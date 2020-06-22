Summary

3M, an industrial conglomerate dividend king, has provided slow growth of key financial metrics over the last few years due in part to economic slowdowns and the global health crisis.

However, 3M is extremely diversified with a history of maintaining a strong competitive edge that supports the resiliency of the core business.

Furthermore, 3M supports a fair forward PE ratio, a historically high starting dividend yield and potential for significant yield on cost growth, even compared to peers, over the coming years.

Taken together, I believe that 3M is a premium company that has the potential to provide a strong dividend growth investment.