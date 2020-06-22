QCOM has retired nearly a quarter of its outstanding shares over the last 5 years with a very successful buyback.

Recently, one of our subscribers requested a deep dive into Qualcomm (QCOM) and being that I own a full position in the stock, I was happy to oblige.

Background

To me, Qualcomm is one of the highest quality semi-conductor names in the market. The stock makes up a bit more than 2% of my portfolio and needless to say, I wouldn't own it if I didn't like it.

Admittedly, QCOM is a bit of a pure-play in the wireless space. Generally speaking, in the tech space, I'm not thrilled to own one-trick ponies due to the disruptive nature of the sector, but I believe that QCOM's moat is wide enough to warrant a strong position.

The company tried its best to follow in Intel's (INTC) footsteps and diversify its revenue stream into the automation/driverless car market a few years ago with its attempted NXP Technologies acquisition; however, this deal was held up for a long time by the Chinese government and eventually it seems that QCOM gave up on regulatory approval, scrapped the deal, and decided to buy back a bunch of its own shares (more on this later). However, being that wireless communications aren't going anywhere anytime soon, QCOM's leading position in this space continues to mean that it's a high quality, blue-chip name.

Qualcomm also doesn't offer the same sort of diversification as another one of its dividend growth peers in the semi-conductor space: Broadcom (AVGO). AVGO is a serial acquirer, which allows the company to evolve with the times in the quickly changing chip arena. Like Qualcomm, Broadcom operates in the wireless space (both Avago Technologies and Broadcom, which came together in 2016 to form the majority of what is now AVGO had expertise in the wireless/communications arena and right now, roughly 25% of AVGO's revenue come from the high-end smartphone market). But, AVGO also offers investors exposure to other areas of communication via network and switch assets, as well as the software as a service space that the recent

Another one of my favorite dividend growth chip stocks, Texas Instruments (TXN), appears to be more widely diversified, at least with regard to end markets, than QCOM as well. TXN is the world's leader in analog chips and is one of the world's leading suppliers of embedded chips, which both go into a wide array of products from a wide array of industries. TXN's focus on high-margin analog and embedded chips allows the company to generate massive cash flows. And, the company's size allows it to focus on a myriad of applications for its products rather than be tied to just one customer (or industry).

However, what QCOM offers that these names don't, in the very short term at least, is massive growth upside due to the coming 5G revolution.

Analysts expect to see QCOM take advantage of its expertise in the wireless arena (QCOM was the big winner when both 3G and 4G LTE came out and while there appears to be more global competition in the 5G space, there is little doubt that QCOM will be a major player here as well) and quickly return to growth once the much-celebrated 5G revolution really takes hold.

QCOM has two main divisions, its hardware sales segment and its licensing segment. The licensing piece, oftentimes referred to as QTL, is generally what captures the most headlines for this name. QCOM owns a a lot of wireless IP and the company continues to collect revenues from smartphone makers due to their reliance on its technology. The QTL segment generates a ton of high margin sales for the company, but it is also somewhat of a headache for shareholders because of litigation that seems to always pop up regarding QCOM's patents and/or abusing its power.

Over the years, we've seen many companies, as well as governments, come after QCOM with anti-competitive charges. In 2016, for instance, the South Korean fair trade commission assessed that certain business practices related to the QTL segment violated competition law. And more recently, we saw the anti-competitive threat move onto domestic shores, with a U.S. District Judge ruling against Qualcomm in an anti-competitive case, saying that its practices decreased competition.

QCOM continues to appeal decisions such as these and believes that it has decades of precedence on its side with regard to how royalties have been charged over the years in the smartphone market (in short, these royalties have been based off of the full price of the phone and as phones have become more expensive, the phone makers have become more and more opposed to making such large payments to QCOM for technology that is rather old at this point).

In 2019, we also saw QCOM to go to war with one of its largest customers, Apple (AAPL).

This fight got ugly, with billions of rebate payments withheld and allegations of back-channel dealings with competitors by Apple as it looked to escape the grip of QCOM's QTL royalties and use broadband chips from another semi-conductor name in its flagship product, the iPhone (Intel eventually took much of QCOM's iPhone market share in 2017 and 2018). However, due to QCOM's superiority in the broadband and 5G component space, it appears that Apple was forced to relent.

The two sides eventually settled at the last moment (apparently on the courtroom steps), Apple repaid billions due to QCOM is past-due royalty payments, agreed to continue paying royalties into the future, and the two sides came to a multi-year agreement with regard to QCOM's chips reappearing in iPhones into the future.

At the end of the day, it appears that quality won out here. It's unclear as to whether or not the legal issues are over for QCOM (honestly, they probably aren't). But, the company's settlement agreement with Apple proves that it can go toe-to-toe with even the largest competitors in court and come out victorious.

The Dividend

Over the years, QCOM has used its leadership in the lucrative wireless space and the large cash flows that its QTL segment generates not only to stay relevant with cutting edge R&D, but also to return significant sums of money to shareholders.

QCOM is a wonderful dividend growth stock, with an 18-year dividend growth streak. The company's 10, 5, and 3-year dividend growth rates are 14%, 9%, and 6%, respectively.

When I originally bought QCOM a while back, it was thought of as a strong double-digit annual dividend grower. In recent years, the company's growth rate has slowed though. QCOM's most recent dividend increase came in at just 4.8%.

This isn't great for a tech name in a high growth space like the semi-conductor market, but it's worth mentioning that the raise was announced during the COVID-19 sell-off, so by raising the dividend by any amount, management was signaling confidence.

Either way, I think the yield today is quite safe. In turbulent times like these, I see nothing wrong with owning shares of a company that provides a reliable 3.05% yield and mid-single-digit dividend growth.

QCOM's EPS payout ratio looking at 2020 EPS expectations is 70%. This is quite high, compared to its historical averages. However, compared to 2021 EPS estimates (more on this in a bit) the forward EPS payout ratio is only 44.6%.

Valuation

QCOM's P/E ratio appears to be high on a ttm basis, due in large part, to the recent issues with Apple and the damage that the Chinese trade war did to its sales in recent years. Right now, shares are trading with a blended P/E ratio of 23.3x. This is essentially in-line with its long-term (20-year) average of 22.99x; however, QCOM is a mature company now and this 20-year figure is a bit misleading because of 30-50x price-to-earnings multiples from the early 2000s are factored into the average. More recently, QCOM's 5 and 10-year averages of 15.7x and 15.8x, respectively.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graph

The reason that the company's share price has held up in recent years during a period of time where the EPS fell was because of big expectations for the 5G rollout. QCOM does not appear to be all that attractive on a ttm basis (I think the 10-year average of 15x earnings is much closer to fair value than the current ~23x multiple). However, if you look at 2021 analyst earnings, we see expectations of a huge, 60% jump that will result in 2021 being ~65% higher than 2019 EPS.

With these forward growth prospects in mind (which, I think are likely, because 5G is a strong secular trend that is sure to come, regardless of things like COVID-19, oil wars, or even trade wars), the stock doesn't appear to be terribly valued.

Assuming that analysts are correct and this high level of growth occurs, it's not all that difficult to justify the stock's current share price. And, what's more, from a dividend growth investor's perspective, QCOM becomes much more attractive as well because as the bottom line balloons, investors are sure to benefit (as previously mentioned, this company has been generous with its cash flows historically). I wouldn't be surprised to see QCOM return to double-digit dividend growth in 2021 or 2022 because of the 5G tailwinds.

It's also worth mentioning that QCOM has been quite generous to shareholders with regard to its shareholder buyback. During the last 5 years, the company has retired 24.7% of its outstanding shares. This has certainly helped to bolster the company's bottom line during a period of time where sales growth was quite difficult to come by.

Furthermore, these buybacks haven't really been debt-fueled (which is a common complaint when it comes to corporate buybacks in today's market). QCOM carries ~$13.4b of long-term debt, which is relatively tame compared to the ~$7b of FCF that it has generated during the last year. And, this $13.4b debt load is down from the $19.4b long-term debt that we saw on the balance sheet at the end of 2017, showing that management has been prudent and conservative when it comes to balance sheet management even in today's low yield world.

The credit rating agencies acknowledge this. QCOM's S&P credit rating is strong, at A-.

When looking at the company's past, present, and future prospects, I think QCOM's fair value estimate is in the $85 range. This is derived by placing a roughly 15x multiple on the 2021 estimates.

It's worth noting that due to this multiple being based upon earnings estimates 18 months out, there is a fair degree of speculation involved. However, like I said before, to me, 5G is a strong secular trend that I want exposure to, so I'm willing to use such long-dated forward earnings (typically, I'm only looking out a year or so).

Conclusion

Personally, if I were starting a new position in QCOM today, I'd be looking to pick up shares in the $75 range. This gives me a ~10% margin of safety on my estimate. However, since I'm already overweight in my personal portfolio, I'm only looking to add when the margin of safety is very wide (~25% or more). My most recent QCOM purchase was on 3/20/2020 at $60.88. That coincided with the 4.25% yield threshold, which I felt very comfortable buying into, regardless of the massive volatility we were seeing back then. In hindsight, I feel lucky to have gotten such a good price. Right now, my "back up the truck" price target on QCOM is in the $65 area (which happens to coincide with the 4% yield threshold). At that level, I'd feel comfortable pushing my position from "full" to "overweight."

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AVGO, INTC, TXN, QCOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.