The company's recovery re-ramp has a lot to do with a return of "neighborhood" slot players whose lifestyle has not changed due to the long virus impact.

It's three businesses, casino hotels, taverns and slot routes, present something of a puzzle for investors to understand where the stock can find forward post-virus growth.

Golden's gaming DNA is rooted generationally in the locals casino business. In our view, that's a plus.

Followers of my articles know by now that I'm a strong believer in the superiority of gambling businesses run by either founders, their heirs or recruits from other gambling companies with long industry resumes. I have cited the Boyds, the Carranos and, of course, the greatest sage of all, Mr. Steven A. Wynn. Warts and all, Wynn has passed his DNA to generations of executives who have achieved great success drilled in his wisdom. Among many, Bill Hornbuckle, now interim CEO of MGM Resorts International Inc. (MGM).

The senior teams at Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) validate to an extent my DNA thesis. They have good gaming blood lines beginning at the board level:

Lyle C. Berman: One time Indian style moccasin marketer from Minnesota, Berman was founder of one of the first and highly successful tribal casino resort partnerships: Grand Casinos, later Lakes Casinos. Berman dabbled in Las Vegas. He's also a three-time world poker tour champion.

Anthony Marnell, III: This casino industry veteran is the son of prominent gaming industry architect, Anthony Marnell II, original owner/designer of the Las Vegas Rio. He left professional baseball to start his gaming career at the Rio. He subsequently built the luxurious M Resort for upscale locals just outside of Vegas. The property cost $1b but was sold for its $230m in debt to Penn National Gaming (PENN) in 2010. The property unfortunately debuted in the teeth of the 2008 recession. Marnell has since operated casinos throughout the state. Last November, he bought 64,095 shares of Golden at $16.85 bringing his holding to near 900,000 shares.

This is a business where skin in the game means something. Marnell and his family have put their own money on the line in many properties over time.

Blake L. Sartini: Chairman and CEO. A longstanding veteran of the locals casino market, Sartini finished college and worked as a craps dealer, moving up the steps of the management ladder in major locals companies like Station Casinos. He went into the tavern and route business and from there was a key player in the merging of various locals gaming businesses into GDEN in 2001.

In brief, when it comes to gut level operating smarts in the locals casino business, GDEN should comfort investors. These guys and their key people bring a keen understanding of everyday slot players to the table. This is not to diminish the success of some belt and suspenders corporate outsiders who have meandered into the industry over time. They have their place. But in my view, in a complex matrix such as GDEN has become since 2001, it takes a special kind of market feel. This is a locals game for a management that understands the dynamics of what appeals to the frequent, “neighborhood” customer.

Data by YCharts

But what GDEN has assembled since 2001 is a patchwork quilt of three distinct asset bases with the singular common thread of focus on the slot and locals businesses. That's not a bad thing per se. But seeing a tight focus on future growth becomes tougher trying to value a business moving in three different directions at the same time. Some of their key assets push the envelope of value going forward. Here’s why:

The Strat Las Vegas (akaThe Stratosphere)

Above: The Strat: A nice property in a less than ideal location over time has not proven that its tower attraction can ride it to powerful returns on capex: Source: LV Review Journal)

The company’s Las Vegas flagship, recently re-christened, the 2,400 room Strat has to say the least, a colorful history. It was the brainchild of the old Vegas World (opened in 1979) wild man entrepreneur, Bob Stupak, who marketed cheap package deals to fill the place. Later Stupak hatched the idea of building the nation’s tallest observation tower as part of an expanded casino hotel he dubbed The Stratosphere.

He ran into financial problems, brought the above noted Berman in as a 33% investor. Berman eventually turned to bottom fisherman extraordinaire Carl Icahn in 1998 to bail him out. Icahn eventually unloaded the problem child to GDEN in 2017 at the lofty valuation of $850m. The bottom line: You could make a lot more money buying and selling the place from the bargain bin than trying to run it without pawning the family jewels with an endless stream of capex.

At its heart, the Strat’s long-term woes are mostly attributable to its bad location. It sits around two miles from mid-strip — not in realistic walking distance that accommodates the massive “Vegas stroll” every day and night as customers meander from casino to casino. Coming from downtown one must pass through undesirable neighborhoods. GDEN has earmarked $140m renovation of the place. It's unfair to value it amidst the virus crisis. Post crisis, for all the sweat equity, valiant efforts and poured in resources over decades, the Strat’s core problem remains: You just can’t lift it out of the ground and plop it in a better location.

The tower tourist attraction has its limitations. The Empire State Building better suits that kind of tourist rationale. And to force feed occupancy and visitation post crisis will take something of a leap of faith difficult to solve by marketing alone.

The Vegas strip has geographically expanded in the opposite direction of the the Strat’s location. We believe that GDEN’s management skill set could bring the place to produce modestly accretive EBITDA to the parent, but not much more. Management in our view, would be doing shareholders a big favor finding a new dumb money buyer for the Strat post virus. There always are monied bargain hunters out there who can be enticed by the much improved basic property and belief they can turn the place into a big money maker.

Locals Casinos: Nevada

We like GDEN’s other businesses a lot better. Their nine properties in Southern/central Nevada (Boulder, Laughlin, Pahrump), all share a good match of property concept, scale and market. They are well run and should participate in a post-virus acceleration of pent-up demand. I believe visitation will gain momentum if no evidence of a sharp spike in new virus cases accompanies the recent state-wide Nevada casino re-openings.

Rocky Gap, Maryland

Above: The Rocky Gap Maryland is a nicely scaled getaway location in western Maryland. It's off the grid concept can be a business model for GDEN to expand on going forward. Source: GDEN archives

GDEN’s casino resort property hard by a state park in western Maryland has 634 slots, 19 table games at 198 rooms, a perfect scale for its rustic location, roughly a two hour drive from either Pittsburgh or the Washington DC/Baltimore metro areas. It does not directly compete with MGM’s mega property at National Harbor, or Caesars Entertainment's (NASDAQ:CZR) urban Baltimore setting. It fits neatly into the off the grid type of resort property GDEN knows how to market. We put this asset on the plus side of the company ledger.

Slot routes and taverns

The 10,500 retail/tavern slot machines GDEN operates in Nevada, Montana and Pennsylvania are solid performers comfortably falling into the leisure patterns of regular patrons accustomed to meeting friends, shopping or socializing at their local pub or retail stores.

These 60 pub and other retail businesses require a special kind of patience and know how because many involve third party participants in the revenue. And those parties, the retail establishments and taverns are all small businesses, hard hit by the virus crisis. Some may not make it through regardless of GDEN’s efforts to prop up the better producing ones should work.

Slot Routes: Regional

The company also operates strong routes in Montana (3,000 slots), Pennsylvania and Illinois in retail stores like legal taverns, chain store outlets like CVS, 7/11s or mass eateries like Buffalo Wild Wings. The prospects here post virus are to some extent at the mercy of the consumer psyche. Pre virus, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its e-commerce brethren were well into the process of destroying many retail chains. The epidemic has only exacerbated that long-term problem by acculturating consumers to shop by screen rather than visitation. That penchant may linger post virus.

So the strength of the human urge to socialize and break free of living off screens post virus is unknown at this early point in the re-opening process in many states where GDEN operates slot routes. That’s a minus.

In looking at GDEN’s total asset base at this time we see both potential and problematical earnings potential. It’s easier to make a call on a company totally in the casino hotel business, or one engaged in distributed gaming only. Or even a regional operator with casino properties in multiple states. GDEN is in a sense of the old world wives admonition is trying to dance at three weddings with one behind. So we put what we believe is a good management focus on the plus side, arrayed against a puzzling asset spread aiming at an uncertain future harder to forecast.

The company posits the possibility that as much as 15% to 20% of its retail locations as small businesses may not survive the virus crisis but the rest appear healthy.

The Vegas locals business should recover as post virus employment levels improve, pent-up demand among fixed income seniors returns and total visitation to Las Vegas begins to reclaim its lost convention business. Realistically that signals 2021/22.

So what’s the play on GDEN until then?

The numbers: What counts what doesn’t

As I have noted in other recent articles, it's patently unfair now to make any apples to apples comparisons on a y/y basis of EBITDA, PEs or any number of standard data points on which to make a buy, sell or hold decision on a gaming stock. What we think is fair is to put some time perspective into our call and look at gut level numbers that really count now.

Liquidity

GDEN now sits on $300m cash on hand and pre-bond interest payment due in October. Except for the Rocky Gap 50-year lease, it owns all its realty and has no other near-term maturities. Its cash burn rate runs $7m per month, recently shaved down by cost savings and the cancellation of capex projects. Overall it's safe to assume that the company can comfortably make it through to the other side of the virus crisis intact.

Its 1Q20 results in brief (include the pre-virus January numbers) produced $207m in revenues. For FY 2019 GDEN generated $856m in revenue.

A little price history for context

Price at writing: $10.46

52 week range: $3.55-$21.67

Market cap: $293m

6 month high: $21.34 at the lip of the crisis.

6 month low: $5.51 the nuclear virus exploded.

Beta (5yr monthly) 2.37

5 year high: $34.32 GDEN 5 year low: $5.51 (3/20)

PT analyst consensus: $14

Our PT: None we feel projectable during crisis.

You can buy GDEN 50% off its pre-virus high which on the surface seems like a nice discount from which to build a position going forward. And assuming you are enthused for the stock, 66%-plus off its five-year high.

It's well past its bargain bin low so here comes the money question: Buy, sell, or hold?

Conclusion

In trying to forecast a direction I think logical for a post-virus growth cycle, I’m divided. I see the Nevada locals market recovering. I think GDEN could have a future expanding their regional footprint outside of Nevada, in unique spots such as they did in Rocky Gap. The route business post a shake out of weak locations can recover in our view. We think the neighborhood hangout tavern is very much a part of American life that will endure the virus damage.

I think GDEN is fairly priced now and do not readily see either a strong up or downside ahead until we get a far firmer hold on what American habit patterns will evolve in retail environments post virus. I tend toward the notion that consumers will return. Yet I do not see a bull case yet for GDEN compared with other gaming companies more tightly focused on their segments.

Furthermore, to me, the Strat remains a puzzle palace. If there's a solution to creating a mildly profitable business in a bad location, I think GDEN management can find it. But my sense is the search for another dumb money buyer might better serve investor interests.

So factoring in smart management with a nice but not particularly remarkable asset base against a potential post virus recovery within a year, I’m calling GDEN a best case hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.