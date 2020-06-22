Even if the proposed $1T infrastructure bill gets approved, the strength of the economy is still in jeopardy.

Martin Marietta Materials (MLM), along with other public companies in the Industrial sector, saw a surge in their stock price following the news of Trump's administration $1T proposal for infrastructure spending as reported by Bloomberg. The proposal would be heavily focused on providing funding for the construction of roads and bridges, as well as rural broadband and 5G wireless infrastructure. The proposal comes at a perfect moment, as it aims to ignite the economy back to life after quarantine measures due to COVID-19 sent major economies into contraction.

MLM is a leading provider of aggregates products (crushed stone, gravel, and sand) used in the construction industry through a network of 27 distribution yards in 27 states, with its biggest markets being Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, followed by Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, South Carolina, and Nebraska. Their top 10 states accounted for 85% of total revenues in 2019. Besides their aggregates business, MLM also supplies cement, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, magnesia-based chemical products, and dolomitic lime. However, the company's main focus and strategic decisions depend upon the growth in their aggregates business.

We believe shares in MLM are currently trading at the high end of their fair value estimate at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 13.9x. MLM 5-year average forward EBITDA multiple stands at 13x. The close relationship to the construction industry makes this stock highly cyclical, therefore, paying a fair multiple might not give investors much upside considering the high uncertainty of the current environment, making the case for the market to re-rate MLM at higher multiples weak.

MLM aggregates business benefits from barriers to entry

We like the strong competitive position of MLM within their local markets. The threat of imports coming into MLM markets is almost non-existent due to the low value-to-weight relationship of aggregates and cement. Transporting these products doesn't come cheap. Once it travels a certain distance, the cost of transportation starts to outweigh the cost of the raw material. The total cost of aggregates used in construction projects ranges between 2% (building a home) and 10% (building a road) so it would not make sense to buy aggregates from a long-distance supplier. Therefore, the demand and supply relationship stay at the local market.

Another competitive advantage that protects MLM's business model is the difficulty in obtaining permits to develop new quarries. Environmental and zoning restrictions are making the expansion or development of new quarries extremely difficult for the aggregates industry.

Besides protecting the business from new competitors trying to enter MLM's markets, the stringent conditions to acquire permits for new mine developments or expansion have the potential to enhance the value of the quarries operated by MLM over the long term, protecting their pricing power. Currently, the company has a network of 300 quarries.

MLM is considered an essential business. COVID-19 had little impact on first-quarter results

During the Q1 call, management stated they saw little impact from COVID-19 in their workforce, operations, and supply chains. Through the end of April, MLM's customers and contractors that canceled or delayed projects did not have a meaningful impact on their operations.

That said, the company remains cautious about the current environment. On one side, the company still sees strength within their Infrastructure end-customers, with many state DOTs operating and awarding contracts. For example, Florida's DOT accelerated its highway construction program as lower traffic facilitated construction work by extending daytime hours. On the other hand, the company expects residential and commercial projects to cool off, as record unemployment and instability of home buyers halt homebuilding activity. However, management believes this recession is different from the 08'-09' crisis, as housing inventories remain at near all-time lows despite population growth. MLM's strong market position in growing states like Texas plus record low interest rates are reasons management believes a prolonged period of reduced residential activity is highly unlikely.

Healthy balance sheet

MLM ended the quarter in a solid financial position. Currently, the company has a total debt of $3.7B. However, as seen from the slide above, the maturity on those notes is still far out, giving the company enough breathing room to build liquidity. Their total debt to capital ratio stands at 38%, while their interest coverage ratio is 6.3x and their net debt to consolidated adjusted EBITDA is 2.3x, within their target leverage ratio of 2-2.5x.

To preserve liquidity, the company has announced a reduction in its CAPEX budget from $450M at the mid-point to $325-350M.

The bottom line

With the company trading at its 5-year average EBITDA multiple, shares in MLM are trading at fair value. At this point, there are no strong reasons to believe the market should assign a higher multiple to MLM.

Even if the proposed $1T infrastructure bill gets approved, the strength of the economy is still in jeopardy. With no cure to COVID-19 as of this writing and with new cases emerging, the uncertainty is high. The benefit MLM could get from a new infrastructure bill would help offset declines in their other segments if the economy doesn't pick up. Still, with shares trading at fair value based on an EBITDA multiple, the risk/reward opportunity is not enough to compensate for a cloudy outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.