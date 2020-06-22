Overview

Farfetch (FTCH) presents a high-risk high-reward opportunity in the global eCommerce luxury fashion space. The market potential is interesting, given the low online penetration and the +$350 billion TAM. China, for instance, is potentially the largest market. The Chinese consumers' spending on luxury goods represents 35% of the global sales as of 2019, which provides a massive opportunity for Farfetch. We expect more strategic collaboration with its investor, JD.com (JD), in China going forward. Likewise, we expect Farfetch to increase its investments to continue gaining more market shares, as reflected by the increasing FCF burn in recent times. We maintain a neutral rating on the stock for now, with a potential upgrade in Q2.

Catalyst

We expect China to be the most important market for Farfetch in the next 2 to 3 years. In China, Farfetch should continue to benefit from its relationship with JD. From 35% in 2019, Chinese consumer spending on luxury goods as a percentage of global sales is expected to increase to 49% in 2025.

(Source: Company’s presentation)

Chinese consumers also spent over $70 billion on luxury goods while traveling in 2019, which we expect to drop in 2020 due to the more restricted travel as the COVID-19 situation rises. Considering the dynamics, we believe that Farfetch should potentially see a stronger outlook in digital sales in China, where it has a comprehensive localized operation, as described by its 20-F:

We have local operations in China, including customer service, localized website and apps, local servers and locally managed WeChat stores and WeChat Mini Programs, and have implemented an effective cross-border solution which includes customs clearance to best serve the Chinese luxury consumer. In 2019 we completed the acquisition of JD.com’s ‘Toplife’, obtaining ‘Level One’ access on the JD.com app.

(Source: Company’s 20-F)

Over the last two years, no other segment has grown faster than the Asia Pacific, whose growth is primarily driven by the Chinese market. EMEA revenue has increased over 1.4x, while APAC tripled within the same period to ~$365 million in 2019, making up over 35% of the business. We believe that APAC can at least make up 40-45% of the business by year’s end, after accounting for the mix of both the tailwind and headwind in the region.

Furthermore, with the omnichannel business model, Farfetch remains well-positioned to onboard more luxury brands to gain more share of the market. Given the low online penetration, we believe that the combination of in-store, digital, and brand platform have a better potential to increase its penetration into the online luxury market. The in-store business is primarily a strategic asset that Farfetch can leverage whenever it wants to test and showcase its latest technologies. The segment was introduced after the company acquired Browns, a UK-based luxury retailer.

(Source: Company’s presentation)

On the other hand, the digital platform is Farfetch's largest business, driving over $1.9 billion of GMV as of 2019. The offering proves to be disruptive as it grows over twice as fast as the online luxury market overall.

(Source: Company’s presentation)

The digital platform business already enables top fashion brands such as Prada, Burberry, and Gucci to sell online, and given the track record, we expect Farfetch to easily onboard other luxury brands as it gains more market shares. As it stands, Farfetch also already has 7x more SKUs than its competitors.

Risk

Despite having a relatively seasonal business that does better primarily in the second half of the year, Farfetch has seen a stronger effect of seasonalities in recent times. Dependencies on Q3 and Q4 sales, for instance, were higher in 2019 than in 2018. In 2019, Q3 and Q4 sales contributed to 25% and 38% overall revenues, up from 22% and 33% in 2018. The company’s 20-F also indicates that the sales from the top 1% of customers accounted for ~27% of the digital platform GMV, which is the largest segment.

(Source: Stockrow)

Furthermore, Farfetch remains a market-share-driven growth story, meaning that it will continue to make significant investments as it increases the penetration into the online luxury market. Therefore, we believe that the company will not see any cash flow profitability anytime soon, and the shareholders will also have to bear the dilution as Farfetch raises more capital for more financing. FCF burn has been increasing in recent times, with the company burning ~$266 million in the last twelve months.

Valuation

As we have discussed, Farfetch remains a high-risk and high-return opportunity. Given the current track record so far, the successful executions of its future strategies should make it the market leader in the online luxury retail space. The company is unlikely to see profitability anytime soon, however, and will need further growth financing. The stock trades at ~4.3x P/S at present, which is attractive considering the recent ~90% revenue growth in Q1. Another online fashion retailer like Zalando, for instance, trades at ~2x P/S with ~20% revenue growth. Zalando, however, has a much better cash flow profitability outlook. We will maintain a neutral rating on the stock for now, with a potential upgrade in Q2 upon more positive developments.

