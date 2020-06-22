Overview

We initiate our coverage on Zuora (ZUO), SaaS subscription management platform, with a neutral rating. While we are optimistic about the outlook for the subscription economy, we feel that Zuora's business model limits itself to capture the highest-value opportunities. Another concern we have is about the competition, particularly from some payment service players that have entered the subscription management space, such as Stripe.

New customers without expertise and experience in running a subscription-based business model can potentially see lower transaction volume, eventually increasing the risk of churn. While we understand that the sales execution challenges in FY 2020 partly affected the 800 bps decrease in DBRR (Dollar-Based Retention Rate), we have noted that there is another part of the problem, which is an increase in the churn of customers with lower transaction volume.

We believe that subscription business remains an emerging topic across many large organizations that Zuora targets. We also have an impression that some of these large organizations are managing subscription-based businesses for the first time, without adequate prior expertise and experience. Therefore, while Zuora's offering remains a mission-critical tool to a subscription business, ensuring the clients' success in running it is as critical. We believe that it was the reason why Zuora launched its Subscribed Strategy Group in Q1 2021, right after the challenging FY 2020 that saw a high level of churns:

In addition, we launched Zuora Revenue, an updated version to RevPro, fully integrated with Zuora Billing and the entire Zuora order-to-revenue suite of applications. We helped 42 customers go live on our solutions. We launched the Subscribed Strategy Group to provide customers with guidance on how to win in the subscription economy.

As of Q1, we remain cautious, considering that DBER further declined to 103%, with Zuora expecting downward pressure on the figure for the foreseeable future, given COVID-19 impact on its clients' subscribers growth. Consequently, this has somehow suggested that some large organizations may view subscription business as experimental, instead of mission-critical. As such, we believe that while high numbers of ACV deals indicate strong enterprise interests to adopt the offering, they may not necessarily be the highest-valued opportunities in the subscription economy.

We believe that while SaaS businesses would be the natural high-valued target market, Zuora does not have the best positioning and business model to capture the opportunities. As SaaS business naturally starts with a subscription model in the first place, we think that it has a higher chance to succeed than a first-time high-ACV client experimenting with the model. In that sense, we believe that Stripe, the typical first choice payment gateway of any SaaS company, has a better positioning than Zuora. Stripe launched its subscription management offering in the same year as Zuora's IPO in 2018.

Another part where Stripe is superior to Zuora is in the business model. While Stripe should continue to benefit from both transaction-based fees from its payment services as well as subscription fees from its billing management platform, Zuora only charges subscription fees in addition to professional services fees. As such, while Zuora's billing platform processes over $44 billion worth of transactions, it has no shares in that massive transaction volume.

Therefore, we believe that Zuora's positioning as a non-payment service player here is a disadvantage. Zuora's subscription revenue in 2019 was ~$206 million, which pales in comparison with the $44 billion transaction volume the platform processed that year. Furthermore, it only makes up 75% of the revenue, which explains Zuora's relatively poor gross margin. Without the unprofitable professional service business, Zuora's gross margin would have been steady at 74%.

Despite the recent challenges in the past year, Zuora will still see a strong tailwind in the subscription economy. As its client base continues to benefit from the Subscribed Strategy Group Zuora launched in Q1, we also should expect the percentage of customers that successfully grows their subscriber base to increase, eventually reducing the overall churn rate.

We feel that Zuora faces a limited upside due to the competition from Stripe and its relatively lesser quality business model. At present, it is a +15% grower with moderate gross profitability, since only 75% of its revenue is coming from subscription fees. Furthermore, the FCF outlook has improved in recent times, though we should expect it to remain in the red. At ~5x P/S, the price is only slightly lower than the 6x P/S seen over the second half of 2019. The shares price is currently down ~18% from YTD-high of ~$16. We remain cautious on this opportunity despite the attractive entry point and maintain our neutral rating on the stock.

