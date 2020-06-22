Its share price is almost neutral since the start of the year as the company benefits from a strong balance sheet and A+ rating.

It's time to discuss a dividend stock that has been flying under the radar. I believe Cummins Inc. (CMI) deserves far more attention as the company might be one of the best cyclical dividend stocks on the market. While the market is volatile and risky due to the unstable macro environment, I believe Cummins should be bought as soon as the stock falls again. The company has a phenomenal track record of delivering shareholder value, a rock-solid balance sheet, and a successful business model.

Source: Cummins Inc.

What's Cummins?

As this is a dividend-focused article, I always take some time discussing a company's characteristics as some readers might be unfamiliar with a certain company. I do this even when I discuss well-known stocks like Coca-Cola (KO) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD). However, in this case, I believe it is more appropriate as Cummins is flying under the radar as I already briefly mentioned.

I am not going to bore you with a history lesson. However, it is worth mentioning that the Cummins Engine Company was founded in Columbus, Indiana in 1919. It started producing diesel engines that were invested 20 years earlier. If you want to know how the company evolved in the early 20th century, feel free to click on this link, which will redirect you to the company's historical overview.

Fast forward 101 years, and we have a company listed on the stock market as a member of the one and only S&P 500. The company employs more than 60,000 employees and has a market cap of more than $25 billion. Even its headquarter hasn't gone anywhere as it is still Columbus, Indiana.

The company's product portfolio has changed dramatically but is still focused on delivering engines for all sorts of end-markets. For example, the company produces engines for agriculture, construction, defense, and drilling industries (among others). Its engines are suitable for heavy- and medium-weight trucks, mining vehicles, school busses, and much more. This also includes delivering parts and other aftermarket products.

As of the end of 2019, 16 out of the 20 largest truck OEMs used Cummins engines or components. Cummins has a 22% market share. While diesel engines will remain a cornerstone for the foreseeable future, Cummins is increasingly focusing on key differentiators like batteries and battery management systems, E-drive systems, hybrid systems, fuel cells, and hydrogen production technologies. Cummins' large size is a great foundation to leverage business connections and knowledge to produce leading engines even when demand shifts from 'traditional' engines to hybrid, electric, and fuel cell technologies.

Cummins = Growth Engine

Let's start by showing you a graph that has no y-axis and isn't even up to date. What seems like a waste of time might make more sense than one might think. First of all, Cummins is using the graph below to show its tremendous long-term growth chart. Since 2004, revenues have increased on average by 6.6% - impressive right?

Source: Cummins Investor Presentation (November 2019)

The second reason I went with the graph above is that it shows the company's cyclical behavior very well. For example, sales took a big hit in 2008 and 2009 during the Great Financial Crisis. Back then, sales fell from $14.3 billion to $10.8 billion in 2009 (see graph below). In 2011, sales did not decline that much. However, they peaked as commodity prices like copper, oil, gold (among others) peaked in 2011. This caused capital expenditures in basic material industries to take a hit as well. Then, in 2015 and 2016, the company suffered from a global manufacturing recession, once again caused by a stronger dollar and falling commodity prices. Then, in 2018, sales peaked due to a global growth slow-down. This trend started in China, and Europe and resulted in declining growth rates in 2019 in the United States.

Source: TIKR.com (2004-2019)

The good news was that global growth seemed to bottom in Q1 of 2020 when leading indicators started to show promising results. As a result, I turned bullish in Cummins on February 5, 2020. This might have been the worst timing in history as we were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic just a few weeks later, sending the stock from $190 to almost $100.

My point is, that during all prior recession (COVID-19 excluded), the company has grown sales on average by 6.6% per year and operating income by a staggering 11.8%. Again, Cummins has been around since 1919 and is not a tech stock.

Strong Cummins = Happy Shareholders

While sales are cyclical, dividends have only gone up. Since 2004, dividends per share have accelerated from $0.30 to $4.90. This implies a compounded annual growth rate of 19.1%. Again, not bad right?

Source: TIKR.com

But there is more. Since 2005, the number of diluted shares outstanding has declined from 204 million to 156 million. This 48 million decline translates to a reduction of roughly 23% in shares outstanding, hence further strengthening the bottom line.

The third factor influencing shareholder happiness, the stock price, is showing a strong cyclical pattern. While the stock has returned roughly 11% per year since 2010, investors had to deal with some severe drawdowns. For example, between 2014 and 2016, shares lost roughly half of their value. In Q1 of 2020, shares dropped $80 in less than 4 months. Another thing worth mentioning is that the stock has failed to outperform the S&P 500 (excluding dividends) since the commodity peak of 2011. While the stock has outperformed the market during upswings like the one in 2016 and 2017, investors in the S&P 500 were able to accumulate more capital gains.

Data by YCharts

So, what about financial stability and cash flow?

Cash Flow & Financial Stability Are Fine

Rising dividend payments are nice, but some companies cannot afford to do this and end up overleveraging their balance sheet. Cummins isn't. The company has generated $9.6 billion in operating cash flow since 2016 and returned more than $6.7 billion through dividends and repurchases. $3.5 billion was used to reinvest in its core business with $600 million invested in new technologies.

Source: Cummins Investor Presentation (November 2019)

The graph below shows the long-term development of operating cash flow and net change in cash. As you can see, cash from operations has accelerated to $3.1 billion in 2019. Cash from operations efficiency has risen to almost 13% of sales. This is up almost 500 basis points from levels prior to 2011 and shows the company's internal improvements.

Source: TIKR.com

In the first quarter of 2020, the company reported roughly $560 million net change in cash after operating cash flow dropped more than 50% from the prior-year quarter level. While the company repurchased shares worth $550 million and paid almost $200 million in dividends, new debt worth roughly $1 billion caused the net change in cash to be positive.

'Ok great' you might think. The world is ending and Cummins is buying back shares while increasing its debt load. While this might send the wrong signal in current times, the company has little to worry about. At the end of its first quarter, the company's current assets covered 140% of current liabilities. Meanwhile, total liabilities were valued at 60% of total assets. EBIT covered interest expenses more than 31x while net debt was valued at only 63% of EBITDA. As a result, the company is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's.

Takeaway

Cummins is one of the most successful machinery companies in the US with a strong focus on shareholder value and financial safety. As a result, while the global economy is imploding with industrial production being down 20% in the US, this stock is down less than 3% year-to-date. As much as I believe this outperformance makes sense, I hate it as this means the risk/reward right now is bad. I do not expect a V-shaped economy recovery and believe stocks have the potential to fall up to 10% over the next 3 months. However, if that happens, I believe Cummins is a great long-term buy with a strong and rising dividend yield of 3%.

If you agree with my thesis but disagree with my opinion that the current risk/reward is bad, you can still buy the stock. However, keep in mind to keep your exposure small. This market is still very volatile. If you keep your dividend portfolio well-diversified without buying weak, volatile companies while keeping enough cash for unforeseen expenses, I think you will be fine.

Good luck!

