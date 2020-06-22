3M, an industrial conglomerate dividend king, has provided slow growth of key financial metrics over the last few years due in part to economic slowdowns and the global health crisis.

3M (NYSE: MMM) is a highly diversified multinational conglomerate with over 60 years of dividend growth. Over the last few years, 3M has faced challenges with sales of some of their divisions due to economic slowdowns, tariffs and the global healthcare crisis, which has resulted in poor growth of key financial metrics. Despite these challenges, 3M is a premium company with a very resilient core business, has a history of maintaining a strong competitive advantage and offers a historically high dividend yield with strong dividend growth opportunities going forward. Taken together, I believe that 3M has the potential to provide a strong dividend growth investment over the coming the coming years.

Source

Financials

One of the first things that stands out with 3M is their steady, albeit slow, growth of key financial metrics over the last decade. 3M has seen strong growth following the end of the 2008/09 recession up through 2018, with the company reporting about a 4.6% increase in revenue, a 5.11% increase in gross profit and a 7.5% increase in net income annually on average during this time period. Furthermore, another financial metric that stands out with 3M is their low debt. 3M had approximately $17.6 billion in long-term debt as of the end of 2019, which is very manageable for a company of this size. However, the company has recently experienced challenges with softness in sales in China and the recent economic slowdown (more on this below), which has negatively affected their growth.

(Revenue, Income, Gross Profit & Long-Term Debt in millions) 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Revenue $26,662.00 $29,611.00 $29,904.00 $30,871.00 $31,821.00 $30,274.00 $30,109.00 $31,657.00 $32,765.00 $32,136.00 Gross Profit $12,831.00 $13,918.00 $14,219.00 $14,765.00 $15,374.00 $14,891.00 $15,069.00 $15,602.00 $16,083.00 $15,000.00 Gross Profit Margin % 48.12% 47.00% 47.55% 47.83% 48.31% 49.19% 50.05% 49.28% 49.09% 46.68% Net Income $4,085.00 $4,283.00 $4,444.00 $4,659.00 $4,956.00 $4,833.00 $5,050.00 $4,858.00 $5,349.00 $4,570.00 Net Income Margin % 15.32% 14.46% 14.86% 15.09% 15.57% 15.96% 16.77% 15.35% 16.33% 14.22% Long Term Debt $4,277.00 $4,563.00 $4,970.00 $4,367.00 $6,764.00 $8,799.00 $10,723.00 $12,156.00 $13,486.00 $17,629.00

Source: Created by author using data from 3M 2011 10-K, 2013 10-K, 2015 10-K, 2017 10-K and 2019 10-K.

Comparing the financial performance of 3M to a selected group of peer companies over the last decade, we can see that 3M has provided reasonable and consistent growth. Below is a graph of the percent change in key financial metrics from 2010 to 2019 for different industrials. We can see that both 3M and Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) had growth in revenue, gross profit and net income over the last decade, with Honeywell International having significantly more net income growth than 3M due to large increases in their operational margins. Conversely, Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) struggled to achieve any bottom line growth over the last decade and Corning (NYSE: GLW) had a significant decrease in net income despite an increase in top line growth.

Source: Created by author using data from 3M 2010 10-K, 2019 10-K, HON financials, EMR financials, and GLW financials.

Taking a closer look at the PE ratio, which is a commonly used metric for determining stock valuation, we can see that 3M is fairly valued. 3M is estimated to have a forward PE ratio of approximately 19.7x as of Thursday, June 18th. Comparing this with the historical adjusted PE ratio of the company, we see that 3M’s PE ratio has been higher 35.5% of the opening market days over the last decade and 63.9% of the opening market days over the last five years. The adjusted PE ratio graph below was calculated by dividing the opening price for all market days during the last decade by the adjusted EPS reported for that particular year. Taken together, 3M has provided steady and reliable growth over the last decade even compared to other peer companies and is currently at a reasonable PE ratio.

Source: Created by author using data from 3M Q4 Quarterly Results.

Core Business Overview

In order to understand the sustainability of 3M’s dividend, let’s take a look at the company’s core businesses. As of the end of 2019, the four main core business segments included:

Safety and Industrial Business: Provides products for the global industrial, electrical and safety markets. Includes the sales of products relating to personal safety, industrial adhesives/tape, abrasives, closure/masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket and roofing granules. Transportation and Electronics Business: This segment is responsible for selling products for global transportation and electronic original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. This segment sells automotive/aerospace, commercial solutions, transportation safety and advanced material products. Health Care Business: This segment provides products and services including medical/surgical supplies, skin health/infection prevention products, oral care solutions, health information systems, drug delivery systems, separation/purification systems and food safety products. Consumer Business: Provides products directly to consumers. Includes home improvement, stationery/office supplies, home care and consumer health care.

The company recently condensed their five operating segments into four in an effort to improve efficiency and align with end consumer needs. Looking at the different businesses within 3M, we can see that every segment makes a significant contribution to the operating income of the company. The largest segment in 3M is the Safety and Industrial (or just Industrial prior to the segment consolidation), which makes up nearly 38% of the total operating income for the company.

Source: Created by author using data from 3M 2011 10-K, 2013 10-K, 2015 10-K, 2017 10-K and 2019 10-K.

Company Strengths

One of 3M’s strengths is the sheer number and diversity of their products. The company has over 60,000 products that are sold across multiple industries. Furthermore, 3M also has a history of product innovation, with a number of their products designed as supplements or additions to currently existing products. This helps make 3M a very resilient company, as some of their products will likely remain in demand despite broader economic conditions. Below, the sales of some of 3M’s top selling divisions from Q1 2017 to Q1 2020 is provided. We can see that despite the decreases in Automobile, Commercial Solutions and Abrasive divisions following the recent economic downturn, medical products, personal safety and home improvement product revenue still significantly increased as of Q1 2020.

Source: Created by author using data from 3M 2017 10-Q, 2018 10-Q, 2019 10-Q and 2020 10-Q.

3M also sells their products worldwide and is very diversified by geographical region. 3M sells their products in countries around the world, with nearly 60% of their sales coming outside the United States. Interestingly, a large portion of the sales growth for 3M over the last decade has come from increased sales in the United States and, to a smaller extent, the Asia Pacific. Taken together, we can see that 3M is heavily diversified across both products and geographical sales, which will help keep the company resilient during economic downturns.

Source: Created by author using data from 3M 2010 10-K and 2019 10-K.

Another strength of 3M is their operational efficiency. 3M typically boasts a strong return on invested capital (ROIC), with the company achieving an average 21.4% ROIC over the last six years. Part of this operational efficiency for 3M comes from the company’s numerous trademarks, patents and licenses and their investment into research and development that helps give 3M a competitive advantage in their businesses. The ability of 3M to maintain this ROIC is indicative of the competitive advantage 3M has with their products and the efficiency of the overall company.

Source: Created by author using data from 3M 2015 10-K, 2017 10-K and 2019 10-K.

Part of 3M strategy going forward includes implementing cost-cutting measures and expanding their healthcare division. During the Q1 2020 earnings call, the company revealed a goal to reduce their capital expenditures by $400 million in the second quarter. Furthermore, 3M has also recently acquired M*Modal and Acelity to support growth in their Health Care segment. Both companies were acquired in 2019 and are expected to make significant contributions to 3M’s revenue. The ability of 3M to achieve their cost-cutting measures and expand their growing Health Care segment will be critical for their ability to grow going forward.

Potential Risks

Some of the main risks with 3M include recessions, pandemics, unemployment and tariffs. Since 2018, the company has faced many of these key challenges including:

The China-United States trade war, which resulted in tariffs between the two countries and a decrease in GDP for a number of countries including China and the United States. The global health crisis, which resulted in a recession and increased unemployment rates across the globe.

These factors have all contributed to the decline in sales and correspondingly eroded other key financial metrics for 3M over the last two years. Furthermore, 3M also faces competition from Chinese companies, which can potentially support similar products at a significantly reduced cost. The ability of 3M to overcome these challenges, maintain their premium products and recover sales in their declining business divisions will be critical for 3M moving forward.

Another risk for the company is their liability in a variety of litigations, including lawsuits related to PFAS and defective earplugs. PFAS are a group of chemicals that used to be prevalent in manufacturing in the United States and have a number of health concerns, including reproductive harm and cancer due to these chemicals being very persistent in the environment and the human body. As of the end of 2019, 3M has paid almost $900 million for their use of chemicals, though some estimates claim that 3M’s liability could be even more than $10 billion. For the earplugs, 3M has paid $9.1 million to the United States military to settle allegations of knowingly selling defective earplugs. 3M currently faces a number of lawsuits from veterans who suffered ear damage while using 3M’s products. The ability of 3M to resolve these litigations and to develop strategies to further provide safe and sustainable product manufacturing will be instrumental to the long-term success of the company.

Dividend Analysis

One of the appealing characteristics of 3M’s dividend is the current historically high dividend yield. Below is an analysis of the percent of market days (vertical axis) that had a particular starting dividend yield (horizontal axis) determined from the opening market price of 3M from the start of 2010 to year to date. Over the last decade, we can see that 3M typically has an average starting dividend yield of about 2.7%. As we can see below, the current starting dividend yield is much higher than average, with this yield being higher for only about 3% of the market days over the last decade.

Source: Created by author from 3M opening price data.

3M also has a long history of covering their dividend payments with free cash flow. From 2011 to the end of 2019, 3M has had about a 55% cash dividend payout ratio. Furthermore, free cash flow has actually been growing during this time period, with free cash flow increasing by about 4.7% annually on average. As of Q1 2020, the free cash flow barely paid the dividend, though Q1 generally has weaker free cash flow for the company. Furthermore, 3M also has a very long track record of paying dividends, with over 61 years of dividend increases. Taken together, 3M boasts a historically high starting dividend yield and is well positioned to support their dividend.

Source: Created by author using data from 3M 2011 10-K, 2013 10-K, 2015 10-K, 2017 10-K and 2019 10-K.

Another important metric for dividend growth investing is the future yield on cost (YOC). Below is a model predicting the YOC over time from an investment in different industrial companies in 2020. The model assumes the following:

That all dividends are reinvested in their respective company at an average starting yield equal to the average starting dividend yield for the company over the last decade. That dividend growth will be proportional to the prior 10-year dividend growth (CAGR) of the company. For the purposes of this modeling, a conservative annual dividend increase equal to half of the prior 10-year dividend growth rate for the company is used. YOC is calculated as:

Company Share Price Current Dividend Yield 10-Year Average Starting Dividend Yield 10-Year Dividend Growth Rate (CAGR) Modeled YOC in 5 Years Modeled YOC in 10 Years Modeled YOC in 20 Years 3M $160 3.69% 2.35% 10.94% 5.39% 7.91% 17.04% HON $150 2.43% 1.91% 11.30% 3.47% 5.03% 10.54% EMR $27 3.20% 1.96% 14.87% 5.14% 8.12% 20.22% GLW $60 3.23% 2.85% 4.05% 4.25% 5.41% 8.78%

Source: Created by author using data from 3M dividends, HON dividends, EMR dividends and GLW dividends.

From the model, we can see that purchasing 3M at the current share price has the potential to support about a 17% yield on cost based on the conservative criteria and with dividends reinvested after 20 years. Analysts are expecting over a 5% increase in revenue and over a 9% increase in EPS over the next few years, which is in line with the conservative criteria used in this model. Interestingly, Corning is predicted to have the largest yield on cost if the company can maintain their previous dividend increases, though this company comes with more risk due to their shorter history of consecutive dividend increases and also a much higher payout ratio than the other analyzed companies. Finally, Honeywell International and Emerson Electric have smaller estimated yield on cost than 3M, though the model likely underestimates their growth due to their lower payout ratios and potential for increased future growth. Taken together, 3M supports a secure dividend, is at a historically high dividend starting yield and has the potential to provide strong dividend growth going forward.

Final Thoughts

There are certainly many strong aspects of 3M that make this company appealing to investors. 3M is the quintessential diversified business, providing over 60,000 products to a vast number of industries across the entire world. This diversity has gone a long way to shielding the company from serious declines during the China-United States trade war and from the recession from the global health crisis, with certain divisions actually experiencing increased demand. Furthermore, the company has a long history of significant returns on invested capital in part supported through their innovations and a diverse set of patents and trademarks. Finally, the debt is reasonably covered by free cash flow, the dividend yield is at historical highs and the company has the potential to provide significant yield on cost growth, which could make this company an appealing dividend growth investment.

However, there are a number of ongoing risks that 3M faces. 3M will likely continue to face challenges in growing sales in China and may also experience more competition from Chinese companies producing similar goods at reduced prices. The ability of 3M to provide premium quality goods and protect their products patents, trademarks and licenses will be critical for 3M to maintain their competitive edge going forward. Furthermore, 3M also faces serious litigations, especially with PFAS, which has the potential to be a serious liability for the company. Finally, 3M is only fairly valued, not discounted, on a forward adjusted PE basis.

Below I summarize what aspects of the company I’m personally optimistic and pessimistic about going forward. I believe that 3M’s diversity, brand recognition and their competitive advantages make 3M a premium company selling at an appealing starting dividend yield. Given the pros and cons, I believe that the company is reasonably priced and will show strong recovery in the coming years, which is why I will continue to average into 3M for my dividend growth portfolio.

Source: Created by author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor, please contact a licensed financial advisor and do your own research before investing.