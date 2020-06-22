On June 15, Visa and Facebook announced the launch of WhatsApp payments in Brazil. Brazil is the second-largest userbase for WhatsApp and as such, this launch will be an important test for this model of payments over WhatsApp, after the chaotic results of their launch in India. This move has the potential to help expand and diversify Facebook’s revenue as well as help Visa grow payment volumes and experiment with new cloud-based technologies.

How Visa Benefits

Visa is becoming indispensable for many new P2P systems; WhatsApp is just one of the latest. The monetization agreement is unclear at this point, between Facebook and Visa, but it promises to be beneficial to Visa. In addition, this is the first use of Visa’s new Cloud Token technology. As I have mentioned previously, Visa’s largest area of future growth is in non-carded transactions: this is one of the best examples of their potential. Visa Direct’s payment volume has grown 70% over the coronavirus pandemic, as people have turned ever more to digital payment alternatives, helping to make those payments more accessible over social media platforms such as WhatsApp can only accelerate this growth. If this service is successful, Visa can not only expect to work with Facebook on future roll-outs but also will have a proven system to expand to other companies looking to similarly facilitate payments on their platforms.

This specific partnership with Facebook is important for Visa because it could provide for greater future cooperation in other P2P and P2B projects with Facebook. With the launch of payments over WhatsApp earlier in India, and the resulting complications and bureaucratic red tape that prevented the progression of that project, Facebook may be trying a different tack in Brazil, by using Visa’s payment rails. If this proves successful, Visa may become more involved in future versions of WhatsApp pay as it rolls out to the full 2 billion users worldwide, and potentially to other Facebook products, such as Messenger, if they ever try to launch P2P payments there again.

How Facebook Benefits

This could be a game-changer for Facebook, whose revenue is overwhelmingly reliant on advertising (98% advertising). Successfully entering the digital payments space will not only allow Facebook to offer greater usability to its software, but it also creates a new revenue stream for Facebook. The trove of financial data Facebook will have access to by facilitating payments across its platforms will, in turn, create more valuable targeted ads. Facebook’s products are ubiquitous in our modern society, WhatsApp alone has more than 2 billion users. If those users only transferred $10 using the service in a year, that would be an additional $798 million in revenue for Facebook, with a current 3.99% commission for businesses receiving payments. This is just a thought experiment, but it illustrates how Facebook’s scale can be leveraged to create new leverage streams, such as this. With non-advertising revenue of approximately $1,200 million on an annualized basis, adding the $798m in revenue would be an increase of two-thirds to existing revenue.

Launching broader payment capacity to WhatsApp comes after it added the Catalogs feature last September. Catalogs are aimed at small businesses, helping them to display their products or services – like a virtual storefront. The added payment capacity allows businesses to effectively run online stores using the Facebook platform and reach its billions of users. This capability likely will see quick adoption in Brazil – as well as in other countries once it is available – as a result of greater awareness of the need for online shopping with millions stuck at home. Brazil, in particular, will be a test of this transition to a greater online presence for small businesses as it remains an intense virus hotspot.

Conclusion

The Brazil launch is clearly Facebook continuing to figure out the best way to operate payment capacity on its platforms, but, if successful, it could prove a valuable model to significantly benefit both companies involved. Revenue diversification is an important focus for Facebook, and creating online marketplaces and P2P capabilities on its platforms is a great way to do this, while also creating a reason for people to spend more time within the Facebook universe and giving them a trove of purchase data to leverage for advertising purposes. For Visa, this opportunity allows it to test its new cloud-based token technology and create a partnership with Facebook to capture an enormous new network for its own payment rails, which can help them to fight back against some of the smaller country-specific P2P players. Overall, the Brazil launch is an important one for investors in both countries and has the potential to bring great benefit to all those involved, if successful.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as investment advice. This article should not be the sole basis for a financial decision, including the purchase or sale of stock. Any personal financial decision should be made on the basis of your own research and consideration of your unique financial goals and investing ideals.