Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPHD) as an investment option as its current market price. SPHD is a fund I contemplated last year, as I grew increasingly concerned with the valuation of the broader market. While it made intuitive sense to buy a value-focused, low volatility fund, the end result was SPHD provided little in terms of an equity hedge. In fact, the fund under-performed the broader market during the sell-off, and has recovered at a much slower pace. Looking ahead, I see continued headwinds facing the fund's top sector, Real Estate, making me reluctant to recommend it as an option right now. While the dividend looks attractive on the surface, it is not attractive enough for me to ignore the downside risk the fund poses if the market sells-off again.

Background

First, a little about SPHD. The fund's objective is to "seek investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index, which is composed of 50 securities that historically have provided high dividend yields and low volatility". SPHD currently trades at $33.35 and yields 5.51% annually. I covered SPHD as we approached Q4 last year, and I recommended the fund as I was generally concerned about rising equity valuations. Simply, I believed we were due for a bit of a correction, and thought SPHD may be a decent way to manage any potential fallout. In hindsight, while my call on a correction was correct, the belief that SPHD would provide downside protection was way off-base. In fact, despite the subsequent market rally, SPHD has seen a very large drop in the interim:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we approach the second half of 2020, I am again concerned we will see an equity correction. Therefore, I wanted to take another look at SPHD to see if it may act as a better hedge this time around. After review, I do not believe SPHD will offer much downside protection now, and I will explain why below.

Low Volatility? Nope

To begin, I want to highlight the primary reason for my disappointment in SPHD. Specifically, this relates to the fund's "low volatility" objective. As a diversified ETF weighted heavily with Real Estate and Utilities holdings, I had assumed back in September that SPHD may be a smart way to ride out trade-induced volatility. These are sectors that generate the majority of their revenues and profits domestically, so they are less exposed to tariffs or anti-trade rhetoric. While there is merit to this belief, what ended up sparking a massive sell-off was not trade issues, but rather a health crisis. As a result, all sectors got hit hard, including Real Estate and Utilities. While it did not surprise me that SPHD fell, the sheer size of the drop was unnerving. When we consider SPHD supposedly has a make-up that will smooth out some market volatility, its ultimate result was quite poor.

To illustrate, take a look at how SPHD compared to the S&P 500 over the past year. We can see the fund lagged going into the sell-off, which was expected during a risk-on rally. However, as the market selling got underway, SPHD saw just as large a drop as the broader market, essentially offering zero downside protection:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see, the story over the past year for SPHD has not been a good one. The fund has lagged during good times, which would be understandable if it then provided protection during bad times. Unfortunately, it was not able to do that either, dropping by around 40% at the height of the sell-off. The takeaway for me here is simply that SPHD is not doing what it is designed to do. I am comfortable earning a lower return if the ride is smoother. If I am going to see dramatic losses during sell-offs, the merit behind buying this fund is difficult to see.

Real Estate Headwinds Not Going Away

Last year, I noted how I viewed the Real Estate sector favorably, and how I felt its inclusion in SPHD was a positive for the fund. However, I did not anticipate a worldwide health pandemic, which would shut down economies and pressure office, healthcare, and retail REITs alike. As a result, this is an area that has seen some heavy selling, which could intrigue investors as states begin to open up across the U.S., and the number of new COVID-19 cases declines in may developed countries around the globe

However, I would caution on bullishness here, especially related to SPHD's underlying holdings. To understand why, let us take a look at the actual exposure SPHD offers within the Real Estate sector. At almost 20% of total assets, it is clear this is an important factor for the fund, as shown below:

Source: Invesco

As you can see, the holdings are actually quite diverse, which is a good thing inherently. The fund is not exposed to one particular Real Estate play, which I view positively. This is important because all REITs are not created equally, in terms of the risks they face and the gains they deliver. One area of particular concern for me is Retail, as the COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated a growing trend of consumers to purchase goods online, rather than in-store. This directly impacts some top holdings for SPHD, such as KIM, SPG, and VNO, which are all exposed to the retail consumer, under-scoring their poor performance. Unfortunately, this is a trend I do not see abating. While stores are re-opening, consumer traffic is not likely to return to pre-crisis levels any time soon. Further, as more consumers have gotten comfortable buying goods online out of necessity now, they are likely to continue that behavior going forward. Essentially, the current pandemic has accelerated the trend, which is a major headwind for these companies especially.

I also want to point out that this performance divergence for Retail is no small matter. While the Real Estate sector as a whole has come under some pressure, there are pockets that are exhibiting strength, as well as other sub-sectors that have acted as reasonable hedges, even if they have not delivered very large gains. By contrast, Retail's under-performance is quite pronounced, on both a short term and longer term view, as shown in the graphs below:

Source: S&P Global

As you can see, Retail has been the big loser, since 2020 began, and also over the past six years. Of course, some investors may view this as a chance to buy in for the longer term on the cheap, but I would caution against that, as I noted I see Retail's challenges continuing well after the pandemic ends.

In fairness, I must point out that Retail-focused REITs only make up about 5% of SPHD's Real Estate allocation. Therefore, even if an investor is lukewarm on Retail, there could still be merit to owning this fund for the Real Estate exposure if they like the other sectors. Unfortunately, the majority of the remaining exposure gives me pause as well.

To understand why, consider the two other sub-sectors that have fared the worst (aside from Retail) this year. These are Healthcare and Hotels/Lodging, two areas that are also facing enormous pressure. Direct exposure to these sub-sectors comes from multiple holdings within SPHD, including PEAK, VTR, WELL, and HST. In fact, VTR and WELL both just cut their dividends, which will have an impact on SPHD's yield down the line.

My takeaway here is SPHD's Real Estate exposure does not have much going for it. Only a few of the stocks, such as IRM, WY, and PSA are ones I can't find a bearish story behind. While I like the idea of being exposed to Healthcare REITs for the long-term, given our aging population, I can't justify the exposure right now. The pandemic has created too many headwinds, many of which are making headline news. Further, while hotel bookings are on the rise, they are still well below pre-crisis levels, as shown below:

Source: CNBC

While I am encouraged by the sharp increase, I am concerned this rally may slow, as rising numbers of new cases cloud the outlook for the travel industry.

My point in all of this is SPHD's top sector does not give me a lot of confidence that the fund will act as a buffer if stocks reverse course again. The latest sell-off told us just how poor this fund can be as a hedge, and I would expect a similar story to unfold if we see another broad drop in the market.

Dividend Is High, But Is It Enough To Justify Buying?

Up to this point it is clear I have had a rather negative outlook on SPHD. However, as a "dividend seeker", the fund's above-average yield does pique my interest. At over 5%, this certainly looks generous, especially considering interest rates have fallen to record low levels around the globe. Furthermore, while the distribution rate has not increased much in 2020 so far, it has seen a small gain, which I would say is a big win in this environment. To illustrate, consider the chart below, detailing the year-over-year dividend growth:

Jan - June Distributions (2019) Jan - May Distributions (2020) YOY Growth Rate $.873/share $.935/share 7.1%

Source: Invesco (Calculations made by Author)

On the surface, this story looks quite positive. The fund has a high yield, and it has registered dividend growth. So, what is not to like? While I am a "dividend seeker", I value total return above all else. Yes, a steady, growing income stream is a laudable goal, but if your net worth is declining, a rising dividend only lessens the pain to a degree. Further, as I noted above, some of SPHD's top holdings have cut their dividends very recently. This is going to impact the distribution stream down the line, which means this modest growth rate probably will not continue in the second half of 2020.

Management Fee A Concern

My last point concerns an attribute for the fund I felt was justified previously, but have since changed my tune. This is SPHD's management fee, which is quite high for a passive ETF, as shown below:

Source: Invesco

Of course, compared to actively managed funds, or even dividend aristocrat funds, such as the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) or SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), this expense ratio does not seem wildly out of line. (Both NOBL and SDY charge .35%). In fairness, while I did not view this metric warmly when I first became interested in the fund, I overlooked it because I felt it was worth it for the (supposed) downside protection it would provide. Now, after seeing how poorly SPHD fared during a market panic, I have to conclude this fund simply charges too much to own it. When I couple my general outlook on SPHD with this expense ratio, my decision to avoid this fund going forward is an easy one.

Bottom line

SPHD's recent performance has given me a lot of pause. Its "low volatility" objective turned out to be a bit of a farce, and its under-performance over the past few quarters is difficult to ignore. With the pandemic pressuring the Real Estate sector now, and likely to continue doing so in the future, I do not see the merit in buying at these levels. The fund's dividend remains attractive, but I do not believe it justifies the other attributes of the fund, such as an expensive management fee. Therefore, I do not believe SPHD is a right fit for my portfolio, especially since its merit as an equity hedge has been negatively exposed. As such, I would caution investors to be very critical of this fund before starting any positions at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.