This paid off well, but I must face the reality: Hormel is quite expensive and lacks dividend potential.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

Back in August, I shared my decision here on Seeking Alpha to sell Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) and replace it with Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), which I viewed as more defensive.

I hadn't looked back on that decision since then, but was gladly surprised when I did. Since August 20th, HRL has outperformed the S&P 500 by 8%, returning 16%. More interestingly though, it outperformed TSN by a massive 43%, which provides ample validation to the move.

HRL is currently trading at $48.15 and yields 1.93146417%. Our MAD Scores give HRL a Dividend Strength score of 75 and a Stock Strength score of 92. HRL has been a great dividend stock to own, but has the price become too rich for dividend investors to pull the trigger now?

This article will inspect Hormel, looking first at its dividend profile before looking at its potential for market-beating performance in the upcoming quarters.

Dividend Strength

Our concept of dividend strength captures both a stock's dividend safety and its dividend potential (defined as the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential) to assess whether a stock is a good pick for dividend investors. The problem with lower-yielding stocks is rarely the dividend safety, but the lack of dividend growth potential. With lower-yielding stocks, you need a lot of dividend growth over time to reach your dividend goals. Yet as companies mature, so does their ability to aggressively raise dividends. These are important questions which dividend investors need to consider.

Dividend Safety

Hormel Foods has an earnings payout ratio of 64%. This makes HRL's payout ratio better than 35% of dividend stocks.

HRL pays 54% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 24% of dividend stocks.

HRL pays 80% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 28% of dividend stocks.

24/04/2016 30/04/2017 29/04/2018 28/04/2019 26/04/2020 Dividends $0.5600 $0.6400 $0.7200 $0.8000 $1.0950 Net Income $2.06 $1.64 $1.74 $1.82 $1.71 Payout Ratio 28% 40% 42% 44% 65% Cash From Operations $1.75 $1.56 $2.19 $2.13 $2.02 Payout Ratio 32% 41% 33% 38% 54% Free Cash Flow $1.38 $1.11 $1.63 $1.46 $1.36 Payout Ratio 41% 58% 44% 55% 80%

Hormel's dividend is well covered and safe, but one point is of interest: during the past five years, the company's earnings per share, as well as its FCF per share, have failed to grow, yet the dividend has just about doubled during the same period. While this doesn't question its sustainability, it will raise questions in the next section.

For further reassurance that the dividend isn't under threat, I like to look at a stock's interest coverage ratio. A low interest coverage suggests that the company has large obligations to debt holders. I don't like this, as I believe the biblical concept of not being able to serve two masters definitely applies to corporations. However, HRL has an interest coverage ratio of 88x, which is better than 96% of stocks, showing just how menial interest payments are for the company, and how that frees up the ability to commit to equity shareholders.

HRL has been paying growing dividends for decades, the dividend is well covered, and management has more than proven its commitment to the dividend. Your HRL dividend is safe.

Dividend Potential

Hormel has a dividend yield of 1.93% which is better than 27% of dividend stocks. This dividend however low it might seem is very common for HRL, which has yielded between 1.29% and 2.36% in the past 10 years.

HRL has always yielded a low amount because of its perceived safety, but can the dividend grow at a sufficient rate to make it worthwhile?

The dividend grew 11% during the last 12 months which is just below the company's five-year average dividend growth of 12%.

Like we saw in the previous section though, this growth in dividends has not been backed up by growth in revenues and earnings.

In fact, during the last three years, the company's revenues have grown at a 1% CAGR, while net income has grown at a 1% CAGR.

If the company keeps growing revenue and net income at the current slow rate, HRL will have a tough time growing the dividend as aggressively as it has in the past. Even if it increases the dividend by the same $ amount it has in the past few years ($0.02 increase once per year), over five years, such dividend growth could amount to only a 7.5% CAGR. HRL would have to yield a whole lot more than it currently does to interest me in investing. A 7.5% CAGR is at the top of the range of my estimate over the next five years.

Dividend Summary

HRL has a dividend strength score of 75/100. While its dividend safety is not in question, its ability to grow the dividend significantly in upcoming years is. Last summer I invested in spite of this, because I believed HRL would do a lot better during a recession. I said:

In the 2009 recession HRL lost 18% of its value between October 2007 and March 2009 while TSN lost 56% of its value. It would seem that HRL is a lot less recession prone than TSN, and might even be able to beat the market again in a recession.

So far, this has played out, but I believe the bulk of the benefits of the move are now in the rearview mirror. Purely from a dividend investing perspective, it's hard to recommend investing in HRL at current prices.

Stock Strength

But if I don't suggest dividend investors purchase any more HRL, do I suggest they sell now? The call isn't as easy to make. I am considering moving out of HRL gradually, but would want to do so in a fashion which maximizes my exit price. To assess whether an exit now is warranted, I look at the stock's value, momentum and quality. These three factors are then combined into a composite stock strength score.

Value

HRL has a P/E of 28.16x

P/S of 2.74x

P/CFO of 23.79x

Dividend yield of 1.93%

Buyback yield of -0.01%

Shareholder yield of 1.92%.

According to these values, HRL is more undervalued than 52% of stocks, which suggests that while the stock might not be exceptionally overvalued relative to the market, it likely doesn't have much residual value to be extracted.

As you can see, HRL is currently trading above its historical median PE, even well above the 75th percentile of PEs for the past decade. The last time HRL's valuation went so far above the usual multiples in 2016, it didn't last for long with the numbers returning to more normal multiples quite quickly.

This time around however such a drop would bring the stock down between $37 and $40, a handsome drop from current prices.

Value Score: 52/100

Momentum

But we all know that stocks can remain overvalued for a while and that just as the mere existence of value doesn't make a stock a buy, the mere overvaluation of a stock doesn't necessarily make it a sell. Market sentiment and momentum will have a much stronger impact on short-term movements. Hormel Foods Corporation trades at $48.15 and is up 1.97% these last three months, 7.72% these last six months and 16.93% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 65% of stocks, which tells two stories: while the stock has had a great run in the past 12 months relative to other stocks, its three-month performance has been all but inspiring. In the past two months, it has challenged its 50-day SMA a couple times, bouncing off both times. No real trend has emerged, as I believe market participants realize the stock is more than fully priced. This might imply that HRL will remain rangebound for a while, oscillating between $50 and $45. Large movements in the overall market could spark some directional action either way for HRL. The market has realized that HRL is a solid stock and has rewarded it in the past 12 months, but it now is running out of steam.

Momentum score: 65 / 100

Quality

Finally I look at quality metrics. HRL has a gearing ratio of 0.4, which is better than 86% of stocks. The company's liabilities have increased by 10% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cash flow can cover 49.5% of liabilities.

Each dollar of assets generates $1.1 in revenue, which is better than 81% of stocks. It depreciates 50.3% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 17% of stocks.

HRL has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -9.6%, which is better than 74% of companies. Along with a return on equity of 15% and an interest coverage ratio of 88x, these ratios suggest HRL's quality is better than 91% of stocks.

HRL is undeniably a well-managed, high-quality stock. This stability has made it perform well, and if the market gets the jitters again, its quality will once again contribute to the stock shining.

Quality Score: 91 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 92 / 100, which suggests that it is unlikely that the stock underperforms in upcoming months. If quality is still valued by the market, the stock could find a new wind. However, if the market shifts its attention to valuations, HRL could quickly sour. I believe that at current prices, upside remains limited as most gains are already priced.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 75 and a stock strength of 92, Hormel Foods shouldn't really be considered by dividend investors at current prices. While the factor scores suggest the stock could stay on top for the next few months, I believe upside is limited relative to potential downside. As such I am selling part of my position, keeping some exposure for the stock's quality and planning to offload the rest in upcoming quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.