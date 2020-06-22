The best liar is he who makes the smallest amount of lying go the longest way." - Samuel Butler

Today, we look at a company that has had its share of notoriety over the past few years. The concern has also seen its share of COVID-19 impacts but has drawn the interest of a hedge fund billionaire in a big way recently. We take an in-depth look at this name in this today's deep dive.

Company Overview:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is a Laval, Québec-based specialty pharmaceutical company that develops generic drugs and other pharmaceutical products with a focus on eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. Founded in 1959, the company is best known for its namesake Bausch + Lomb vision care brand and for its price gauging practices in the mid-2010s that prompted subpoenas from the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and eventually a name change from Valeant to its current moniker in 2018. Its stock, like many others, has experienced significant price erosion during the COVID-19 selloff, down ~40% from its mid-January highs. It currently trades near $19 per share, commanding a market cap of ~$6.9 billion.

Operating Segments:

Overall, the company sells ~1,400 products in ~100 countries across four reporting segments: Bausch + Lomb/International; Salix; Ortho Dermatologics; and Diversified Products.

By far, the largest contributor to its consolidated top line is the Bausch + Lomb/International (BLI) segment. The Bausch + Lomb subsegment, which includes Global Vision Care (contact lenses), Global Surgical (cataract solutions), Global Consumer (eye drops), and Global Ophthalmology (ocular anti-inflammatories) divisions, in the aggregate accounted for 2019 revenue of $3.6 billion, or 42% of 2019 revenues. The International subsegment is comprised of sales outside the U.S. (ex-Solta products) and was responsible for 2019 sales of $1.1 billion, or 13% of total. Overall, BLI contributed $343 million of Adj. EBITDA in 2019.

Salix is the Bausch's second-largest, fastest-growing, and most profitable segment, comprised of gastrointestinal products the company assumed when it acquired Salix Pharmaceutical in 2015. This segment houses the company's best-selling product, the traveler's diarrhea antibiotic Xifaxan, which generated 2019 sales of $1.45 billion, or 72% of Salix's $2.0 billion contribution to Bausch's top line. Salix generated $354 million of Adj. EBITDA in 2019.

The company's Ortho Dermatologics segment consists of domestic skin care sales and global sales of Solta skin repair and body shaping devices. It accounted for 2019 sales of $565 million, or 7% of total; and Adj. EBITDA of $66 million.

All other products sold by Bausch are amalgamated into its Diversified operating segment, consisting of generic sales, branded products (mostly in neurology), and dental products. It was responsible for 2019 revenue of $1.3 billion, or 15% of total; and Adj. EBITDA of $218 million.

History and New Approach:

For those unaware, Bausch, as Valeant, was a darling of the hedge fund community in early and mid-2010s. Its strategy was to take on debt to purchase companies, fire the most of the R&D division, and jack up the prices of the drugs it just purchased. For a while, this approach was applauded by investors, who bid the value of its stock above Royal Bank of Canada (RY) in July 2015, making it the most valuable company on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Its fortunes turned when price gauging policies, monopolistic practices in its contact lens business, and financial statement shenanigans were brought to light in late 2015 and 2016, resulting in the departure of the Valeant's CEO and CFO, a cascade of lawsuits, and a ~90% collapse in its market value.

The company was forced to change tactics, focusing on litigation resolution, asset shedding, and debt reduction. It sold 13 non-core businesses for $3.8 billion, settled or dismissed 70 lawsuits, and reduced debt $6.5 billion to $25.4 billion by YE17. The company has continued to make progress, with net debt dropping from $24.7 billion at YE17 to $22.9 billion at YE19 as it generated $1.5 billion of cash from operations in 2019, of which $900 million was used to retire debt. The company also settled a legacy shareholder lawsuit related to the aforementioned events for $1.2 billion in December 2019.

1Q20 Results and Revised Outlook:

At the outset of 2020, the gradual momentum generated from its pivot towards debt reduction appeared successful (and ongoing) with shares of BHC trading near three and a half year highs, ~$30 a share, in mid-January. That optimism came to a screeching halt with the advent of the coronavirus.

Against this backdrop, on May 7, 2020, Bausch reported 1Q20 Adj. EPS of $0.89 on revenue of $2.0 billion as compared to $1.03 on revenue of $2.0 billion in the prior-year period. Adj. EBITDA for the quarter was $813 million versus $851 million in 1Q19. Revenue was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 and currency by $35 million and $18 million, respectively. Most of the $261 million of cash generated from operations (GAAP) was used to pay down $220 million of debt. This metric was down from $413 million generated in 1Q19 but was primarily attributable to an increase in working capital ($85 million), timing of interest payments ($40 million), and a licensing agreement ($25 million).

Unlike most companies, Bausch did not rescind its FY20 guidance but rather revised it to reflect the new reality. With the plunge in elective consultations and procedures negatively impacting its Ortho Dermatologics, Global Surgical, and Dentistry units, management was compelled to guide FY20 revenue from $8.75 billion to $8.0 billion and FY20 Adj. EBITDA from $3.58 billion to $3.25 billion, based on range midpoints. Cash from operations was lowered from ~$1.5 billion to ~$1 billion. Coronavirus also forced the company to reduce its three-year CAGR assumptions for revenue growth from 5% to 4% and Adj. EBITDA from 6.5% to 5.5%, also based on range midpoints.

Source: Company Presentation

Despite the revised outlook, there was cause for optimism. Its BLI segment recorded its 14th consecutive quarter of organic revenue growth, help by solid domestic growth in its Biotrue ONEday (+23%) and ULTRA (+49%) lens offerings, which offset significant weakness in China. The company resolved IP litigation with Sandoz pertaining to Xifaxan, guaranteeing market exclusivity for its top-selling product until 2028, all while its sales grew a robust 23% over 1Q19 to $375 million. Trulance, a constipation med acquired from Synergy Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:SGYPQ) in 2019, experienced 52% total prescription growth in 1Q20 vs. 1Q19 with sales climbing to $19 million. Bausch was also able to increase Medicaid Part D access for each Vyzulta and Lotemax by ~15% to ~45% and ~55%, respectively. Lastly, despite COVID-19's impact, management did not anticipate any product launch delays.

Source: Company Presentation

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

In the quarter, the company redeemed $1.24 billion of 5.875% notes due 2023 with proceeds from a $2.5 billion December 2019 bond issuance split equally at interest rates of 5% (due 2028) and 5.25% (due 2030). Then, on May 11, 2020, Bausch announced the pricing of $1.5 billion of 6.25% senior notes due 2029, the proceeds from which were primarily used to redeem 6.5% senior notes due 2022. The net effect of this transaction was to move out the company's next debt maturity or mandatory amortization payment to 2023 while signaling to equity investors that the debt capital market is still available to it to refinance at lower rates. It also has over $1 billion of liquidity available on an untapped revolver.

Source: Company Presentation

Despite the progress, Bausch's leverage still stands at an eye-opening 6.7x, and it is still staring at $4.75 billion of debt due in 2023-2024 and $10.6 billion in 2025.

Street analysts are somewhat split on the company's prospects with five buy ratings against four holds reissued so far in the second quarter. Their median twelve-month price target is approximately $27 a share. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to a hold in early April while Citigroup initiated coverage with a buy in late April. The current median EPS FY2020 estimate is around $3.75 a share according to Yahoo Finance.

When Bausch (as Valeant) was neck-deep in controversy, Pershing Square hedge fund manager Bill Ackman became the de-facto face of the company when he joined the board in 2016. He has since exited his position with a ~$3 billion loss, but another notable investor has emerged to take his place on the board: John Paulson. On May 12th and May 14th, Mr. Paulson added 3.7 million shares to his position, which now stands at 25.8 million shares, or 7% of the shares outstanding.

Verdict:

Highly leveraged stocks are usually the first to get dumped and the last to recover in panics, like the COVID-19 pandemic selloff. Although the company's journey to more manageable debt levels will likely be slow (short of a highly attractive sale of one of its business units), it should also be steady. Owing to the durable nature of many of its products (generics, global consumer, neurology, and Salix), Bausch will be able to generate enough cash to ride out this rough patch before returning to revenue and cash generation levels for which the market recently rewarded it with a $30 share price. With the worldwide economy gradually reopening, those days are not too distant. Bausch's stock has rebounded smartly off an intraday low of $11.15 set on March 18th to over $19 a share. With the company expected to earn just under $4 a share in 2020 and its sorted past in the rear view mirror, this stock could have significantly more upside.

The stock seems worthy of a decent size 'watch item' position. I have added it in my personal portfolio using a covered call strategy similar to the one described below.

Option Strategy:

Here is how I would add exposure to BHC within my own personal accounts. Using the January $20 call strikes fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $15.90 to $16.00 range (net stock price - option premium). This strategy provides over 20% downside risk (at the high end of the range) and an approximately 25% potential return in approximately seven months. Liquidity is excellent at this strike price, and your orders should fill quickly.

