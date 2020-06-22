SQFT has property types that have uncertain future prospects in a COVID-19 environment and there are 34 million new shares coming on the market in the months ahead.

The firm is a REIT that owns office/industrial, retail and single family detached homes in overlooked U.S. markets.

Presidio Property Trust has filed to raise $7.5 million in a U.S. IPO.

Presidio Property Trust (SQFT) has filed proposed terms for a $7.5 million IPO of its Series C common stock, according to an amended registration statement.

The firm is a REIT that owns primarily office and retail properties in underserved markets in the United States.

SQFT faces an uncertain future as a holder of office and retail buildings in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, 34 million Series A shares will convert to public Series C shares over a 24-month period following the IPO, likely depressing the stock price in the months ahead.

Company and Business

Escondido, California-based Presidio was founded in 1999 to acquire and re-develop a portfolio of properties in various growing markets in the U.S.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Jack Heilbrun, who co-founded the firm and was previously Chairman of Clover REIT.

Presidio's current property portfolio totals 15 commercial properties with a total of 1.1 million square feet between 11 office/industrial properties and four retail properties.

Additionally, the firm owns interests in 138 model home properties. It purchases new single-family model homes and leases them back to homebuilders.

Starting in 2015, SQFT began the process of exiting the retail portion of its portfolio.

Markets

Most of SQFT's commercial properties are located in Colorado state areas surrounding Denver, the San Diego area, and Fargo, North Dakota.

Its model home properties are primarily located in Florida and Texas.

Management intends to focus its future efforts on acquiring additional commercial properties in the $10 million to $30 million price range and to purchase model homes 'that are in the 'move-up market' and the first-time homebuyer market.'

Its additional target markets include Salt Lake City, Kansas City, Minneapolis, and Columbus, OH, as the map shows below:

(Source: Presidio S-11)

Management believes that secondary and tertiary markets represent significant opportunities and are 'creating jobs at a faster rate than the nation as a whole.'

But Presidio isn't the only firm with a focus on this phenomenon, as a recent Nareit article noted, Secondary Office Markets Leading The Way.

Competition

Within its primary sector of focus, office & industrial, there are numerous competitors in secondary and tertiary markets - just a few are shown below:

Highwoods Properties (HIW)

Cousins Properties (CUZ)

Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Management says that ability to target properties in the $10-30 million price range in niche geographies limits 'competition from larger, well-capitalized buyers focused on core markets.'

Financials

SQFT's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Decreasing top-line revenue

Growing modified FFO

Very high leverage ratio

Below are the company's operational results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited GAAP):

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Months To March 31, 2020 $ 7,029,151 -2.1% 2019 $ 28,641,111 -11.4% 2018 $ 32,344,013 Operating Income (Margin) Period % Variance vs. Prior Three Months To March 31, 2020 $ 4,648,059 5.3% 2019 $ 18,230,537 -15.0% 2018 $ 21,457,294 Modified FFO Period Modified FFO % Variance vs. Prior Three Months To March 31, 2020 $1,089,931 67.80% 2019 $3,299,567 51.5% 2018 $2,177,711 EBITDA Period EBITDA % Variance vs. Prior Three Months To March 31, 2020 $ 3,296,714 24.2% 2019 $ 12,962,222 -23.4% 2018 $ 16,924,591 Net Income Period Net Income % Variance vs. Prior Three Months To March 31, 2020 $ (1,107,130) -35.9% 2019 $ (610,206) -118.0% 2018 $ 3,384,294

Source: Company prospectus

Leverage Ratio (Net Debt/EBITDA)

At March 31, 2020: 9.2x

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $9.0 million in total cash and $140.9 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

SQFT intends to raise $7.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Series C common stock.

The company has 34 million shares of Series A stock, which it expects will be converted into Series C public stock within 24 months, at the rate of 20% every six months.

So, these Series A shares will convert to Series C public shares on a one for one basis, thus adding to the public supply of shares, which are not included in the capitalization and valuation metrics for the company I have compiled above.

So, it is likely that the introduction of the Series A converted to Series C stock will lower the public stock price at each six-month juncture, also reducing dividend yield per share.

SQFT says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds for general corporate and working capital purposes, including to potentially acquire additional properties and reduce outstanding indebtedness.

The sole listed manager of the IPO is Aegis Capital Corp.

Commentary

Presidio is seeking public market investment almost two and a half years after originally filing in early 2018.

Management hopes to focus on overlooked second-tier markets where competition for property acquisitions is lower, resulting in lower prices paid, and higher returns.

It's a well-known strategy employed by many real estate firms.

The company's financial results show a drop in total revenue but an increase in operating income and modified funds from operations.

However, Presidio has a reasonably high leverage ratio.

At IPO, the firm would have an approximate dividend yield per share of 5.33%. However, as new shares converted from Series A shares come onto the market over the 24 months following the IPO, the per share yield will drop accordingly.

The future for small REITs like Presidio is highly uncertain, as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may have long-term negative effects on holders of office and retail properties.

Given that uncertainty combined with the oncoming Series A shares into the market over the 24 months following the IPO, I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 2020.

