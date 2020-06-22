People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) is a dividend aristocrat which has raised its dividend consecutively for the past 27 years straight. Currently, the yield stands over 6% which makes the firm one of the highest-paying aristocrats right off the bat. Whereas many stocks have rebounded quickly since March of this year, shares of PBCT remain quite a distance (more than $5 a share or 30%+) off their pre-coronavirus highs. This may bring opportunity if we believe the fundamentals have not been adversely impaired here.

Financial institutions may take longer than other sectors to recover from the lockdowns imposed by governments in recent months and the technicals seem to be confirming this. Despite near-term weakness though, PBCT should remain quite profitable due to recent investment. The second quarter numbers, for example, are expected to be the worst of this fiscal year with bottom-line consensus coming in at $0.23 per share. Following Q2, there is expected to be a slight ramp-up in earnings in the final two quarters. Suffice it to say, despite the obvious increase which we will see in loan losses this year, the encouraging aspect from our viewpoint is that the firm will still be healthily profitable and should do well over $1 in EPS in 2020.

From a dividend standpoint, $301 million was paid out in dividends over the past four quarters from a free cash flow kitty of $403 million. Despite the higher forward earnings multiple (12.2) over the trailing number (9.4), we do not see an issue with the sustainability of the dividend. Many investors (despite the low growth rate of the dividend) invest in the aristocrats as they have proved that they can consistently grow the dividend every year through thick and thin. We state this because the balance sheet remains in good stead ($7+ billion in equity with a debt to equity of 0.74) and the market cap is presently under $5.1 billion. Suffice it to say, the financial firepower is there if the bank wants to leverage its balance sheet until interest rates rise which will increase profits over time.

For the conservative investor though, apart from the firm's keen valuation and above-average dividend, there is another way one can stack the odds heavily in one's favour. If we look at the long-term technical chart below, we can see that during the height of the pandemic, shares came right back down to test long-term support above $9 a share. What we can also see however is that PBCT shares have very strong support also just above this level above $8 a share. Suffice it to say, we believe it would be very difficult for shares to drop below these levels (given the extensive duration of these support levels) anytime in the near term.

So how can we take advantage? By selling a naked put option where we can take advantage of the stock's high implied volatility. Implied volatility in PBCT for example on average has come in at 25% over the past 5+ years. The sharp down move however which commenced in late February spiked implied volatility significantly which means this metric has remained far higher than the average at present (higher put premiums) Furthermore, we can go out with enough time to ensure our strike price is around this multi-year support level. Put sellers receive premium up-front for giving the put buyer the right but not obligation to essentially “put” us long stock at any time during the contract.

We like to use this strategy on quality proven stocks where the downside looks limited. Many times, investors get into difficulty with this strategy because they look at the premium received from the put sale instead of the underlying fundamentals of the company in question. We would be very comfortable buying shares of PBCT between $9 and $10 a share despite the fact the shares may not contract again to these levels.

The great thing about this strategy is that it enables the investor research more stocks than he or she would ordinarily do. Since valuation is a key component of stock research, the put selling strategy enables investors get paid for stocks they do not mind owning at lower prices. Considering the fundamentals and technicals of this stock at present, we believe PBCT remains a good candidate for this strategy at present.

To sum up, considering the probable rise of interest rates, PBCT's strong technicals and sustainable dividend, we believe downside risk remains limited here for the time being. We will sell an of the money put option in here shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PBCT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.