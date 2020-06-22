With a balanced risk/reward at best from current levels, I have a NEUTRAL stance on the stock, though with a very positive bias. I would be a keen buyer on any meaningful weakness.

Valuation is relatively rich today and reflects the excitement over the strong growth trends as a direct result of the pandemic. As such, this does not feel like an opportune time for investors.

Long-term, the story is very attractive with numerous drivers of growth and margin improvement - much of which is internally driven. This gives investors a relatively high level of visibility.

COVID-19 has proven to be a positive boost for Tractor Supply's business, though questions remain over the durability of this strength as we emerge from the crisis.

Tractor Supply is a top-class retailer, in my view, with a loyal and niche customer base, strong defense against online competitors, and a history of strong returns and FCF production.

Carrying on with my review of stocks that were flagged by my screens, as outlined in my previous note "Turning Over Rocks - Hunting For New Ideas", today I turn my attention to Tractor Supply (TSCO).

TSCO is a company I have followed for some time and is, in my opinion, a hidden gem in the world of US retail. The company has some highly defensible characteristics, such as a niche and loyal affluent customer base, a needs-driven demand base, a largely rural catchment area, and large, bulky product that makes pure eCommerce competition more challenging.

What is interesting is that TSCO has admittedly been a little late to the game with some important investments and strategies, such as omni-channel infrastructure and loyalty programs. However, over the last few years, the company has made significant strides catching up with the rest of retail, and are now in a position to reap the rewards.

And TSCO has the added bonus of being a beneficiary of COVID-19, at least initially. The company is one of the few retailers that has stayed open during the crisis, due to their needs-driven services, and through a combination of share gains and panic-buying the company's March same-store sales (SSS) growth went through the roof. This has continued to some extent into 2Q20 as well.

However, this has also not gone unnoticed. TSCO shares have broken out to new highs, and are now up over 34% year-to-date.

My work suggests to me that the share price today reflects a huge amount of optimism over financial performance for FY2020, but there is still upside to be had for long-term investors. I don't see a significantly positive asymmetric risk reward from these levels, but investors can still earn a reasonable total annualized return over the longer-term from these levels.

TSCO is a good place to be fundamentally. However, like many stocks today, I would reserve some firepower with a view to capitalizing on any significant sell-off, which I see as more than likely for the market as a whole.

Background

TSCO is a retailer targeting hobbyist farmers and families - affluent demographics living primarily in rural areas with smallholding livestock (more pets than produce!) including sheep, horses, cows etc..., and typically large tracts of land. The company classifies itself as a "Rural Lifestyle Retailer".

The following slide from their 2019 Analyst Day presentation summarizes their target customer base:

Source: 2019 Analyst Day presentation

The company has 1,863 stores at the last count, excluding 180 stores of Petsense - a pet supplies retailer they acquired back in 2016. The average store is around 15.5k square feet of selling space, with a similar amount of outdoor space. The Tractor Supply brand has an opportunity for 2,500 stores in total across the US, according to management.

Source: company website

The best way to understand a TSCO store is to visit one, and then to visit the alternatives - typically local mom & pop stores. In so doing it is clear what TSCO brings to the table:

large, clean aisles with excellent lighting

Huge assortment of national and exclusive brands, from animal feed and hay to larger machinery and equipment

Extremely knowledgeable staff, and a clearly positive "customer-first" culture

A local feel, despite the national brand name

And increasingly clear investment in technology to facilitate shopping access and habits for their target consumers (online, kiosks, buy online pick up in store - otherwise known as BOPIS).

The latter point is an interesting one and it is important in the context of understanding TSCO's competitive threats. Thanks to scale, TSCO is by far and away the preferred retailer versus their local mom & pop or regional brand competitors. But the fear of competition from Amazon and other online-only companies (eg. Chewy.com) frequently and repetitively raises its head. However, the simple fact that more than 70% of the company's online orders are fulfilled in the store where 20% of those customers make an incremental purchase, shows that home delivery is not the primary driver of demand for TSCO's customers.

From the company's 3Q19 earnings call, these are the words from former CEO Greg Sandfort:

This quarter marks our 29th consecutive quarter of strong double-digit sales growth in our e-commerce business, and we continue to experience exceptional growth with our Buy Online Pickup in Store program. This too encourage customers to come into the store to pick up online orders, resulting in about 20% of our customers making an incremental purchase. Between the combination of our Buy Online Pickup in Store and direct delivery to stores, greater than 70% of our e-commerce orders continue to be fulfilled at our stores. This illustrates the importance of our store assets and their key role in the fulfillment of our e-commerce business.

Add to this the fact that nearly 32% of revenues come from exclusive brands and private label product that cannot be purchased at competitors, and the defense against Amazon looks even better. Part of this reliance on the store footprint by the consumer comes from how some of the demand is driven by immediate need - after all, a lot of the product sold is related to keeping animals alive and healthy.

Historically, the TSCO story has not been smooth sailing though. Growth has decelerated from the heightened levels seen coming out of the global financial crisis of 2009.

This deceleration has been driven by SSS growth deceleration, with store growth down only modestly from high single-digits to around 5% in the past few years.

Source: own models, TSCO financial reports

The story is not immune to mistakes and headwinds. Up to around 2014, the company's footprint was overly exposed to the energy producing regions of the US, and it turns out that these regions and customers were fueling the strong SSS growth trends for a long time. With the collapse in oil markets that began in 2015, TSCO suffered a significant degradation in growth, from which it has rebounded and also become more diversified - but the experience demonstrates how management simply didn't see their overexposure ahead of time. Oil markets now account for around 10% of revenues today.

More recently, there has been a headwind from pet food. TSCO is not losing its customers, but apparently there is a trend to trade down from grain-free foods that started in 3Q19. This seems to be having a deflationary effect on the pet food category that they won't lap until 3Q20. Pet food is not broken out in the company's financial reports, but Livestock and Pet overall accounts for 47% of the mix, as per the 2019 10-K Annual Report. Pet Food is presumably a decent portion of this segment.

Finally, weather seems to have a big impact on business as well, impacting traffic and also seasonal merchandise sales. For example, in 4Q19 the company's SSS growth was only 0.1%, missing their expectations of 2.0-2.5% growth. According to management, 2/3 of the miss was due to weather, and the rest due to the tough comparison from the hurricane-related boom they experienced in 4Q2018 (SSS growth was 5%). Weather has also impacted growth in 1Q20, with an unseasonably warm winter in 2019 impacting trends in January and February this year.

Prior to early March we were on track for an estimated comparable store sales growth in the range of 1% to 1.5% for the quarter. As one of the warmest winters on record, impacted our seasonal businesses in January and February, as well we were lapping a strong 5% comp in the prior year. CEO Hal Lawton, 1Q20 Earnings call

Longer-term, the company is targeting 3% SSS growth with store growth of around 4-5%, bringing total revenue growth to around 7-8% per annum. This should deliver low double-digit EPS growth while maintaining strong returns on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) - something that the company has maintained for some time.

Source: 2019 Analyst Day Presentation

The company's ROIC is worth noting, as it does seem quite correlated to the stock price:

The above chart shows ROIC unadjusted for operating leases, hence it is more flattering for the business. However, TSCO's ROIC after adjusting for leases is still very solid and in the high-teens.

Source: own models

The Growth Story

TSCO has a number of drivers for growth over the coming years, but the most important development in the past few years has been the successful implementation and expansion of the omnichannel capabilities, as part of their ONETractor strategy that promises to provide customers with what they need "Anytime, Anywhere, and Anyway".

Source: 2019 Analyst Day Presentation

Now that the infrastructure is effectively bedded in, TSCO is in a position to start learning and optimizing its infrastructure for the best returns and results. Data is everything in retail these days, and TSCO is amassing plenty of it and learning new ways to leverage it for the benefit of customers and shareholders.

For me, there are a few key drivers of growth and shareholder value over the next few years: Neighbor's Club loyalty; Tractor Supply Card (private label credit card); PetSense; Efficiency and margin goals; Capital Deployment. I will run through each of these now.

Neighbor's Club

Neighbor's Club (NBC) is TSCO's loyalty program that was launched at the beginning of 2017. Since the launch, membership of the program has grown rapidly from 1.5 million customers in 1Q17 to around 15 million as of now. We are not given a huge amount of detail from management on the program, but they have consistently said the following:

a member shops around 3x more frequently than the average customer

a member spends around 25% more per visit than the average customer

Overall, members spend around 3-4x more than the average customer in a year

Source: 2019 Analyst Day Presentation

Using this information, I have backed out an estimated penetration rate of around 40% today and calculate that revenues may well be more than 71% of the total already. NBC revenues are already hugely dominant.

Source: own models

It is hard to say how much contribution to growth the growing penetration of NBC has had on TSCO's results in the past few years, but I am confident that it is significant. However, with penetration at about 40% today, the pace of expansion is likely to slow, and the change in penetration seems to have a pretty decent correlation to SSS growth.

Source: own models

I believe a reasonable cap to penetration is 65%, which I set for FY2024, and from this expansion of roughly 150bp a quarter (600bp a year) I see support for SSS growth of at least 2.0-3.0%, close enough to the company's targeted 3% SSS growth rate.

However, this only contemplates the direct impact from NBC. I believe that the indirect impact, particularly from the collection and analysis of the growing customer data, can create a strong secular tailwind for growth and margins for a long time to come. This could be an important source of upside to expectations over the next few years.

Source: 2019 Analyst Day Presentation

Private Label Credit Card

Alongside the growth in NBC, TSCO has been rolling out its private label credit card. This initiative was really focused initially on providing their customers with useful financing for big ticket items, like lawn mowers. Roughly 5% of tender sales are now through this credit card, compared to peers at around 20% penetration.

Source: 2019 Analyst Day Presentation

Credit card customers spend 30% more at TSCO stores than their non-card customer counterparts, so clearly growing card customer numbers will drive incrementally higher sales growth.

Running this through my models, I calculate that the growth in the credit card at TSCO has generated a tailwind to SSS growth of around 30-40bp a year. If the pace of growth continues, resulting in a 9.5% penetration by FY2024, I see SSS growth continuing to benefit from a 30-40bp tailwind each year. This is predicated on penetration growth of 100bp per year, but a 200bp expansion per year would drive 60-70bp of growth tailwind.

If the company is able to drive penetration to 20% of sales in the longer-run, that would give many, many years of 30-40bp incremental SSS growth benefit.

Efficiency and Margins

TSCO has a number of initiatives to drive margins higher over the coming years. At the gross margin level, a key part of the strategy is TSCO's exclusive brands offering - which incidentally are also important for top-line growth and reinforcement of their competitive moat and customer loyalty.

TSCO has exclusive brand offerings in a number of categories: clothing, with Ridgecut; pet food, with 4Health; Tools, with Jobsmart; truck maintenance and accessories, with Traveler - among many others.

Curiously, however, the mix of revenues from exclusive brands has actually been declining for the last few years:

Source: own models, TSCO Financial Reports

This drop in mix from exclusives is mainly related to the impact of import tariffs through 2019 and the company's subsequent efforts to reshape its sourcing. We can see how the % of sales from imports has fallen in line with the drop in Exclusives mix.

Source: own models, TSCO Financial Reports

However, management are firm in their goal of expanding sales from exclusive products, so we should expect to see the mix stabilize and grow from this year onwards. Encouragingly, TSCO has mitigated the margin headwinds from tariffs and the temporary shift away from exclusives.

Source: own models, TSCO Financial Reports

In fact, sequentially we can see that Exclusives are starting to rise again as a % of sales. Now that we are through the tariff impacts from the last year, I would expect gross margins to start benefiting from a resurgence in mix growth from exclusive brands. But the company has a number of incremental gross margin opportunities beyond exclusive brands, as outlined in the following presentation slide:

Source: 2019 TSCO Analyst Day Presentation

In my view, the inventory management and strategic sourcing opportunities come part and parcel with the company's successful investments behind omnichannel infrastructure. However, it is the price optimization opportunity that excites me. Price optimization benefits come from a better understanding of data, and TSCO is now in a position with significant data collection from NBC and from their private label credit card. I believe this is where the company can really drive upside to gross margins over time.

The company also has a number of initiatives at the operating expense level. These range from improving store productivity, transportation efficiency, and distribution center productivity. But the key for me is that the investments the company has made over the last 3 years, effectively playing catch-up with IT infrastructure and omnichannel capabilities, have now stabilized.

Source: own models, estimates and TSCO Financial Reports

As you can see in the above chart, I am assuming that the expenses stabilize as a % of sales as the company reinvests its gross margin gains back into the business, while IT investments come back down to more normalized levels.

The result is that in my models the EBITDA margin rises from 11.3% in 2019 to 12.1% by FY2024 - still below prior peak EBITDA margins seen in 2014 and 2015. EBITDA grows at an average 8% per year from 2019 to 2024.

Source: own models, TSCO Financial Reports

Petsense

Finally, TSCO has some opportunity with its acquisition of Petsense. This acquisition from 2016 was an odd one in my opinion. Management justified the acquisition in terms of how their existing expertise could improve operations at Petsense, while bringing TSCO more exposure to an attractive growth category as well.

For some time now, we have discussed the pet category as a growth opportunity for the company and based on our research and experience with our own hometown pet concept, we concluded there is a substantial opportunity to grow the pet specialty business in small town America. Their expertise and success in growing a smaller pet specialty store format will allow Petsense to continue at a growth rate of 15% to 20% annually without distraction to the TSC business. Tractor Supply's proven expertise in site selection and store growth should make for a strong partnership with Petsense and allows us to accelerate their growth over time. CEO Greg Sandfort, 3Q16 Earnings Transcript

However, I see Petsense as a bit of an experiment for TSCO (that cost them $144 million!). TSCO know that their store growth opportunity will come to an end in the not too distant future. I believe that TSCO could bump up against their 2,500 target store opportunity in the next 7 years. Management clearly are interested in how they can extend their store growth opportunity, and this is where Petsense is of interest, with just 143 stores at the time of acquisition.

We shall see how this acquisition plays out, but I believe that the company can continue opening their targeted 20-50 stores of Petsense per year without any real execution challenges. TSCO has the opportunity too to improve store returns by porting their best practices, expanding digital expertise, and leveraging their omnichannel infrastructure.

The acquisition of Petsense diluted returns modestly at the outset (on top of the step up in IT investments), as can be seen in the ROIC chart below. But the company has started to see ROIC improve once more and I see it rising back to around 19% by FY2024, driven predominantly by gains from the Tractor Supply strategy. To this end, Petsense in my view offers at least an extension to their store growth opportunity, which is a key underpinning of a retailer's revenue growth.

Source: own models, TSCO Financial Reports

Capital Deployment

TSCO is a solid producer of FCF, and over the years the company's FCF generation has become even more prodigious. While TSCO's capital intensity has remained fairly stable, the FCF margins have picked up significantly.

Source: own models, TSCO Financial Reports

Since 2010, TSCO has generated $2.8 billion of FCF from its business, and in so doing has returned all of that FCF back to shareholders in the form of share buybacks (reducing share count from 149 million to 121 million). On top of the buybacks the company has also paid out just over $900 million in dividends.

This has been achieved while maintaining a consistent level of leverage on the balance sheet. Net Debt/EBITDA has ranged between -0.5x and +0.5x, while on a lease-adjusted basis it has crept up to 2.8x, which is more than manageable. The company targets a lease-adjusted leverage ratio of 2-4x.

The opportunity ahead is similar. Management are planning to reduce share count by 2-3% on average each year through share buybacks. I actually see capacity for reducing share count by 3-4% in the out-years if the company deploys all its FCF to that purpose, as it has done in the past. Dividends should be able to grow at a 15% pace as the company manages to a 30% payout target, while lease-adjusted leverage trickles down to 2.5x.

Clearly, given their target of 2-4x lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDA, TSCO has more room for the accretive deployment of excess capital beyond what is built into my models.

Putting all these drivers together, I comfortably get close enough to management's targeted LT financial goals, as laid out in the following slide from the 2019 Analyst Day:

In fact, in my models from 2019 to 2024, including the year of COVID-19, I have the company conservatively delivering the following:

2019 2024 Growth Per Year (average) Sales $8.35b $11.54b +6.7% SSS 2.7% 3.5% +3.4% Store Count 2,024 2,559 +4.8% (+107 stores per year) Gross Margin 34.4% 35.1% +14bp EBITDA Margin 11.3% 12.1% +16.5bp Share Count 121m 105m -2.8% EPS $4.68 $8.32 +12.2% ROIC 17.2% 18.9% +34bp FCF $594m $804m +6.2%

Source: own models

Near-Term Growth Peak

One issue I see potentially in the near-term is a peak in growth after the COVID-19 boost. My estimates are for revenue growth of 9% and EPS growth of nearly 20% in FY2020, predicated on a the exceptionally strong SSS growth performance at the start of the year (estimated 10% SSS growth in 2Q20) tailing off towards 4-5% in 2H2020. This makes for tough comparisons into FY2021, for which I am assuming only 0.6% SSS growth for the year with 2Q20 actually a negative -3% due to the trough comparison. This in turn results in only 2.4% EPS growth in FY2021.

While this is transitory and not a reflection of the underlying growth potential of the business, I do worry about the fickle nature of markets and how valuation might be impacted when investors start to reflect on the low growth coming in FY2021.

Fortunately, I believe that the year after is also a year with an extra week. As such the rebound in growth will have an added boost from the incremental selling days in FY2022. This drives an 18% EPS growth rate in FY2022, after which growth settles down at a more sustainable 11% pace.

The volatility in growth that we are likely to see in the next few years may result in more share price volatility, rightly or wrongly. Investors need to be aware of this.

Culture

As always, I like to sense check the culture of an organization. Having interacted with TSCO management in the past, and having had the chance to visit their stores and meet the regional store managers, I am confident that the culture of this organization is top-notch. The company has a 2-sided "cheat sheet" if you will, outlining their corporate responsibility and goals:

The company also has a thorough resource dedicated to reporting on their sustainability strategy and goals.

Looking at Glassdoor reviews online, a useful gauge of how employees view the company and the management team, TSCO looks fairly average - though they score best on culture and values. Importantly, the trend is moving in the right direction overall.

I always like to look at long-term performance targets that feed into management compensation as this is a good measure of how executive pay is aligned with the interests of shareholders. TSCO's executive officers are paid roughly 50-70% in the form of long-term incentive payments (LTIP), measured over a 3 year period.

This LTIP is split fairly equally across the following:

Options - vesting in 3 equal installments over a 3 year period from the grant date.

- vesting in 3 equal installments over a 3 year period from the grant date. Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) - effectively stock that vests in 3 equal installments over a 3 year period.

- effectively stock that vests in 3 equal installments over a 3 year period. Performance-Based Restricted Stock Units (PSUs) - restricted stock that vests in one go at the END of a 3 year period in a ratio determined by performance relative to targeted net sales and EPS.

On the one hand, the mixture of compensation is fairly standard.

Source: March 2020 Proxy Statement

However, I am a little surprised that the Board have not set targets relative to ROIC or FCF, particularly as these appear to be such important metrics internally. This deserves some further investigation, but given the performance of the company in terms of both FCF and ROIC over the last decade, I am inclined to accept that the executive team are working in alignment with the interests of shareholders. Nonetheless, if I get an opportunity to engage with management or the Board, I would push for the inclusion of ROIC and FCF into their target performance goals.

Risks

There are 3 key risks I see for TSCO.

Macro: COVID-19 has actually created a boost for TSCO. They have been deemed an essential retailer and have thus been allowed to keep stores open during the crisis, allowing TSCO to gain share of consumer wallets, while also benefiting from heightened demand (perhaps stockpiling). The risk is that this demand can fade as the crisis comes to an end, but perhaps more importantly there could be pressure on consumers longer-term (particularly the more affluent) as the US government tries to fill the budget hole created from crisis-related spending - by raising taxes. This is a risk that could impact all retailers in the next decade. Competition: while TSCO has proven to be relatively resistant to online-only competitors, that threat will never really dissipate. Fortunately, this crisis has proved the company's capabilities on the online and omnichannel side, and we are increasingly seeing how online retailers are turning to bricks & mortar assets to complement their online capabilities. Nonetheless, certain categories are highly competitive, and pet food strikes me as a risk in future - particularly with the added exposure from Petsense. Pet Food sees intense online-only competition from the likes of Chewy.com. While TSCO's customers are typically geared towards larger livestock, some of their business - particularly through Petsense - will be competing head-to-head with the likes of Chewy.com. Management: I have a high regard for management, and a lot of respect for Greg Sandfort, the outgoing CEO. The new CEO, Hal Lawton, has an interesting background. Formerly at Macy's and eBay before that, he is known for his digital expertise at both companies. This is a useful skill-set to bring to TSCO, who are still early in their journey of generating value from their growing customer dataset and burgeoning omnichannel infrastructure. But with new CEOs there is always execution risk and potential for some form of culture clash. So far, so good. But I will be watching developments closely.

Valuation

Based on my model and estimates above, TSCO is trading at 22.4x 2020 earnings and 21.9x my 2021 estimates, with a FCF yield of ~4.0-4.5% and a dividend yield of 1.1%. EV/EBITDA stands at 14.0x and 13.7x forward estimates.

Historically, the shares have traded between 14-15x earnings at the low-end, and 25x+ at the high-end. On EV/EBITDA, the range has been 9.5x to approximately 15x+.

Source: Koyfin

On this basis, TSCO is already trading towards the upper-end of the recent valuation range. Certainly, given the resilience of the business during the COVID-19 pandemic, a premium is deserved - but the question is whether that can be maintained once we exit this crisis.

Based on my expectation for the company to be growing revenues at a 6-7% pace and earnings at a 10-12% pace in the out-years, a terminal multiple of 22x earnings seems reasonable, or 14x EV/EBITDA. However, I could see a scenario where the multiples are pushed up to 25x earnings and 15x EBITDA, which if discounted back for a 10% total return gives me a target price in 12-24 months of ~$155. This is supported by DCF analysis if I use a long-term growth rate in FCF of ~4.5%. This translates to upside of ~23%, or ~24% with the dividend.

Put another way, if TSCO trades on 22-25x my FY2024 earnings estimate, investors would be rewarded with a 10-13% compounded annual total return from current levels. That is an attractive return in my opinion, though not outsized.

If the company deploys its capital optimally on share buybacks (acquisitions would actually be more accretive, but I don't expect the company to pursue any large deals for the time being), then my target of $155 lifts to ~$177. This is upside of ~41%.

The downside is most likely framed by trough multiples on near-term earnings. Using 14.5x FY2020 and FY2021 earnings, I get to a target downside risk of ~$82, which is about 34% below current levels. This downside is an extreme case in my view. A more reasonable downside risk is perhaps to around 16-17x earnings, or around $95 - still 24% below current prices.

As such I see a range of outcomes over the next 12-24 months of $82-95 at worst, and $155-177. The risk reward therefore looks to be around 24-34% to the downside, and 24-40% to the upside.

Conclusion

I really like the TSCO story. The stock ticks a lot of boxes for me: good quality management team; solid returns and FCF profile; multiple self-help drivers of top-line growth; strong value proposition for target demographics etc... However, the valuation looks fairly valued at best following the strong run in the shares.

As such I am inclined to be NEUTRAL the shares at this level, though I would jump at the chance to buy more on weakness to ~$115 or lower.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.