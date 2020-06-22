The VIX is currently strongly outside of the territory of normality and given that fundamentals are normalizing, the VIX will likely normalize as well.

This article was amended on 6/22/20 to reflect new commentary on the ETN's delisting.

Over the past week, the VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) has taken a bit of a hit with the VIX reverting some of the movement made earlier this month. In this piece, I argue that I believe that mean-reversion is going to continue and that TVIX is likely headed lower from here.

Volatility Markets

A few weeks ago, I wrote a piece in which I argued that VIX was likely headed higher in the short-term. While I was correct in my initial assessment over the next few weeks, I ultimately need to revise this view based on the fundamental and technical developments afoot in the market.

First off, one of the key fundamental developments I am monitoring is the spreading coronavirus. It is fairly obvious to most individuals that the coronavirus is spreading, and in the United States at least, it appears that we have not fully tackled the problem. Because of this, I expected volatility to surge once again as the market fell in reaction to spreading cases.

However, a key revision is needed to this thesis in that since last writing, it appears that there has been a marked shift in how the United States is handling the cases. I generally expected the economy to shut down once again (at least to some measure) and the market to sell off in response. However, it appears that the administration's recent message showing unwillingness to undergo a second wave of business closures shifts my bias to the upside for the S&P 500.

The reasoning here is simple: the S&P 500 is essentially discounting the earnings of the 500 stocks which comprise the index. When businesses have closures, revenues are substantially impacted and earnings decline. With the administration indicating that no broad stay-at-home orders will be recommended again, this essentially is bullish the S&P 500 because this means that earnings will likely not be harmed as much as the alternative.

The key tie-in here to the VIX is this: as the market rises, volatility declines.

In other words, given that the S&P 500 is likely going to keep rising due to business returning towards normal, volatility is likely going to fall.

And a second key reason I am bearish volatility is the technical setup in the S&P 500.

As I read it, we are currently in an uptrend in the S&P 500. However, over the past two weeks, we have entered a consolidation region in which the market has been unable to achieve new highs and also unable to push into substantial new lows.

Qualitatively, this chart tells me that the market is uncertain about whatever current news is being priced in (as seen by recent consolidation), but not sufficiently worried as to reverse the current trend (as seen by today's strong buying).

From a strictly technical perspective, the chart is telling me that the trend is up and therefore I should look to remain bearish TVIX due to the ongoing negative correlation between market changes and volatility. However, we can also examine the mechanics of the VIX itself to generate a view of where volatility is likely headed.

Numerically speaking, the VIX (currently at 33) is fairly far outside of the range of normal.

Indeed, the VIX is nearly 2 standard deviations beyond the mean value seen in the data for the past 27 years. Seen another way, only around 5% of all months only see the VIX settle into the territory in which it is currently reported.

Since the VIX is highly mean-reverting, this essentially should put volatility bulls on notice that the market is vulnerable to any downside correction. The statistics are fairly clear: when the VIX is this high, there's about a 70% chance that it'll decline over the next month.

Given that fundamentals for S&P 500 earnings seem to be strengthening as seen by the unwillingness of the administration to shut business and given that the technical trend is still up, I believe the odds favor typical mean reversion towards normality. In other words, I believe that this chart above can be relied on with greater certainty because the fundamental and technical trend is towards normality and therefore volatility will likely move towards normality as well.

Another way of looking at the data is that we can use the current level of the VIX to predict future changes in the S&P 500.

Over the past three decades, when the VIX has been reported in the same territory as where it is today, the odds have favored unusual upside in the S&P 500. Indeed, on average, the market has actually rallied by an average of 7% over the three months following a VIX reading in the vicinity of where we are today. And as you recall, the VIX and the S&P 500 are inversely correlated which means that given that there's potentially strong gains in store for the S&P 500, there's likely strong weakness in store for the VIX.

And yet another study which puts the probabilities back in the favor of the bears is the current trend in the VIX. The VIX mean reverts, but the tendency to fall rather than rise back towards the mean seems most pronounced, as seen in the following chart.

In other words, given that we have seen the VIX rise for one month straight, there's only about a 37% chance that the VIX is headed higher over the next month. Said another way, the past 27 years of data would say that there's a 63% chance that the VIX is headed lower over the next month.

The odds really don't favor continued upside in volatility for the bulls. In my prior piece, I argued that TVIX was likely headed higher over the next month, but in this piece I revise my analysis to say that the move has been made and the odds favor the volatility bears once again.

Note on De-listing

On the day this article was published, Credit Suisse announced that it will suspend and delist trading in TVIX. This section has been added after initial publication to give my view on how to handle the delisting.

Ultimately, I believe in the underlying thesis as it relates to TVIX: volatility is going to drop and TVIX will fall as a result. However, when it comes specifically to trading an ETN during delisting, I would suggest avoiding exposure. Even if you disagree with my bearishness, holding exposure headed into a delisting exposes you to diminished liquidity meaning that it is going to be harder to trade TVIX as we progress. For this reason, I suggest that investors exit TVIX as soon as possible while liquidity remains readily available.

Conclusion

Both fundamental and technical variables are indicating that more downside remains for the volatility bulls. The VIX is currently strongly outside of the territory of normality, and given that fundamentals are normalizing, the VIX will likely normalize as well. Historic probabilities suggest that there's a 60-70% chance that the VIX will drop over the next month.

