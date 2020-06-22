The ETF owns stocks of all sizes, ranging from the largest to smallest with sufficient liquidity for everyday investors.

Never bet against America. – Warren Buffett, May 04, 2020

To get the entire U.S. market in a single fund, the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an excellent choice for investors. The expense ratio is 0.03% beating most ETFs in the market. The fund holds large, mid, small, and micro-cap stocks from the broad U.S. equity market with enough liquidity coverage for the investors. The market-cap-weighted approach gives ITOT an advantage over other funds where price changes of the assets reflect the weightings in the market. Efficient-market theorists have been favoring the strategy of indexing the entire market and funds like ITOT can be an entire portfolio holding in one.

Recent Market Performances

Investors are keeping ITOT on their radar since the fund is getting momentum, especially after a sudden drop during the Covid-19 pandemic. The ETF was trading at $61.20 on March 11th when the World Health Organization recognized Covid-19 as a pandemic. ITOT immediately plunged 18.84% in only 12 days. Smart investors took the opportunity and locked a position in the fund, with the ETF now trading at $69.42. The shares have now rallied more than 39% from the lows and the fund is roughly 9.34% from its 52-week high price of $76.57. If momentum can continue, we will see more gains for the holding.

Breakdown of its constituents

Technology, healthcare, and financials dominate the underlying holdings of the fund. ITOT has a market cap of $25.05 billion. It holds 3620 well-diversified companies in the basket, so single-company risk has been effectively eliminated.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

Looking at the top 5 sectors, we have 22.26% in technology, 15.44% in healthcare, 13.56% in financials, 10.63% in Consumer Cyclical, and 10.15% in Communication, which make up comprising 72% of the total holding. Since the Fed has implemented monetary easing, investors benefited by holding the diversified sectors throughout the pandemic recession, especially in technology. Information technology giants - Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), and Alphabet (GOOGL) - are dominating the top spots of the fund. These stocks are generating enough cash flow to save investors from any market uncertainty in the future.

We also have top names like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) providing more stability to your portfolio in the financial sector.

Source: iShares

One of the longest-running bull markets in history was washed away recently by the coronavirus shutdown. However, there are signs of a sharp rebound as the U.S. economy reopened in the last few weeks. Since the fund’s investment objective is not to beat the tracked index, it did not take a defensive position during the market decline. Furthermore, ITOT reduced the risk of poor stock selection. ITOT also showed a stronger uptrend since the fourth quarter of 2019 when the US-China trade relationship showed improvements with a phase 1 trade deal signed.

Source: Yahoo Finance

With quality holdings in the portfolio, the current P/E ratio of the ETF is reflecting the industry average and is at a reasonable 19.31, given the uncertainty going forward. For every portfolio, the core is the foundation. The recent market conditions have made it an attractive long-term entry point, especially for an all-US portfolio. The lower interest rate environment is supportive of stocks, and re-risking your portfolio with a total market cap portfolio like ITOT is an excellent idea.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Both the technology and healthcare sectors have the potential to grow exponentially in the current pandemic. This is a cyclical megatrend, which investors shouldn’t overlook. ITOT also outperformed its peers in the 3- and 5-year dividend growth rate, in the table above.

What if the slowdown continues?

We have entered into a situation where uncertainty is the new normal. Investors need to rethink their portfolio, and ETFs like ITOT can address these challenges and mitigate them by ignoring short-term market sentiments and investing for the long term.

With an average daily trading volume of $236.82 million, ITOT has extremely high liquidity offered to the investors. The top 5 companies owned are also highly liquid in terms of cash and current ratio. If there is a prolonged economic downturn, this portfolio should remain well-capitalized.

Cash (in $bn) Current Ratio Microsoft Corporation 137.64 2.90 Apple Inc. 94.05 1.50 Amazon 49.29 1.08 Facebook, Inc. 60.29 4.60 Alphabet Inc. 117.23 3.66

Data based on Q1-20 results

Factors in favor

The turnover rate is also an important factor to keep the transaction costs and taxes under control. ITOT has a 6% turnover, making it a tax-efficient fund. On the other hand, a ‘representative sample of securities strategy’ is used where needed, as some securities can be replicated with higher liquidity.

Risks to consider

Higher Beta: The 5-year beta is 1.04 which indicates the price swing is slightly above the industry average.

Concentration risk: Since the purpose of the fund is to track the performance of the S&P index, there is a chance that it might underperform in certain conditions.

Building your total exposure in ITOT can be an excellent strategy throughout the 2020s. As the market is becoming more uncertain, investors need a safe place to invest their money that is extremely cheap, and efficient. To overcome these uncertain times, ITOT can be an overall solution for every investor, as either a core or total holding. Don’t bet against America.

