Companies that can't economically raise equity and debt capital often are forced to raise cash via selling excess inventory in order to shore up their balance sheets.

Liquidity Services, Inc. is a company that should experience lots of counter cyclical demand for its online marketplaces where buyers and sellers can transact and purchase bespoke inventory items.

Since April 2020, I have been searching for companies that will experience increased demand in a post COVID-19 world. Incidentally, two of my readers, independently, asked me to kick the tires on a company I never heard of. Incidentally, I am really happy that they did and I write to share a company that I recently purchased in early June 2020 - Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT).

The Business In A Nutshell

Companies (in many verticals) and municipalities that can't economically access the equity or debt markets and that have excess inventory can turn to Liquidity Services as an effective way to raise cash. Think eBay (EBAY), of sorts, for bespoke business inventories in many sector verticals. After all, depending on the industry, working capital and inventories can be a large percentage of a company's net worth.

Source: Liquidityservices.com

With the explosion of e-commerce growth this company is at the forefront of the powerful trend of reverse supply chain logistics (think of the amount of returns in an e-commerce world).

This provides a framework for what they do.

Source: Liquidity Services (December 10, 2019) Investor Presentation

Enclosed below from its 10-K is LQDT's total addressable market (TAM)

LQDT has a massive addressable market.

Source: Liquidity Services (December 10, 2019) Investor Presentation

While a well-established forward supply chain exists for the procurement of assets, many manufacturers, retailers, corporations and government agencies have not made significant investments in their reverse supply chain process or systems. For example, research from Brightpearl (2018) has found that more than half of all retailers (51%) claim their margins are being squeezed by returns, yet 69% are not deploying any technology solutions to help process them. The reverse supply chain addresses the redeployment and remarketing of surplus and salvage assets. These assets generally consist of retail customer returns, overstock products and end-of-life goods or capital assets from both the corporate and government sectors. The market is large, as indicated by an Appriss Retail report in 2018 that shows $369 billion, or 10% of total sales, of merchandise is returned on an annual basis. Estimates based on Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), U.S. Census, and World Bank reports, the global used equipment market is valued at approximately $350 billion.

Source: LQDT FY 2019 10-K (ending 9.30.2019)

Counter Cyclical

On the company's May 7, 2020 conference call, management noted the following:

But in the mid and long term, we are a countercyclical marketplace. We know that our buyers are frugal. They're looking for value. And we know that sellers, whether they be retailers, manufacturers or in government agencies, are looking to monetize assets. Those speak to our strengths. And so periods like the 2008, 2009 downturn, we've had steady progress. And we would expect once you normalize for some of these very extraordinary restrictions in society and restrictions in government policies, once you normalize from that, we are kind of cyclical play, if you will.

Source: Q2 FY 2020 earnings call transcript

Lo and behold I looked back at Liquidity Services, Inc.'s Adjusted EBITDA trajectory for fiscal periods ending in September 2008 - September 2010. As you can see, look at the positive inflection point and big increases in revenue, volume, and operating leverage (Adjusted EBITDA goes from $23.6 million in FY 2009 to $37.5 million in FY 2010) during that time frame!!

Source: LQDT FY 2010 10-K

Take a look at the big leg up in LQDT's stock prices from 2010 - 2012 (a few years post the depths of the financial crisis).

Source: Fidelity

At An Inflection Point

On the May 7, 2020 conference call, the company talked about cross-pollination of buyers.

The company has four segments:

Results from our operations are organized into four reportable segments,

Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG)

Capital Assets Group (CAG)

GovDeals

Machinio

Here is the rank by revenue and gross profit dollars.

Source: LQDT FY 2019 10-K

Turning back to the Q2 2020 conference call, check out this commentary.

Sure. Well, regarding your first question, part of our long-term strategy has been to drive scale benefits of aggregating supply and demand in our consolidated marketplace, which has been branded AllSurplus. We know that in marketplaces, scale matters. It helps us leverage marketing spend. It also allows us to support cross-pollination of our buyers. Buyers who might buy in a category such as transportation may also have needs in adjacent categories such as material handling equipment or construction equipment. And so it's a natural place for us to go. We see a lot of overlap in the industrial categories. The things that we've managed and sold for many years for both commercial and government sellers, and early returns there are positive.

Source: LQDT December 2019 Investor Presentation

Valuation

As of May 4, 2020, LQDT had 34 million shares outstanding. So Friday's closing price of $5.84 per share x 34 million equals $199 million. And as of March 31, 2020, the company had $51.8 million of cash.

The company was basically break even in FY 2019 (ending September 30, 2019) on an Adjusted EBITDA basis. However, the market is forward looking and a counter cyclical business model combined with the massive opportunity in e-commerce reversal logistics should lead to a positive inflection point for earnings power. Moreover, the cross pollination of the consolidated marketplace in concert with a push to taking a fee as an intermediary between buyers and sellers could re-rate this stock (less capital intensive).

Crazy Insider Buying

I don't recall this type of insider buying in quite some time. CEO, William Angrick III, has been loading the boat with LQDT shares via open market purchases. Enclosed below it looks like he has acquired roughly 1.5 million shares on the open market since February 2020! I love seeing this type of conviction, especially when he already owned 3.8 million shares.

Source: Sec 4 Form

Takeaway

I am really glad that a few readers pointed out this idea to me. I love the business model, the large addressable market, and its counter cyclical demand profile. Moreover, reverse logistics is a robustly growing market given the explosion of e-commerce and product returns. Also, I love the aggressive insider buying.

I would argue that shares of Liquidity Services are both compelling and under the radar.

