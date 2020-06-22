Why Do You Still Not Own Gold?

The gold bull market will not only continue for the foreseeable future, but will likely pick up steam.

The ramifications of a lengthy recovery time for the economy are enormous when it comes to the U.S. debt and budget deficit.

Investors have been pricing in an aggressive rebound in economic output, but there are no signs that the U.S. economy will miraculously recover to pre-COVID-19 levels over the next few months.

Trillions of dollars have been created to keep the U.S. economy from entering a depression, which has caused the money stock to go vertical over the last several months.

The number of investors that are bullish on gold and understand why it should be owned is growing every day. This article isn't directed at them, but for those in the enlightened camp, feel free to continuing reading to have your bull thesis reinforced.

For those that don't own gold, and I'm going to take this further and include gold mining stocks, the question is: "why do you still not have exposure to this sector?"

Year-to-date, gold and the HUI (an index of gold producers) are outperforming the S&P 500 Total Return Index by a significant margin. I have also included 1-year and 3-year performance figures, as well as respective performances since the bear market lows in physical gold almost 5 years ago (December 2015).

Over the next several years, gold and the mining stocks will continue to generate stronger returns than the U.S. stock market. In this article, I will explain why the sector is outperforming, why it will continue, and why having at least some exposure to gold and gold-related equities is a must.

Why Gold Is Outperforming

To understand why gold has been rising in price over the years — and is now aggressively accelerating — we need to know what drives the metal.

Many investors believe that the value of gold (in USD) is determined by the direction of the U.S. Dollar, as they incorrectly assume that gold and the USD always trade inverse to each other. But this theory is flawed.

If we project 50 years of uninterrupted USD strength, does that mean that gold will be under pressure for the next half-century? One has to ask, how would that even be possible when you take into account the constant inflationary state that the U.S. economy has been in since it went off the gold standard in the early 1970s?

Prices for assets, along with goods and services, continually increase. You can't have 50 years of declining gold prices, while during that same period have consistently rising input costs. In that scenario, eventually, the cost per ounce to mine will exceed the per ounce price of the metal, and that gap would only widen over the years. No industry can survive operating at a deficit for an extended period.

There is a short-term inverse correlation between the USD and gold — which is likely why this theory exists — but there is zero long-term correlation between the two.

If you analyze the long-term performance of the USD and gold, the lack of interconnection is evident. The performance chart below of the USD and the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) shows the USD is up almost 17% over the last 15+ years, while GLD has risen by ~270%. If you go out five years or ten years, the results are no different: both the USD and GLD have moved higher at the same time.

A rapidly declining USD can act as an accelerant for gold prices, and conversely, a restraint when the dollar is rising swiftly. However, the USD is not the ultimate driver of gold.

Some will argue that the gold price is determined by the risk-on/risk-off trade. In times of economic uncertainty, gold will act as a store of value and provide a level of safety that other asset classes can't offer. But in times of stability and economic prosperity, gold is viewed as merely an unproductive asset due to its inability to generate any income.

It's certainly true that investors flock to gold during periods of unease or unsureness, and shun the metal when the outlook for the economy and balance sheet of the U.S. government is positive. But I'm talking about what ultimately decides whether an ounce of gold is worth $100, $500, $1,500, etc.? How did gold even get to its current price of over $1,700, considering in 1970 it was only worth $35 per ounce? The answer to that riddle has to do with: 1. the money stock in the economy (specifically M2 in the U.S. if we are talking about gold priced in USD), and 2. the supply of gold (both total and annual).

As I mentioned last October (GLD: The Top Is Not In, Not Even Close):

"Gold was well above fair value back in 2011, spent the next two years correcting for this unsupported price, then went nowhere for the 5 years that followed. While at the same time, M2 kept increasing. Now, gold is undervalued in relation to M2 and is in the process of reverting to the mean. (Source: FRED) At a minimum, I believe gold will get back in line with the money supply, which would put it just under $2,000 per ounce. I think it will end up closer to the $3,000 mark as I expect a substantial overshoot like in previous bull markets, but it also depends on how quickly M2 rises over the next few years and how frothy the market becomes."

At the beginning of this year, gold broke out to new multi-year highs as the rate of change in M2 began trending above the norm.

Then the COVID-19 crisis hit, which resulted in an unprecedented rise in M2. Trillions of dollars have been created to keep the U.S. economy from entering a depression, which has caused the money stock to go vertical over the last several months. This has never happened before in the U.S.

To put the move in context, in a healthy, functioning U.S. economy, M2 will usually increase by 3-5% on an annualized basis. If you go back to June 2019 readings, you will see 4-5% growth on each line of the M2 column on the right.

In the latest weekly release, the 3-month growth rate for M2 on an annualized basis was 49.3%. We're in uncharted territory.

The surging money supply is occurring at the same time as the annual gold supply flattens out — and the gold supply is projected to roll over in the coming years. Some will try and make the argument that there is so much above-ground stock of gold that a decline in annual output doesn't help the bullish thesis. However, this is a flawed argument as it ignores the rapidly increasing supply of money in the economy, which is chasing gold. The annual gold supply is growing by less than 2% per year, but the U.S. money supply is expanding at a rate of ~50% on an annualized basis using the latest 3-month growth rate figures.

The Lazy-V Recovery

Almost two weeks ago, the Nasdaq was sitting at new all-time highs, the S&P was back to even for the year, and the Dow was less than 4% from achieving that feat as well. Considering that the U.S. economy is in the worst shape since The Great Depression, the sudden resurgence in the stock market has diverged hard from reality.

Yes, the global economy is opening back up. The argument could be made that the market is forward-looking, and therefore, predicting a v-shaped recovery across all sectors. If you look at the data, though, the recovery has been anemic. Restaurant bookings in the U.S. were still down almost 60% as of June 20.

Air travel is even worse, still almost 80% lower year-over-year. The market is acting like these data sets are only down 20-30% and on the verge of getting back to the unchanged level.

Many Americans believe everything has returned to normal, and COVID-19 is now in the rear-view mirror. But this simply isn't the case. We haven't overcome the virus, but because the lockdown was crushing the economy, the government lifted restrictions. As states have opened back up, there is now a resurgence of infections occurring. I don't believe this is even the much talked about second wave; rather, it could still be the first.

It's reasonable to expect a further recovery in all economic data that will be released over the next few months. I'm not suggesting more improvements won't occur, but it's highly unlikely that hotel, flight, and restaurant bookings will come close to reaching levels seen pre-COVID-19 anytime soon, especially with new widespread outbreaks occurring.

Transportation, hospitality, and many other industries are facing a long road to recovery.

The Congressional Budget Office is projecting that real output by Q4 2021 will still be lower than it was in the fourth quarter of 2019 — implying that it will be more of a lazy-V recovery.

The cumulative loss in GDP over the next decade, according to the CBO, will total almost $16 trillion, with about a 10% reduction in GDP each year over the next two years. While it's unlikely that these projections by the CBO are even accurate — maybe the total loss of GDP will be far less than the estimates below — what is likely is that GDP will not rebound fully anytime soon. Social distancing alone will put an automatic cap on the revenue-generating capabilities of many sectors of the economy.

Whether the recovery is a lazy-V, U-shaped, L-shaped, or W-shaped is not relevant. The point is investors have been pricing in an aggressive rebound in economic output, but there are no signs that the U.S. economy will miraculously recover to pre-COVID-19 levels over the next few months.

More Stimulus Will Be Needed To Stave Off A Wave Of Bankruptcies

At this moment, many consumers and small businesses are being fully supported by the government. The assumption is that these programs will fill in the gaps while the economy gets back on its feet.

But the provisions in the CARES Act will expire over the coming months, including the $600 per week of additional unemployment benefits at the end of July. There are also over 100 million loan accounts in deferment that will soon be required to resume payments. That includes auto, home, and student loans.

The reality is that many businesses and consumers will need government support for a much longer duration. Unfortunately, if they don't receive additional help at least through early 2021, then there will be a wave of personal and small business bankruptcies as we head into the end of this year. These bankruptcies will then directly impact larger corporations, which are relying on the government to support consumers, which in turn keeps these big businesses going.

With the U.S. Presidential election also coming up, I don't see how there won't be trillions of dollars of additional economic stimulus by late summer/early fall.

Ramifications

The ramifications of a lengthy recovery for the economy are enormous when it comes to the U.S. debt and budget deficit. The deficit was already estimated to be over $1 trillion this year and expected to increase to $1.7 trillion by 2030. With the loss of GDP combined with the additional outlays for stimulus packages (both current and future), the deficit projections will need to be adjusted sharply higher and as will estimated levels of debt held by the public over the next decade.

Before COVID-19, it was next to impossible for the U.S. to repay all of the outstanding debt. That didn't even include the unfunded liabilities that tower over the public debt total.

The situation has rapidly deteriorated over the last few months, which only confirms that an excessive amount of monetary inflation will be the resolution to the debt crisis.

Gold was already undervalued heading into 2020. As the amount of money in circulation rises exponentially, the price of gold will need to increase even further to get in line with the money supply. It's no wonder that now there are so many calls for $2,000, even $3,000 gold.

Amateur Hour

Warren Buffett isn't buying equities, Stanley Druckenmiller said last month that this is maybe the worst risk-reward setup he has seen in his career, and David Tepper stated that the stock market is the second most overvalued in history. The most successful stock investors are warning that something is wrong, yet equities have been surging higher — at least up until last week.

There is truth in the phrase "the market is forward-looking;" however, the entire landscape needs to be analyzed when determining if stocks are accurately forecasting what's coming down the pipe.

Was the market right in 1999 when companies with zero earnings (some were even pre-revenue) had market caps of tens of billions of dollars?

There is a difference between a market climbing a wall of worry and one that is being driven by speculators (like in the late 90s).

I've been through many bubbles over the last few decades. I vividly remember the internet/tech bubble 20+ years ago and the euphoria that engulfed investors. The most recent bubble was bitcoin. All of these had one thing in common — novice investors were driving the market. This seems to be what's occurring now in the stock market.

Many consumers that received stimulus checks have been using those funds to speculate in stocks. The rise of free trading platforms, and the domino effect this had on the discount brokerages (which quickly transitioned to free trading as well), has created an environment very similar to 1999. People are bored, sitting at home, and decided to use their stimulus checks to trade the stock market. Given that almost every single stock has gone up over the last few months, these new investors believe that making money in the market is easy. The allure of doubling or tripling their money in stocks is what's driving the speculation, even though most have no idea what they are buying, or why it's going up.

It's not just bored individuals looking to speculate in the market. Given that casinos have been closed, and there is currently no sports betting available, amateur and professional betters are now buying stocks too.

Just when I think I've seen everything, we have bankrupt companies moving up hundreds of percent a day. Chesapeake (CHK) went up 500% in two days, then two days later, it surrendered all of those gains. The action in Hertz (HTZ) has been just as erratic.

It could be argued that these new investors have created great distortions in the market, and stock prices aren't being driven by fundamentals, but rather by a speculative frenzy.

Gold And The Miners Are Must Own Investments

There is one other possibility to explain the rebound in the stock market: the rise is simply an inflation-induced move. Countries with hyperinflation will see their stock market increase exponentially. Given the unprecedented surge in M2 over the last few months, it could be argued that the U.S. might be entering some sort of high inflation environment where the prices of all assets increase. It's very unlikely that hyperinflation will occur, but it could be something that is worse than the inflation experienced in the late 70s.

In either scenario, U.S. equity investors will lose out to inflation or an eventual erosion in stock prices — as the speculative bubble pops once it's clear that a full economic recovery is still a very long way off.

Most non-gold related equities are struggling to get back to even for the year. Many are still down 20-50%, particularly those in the harder hit sectors like financials and oil services. At this point, investors in the stock market are fighting an uphill battle, one that seems unwinnable.

Gold and gold stocks, meanwhile, are enjoying a multi-year bull market and are solidly in the plus column this year. Given the outlook for the economic recovery, the growth rate in M2, the deteriorating debt and deficit picture in the U.S., and the value of gold compared to current M2 levels, the gold bull market will not only continue for the foreseeable future but will likely pick up steam.

