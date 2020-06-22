The acceleration in billings growth - especially in subscription billings - will help investors continue to adopt the view of Nutanix as a software company.

Nutanix's fiscal third quarter saw an acceleration in billings growth to +11% y/y, despite containing two of the worst-hit months of the coronavirus.

Nutanix (NTNX), the hyperconverged infrastructure company that is in the process of transforming itself from a hardware-based appliance product into a pure software company, may be on the path to a rebound. All eyes have been on Nutanix's subscription Billings this year, especially with the fear that the coronavirus would cause large companies to pull back on their IT infrastructure spending. After slogging through several painful quarters of slow/no growth, however, Nutanix has recently released strong fiscal third-quarter results showing an acceleration in billings. And despite having risen ~70% from Nutanix's all-time lows notched in March, the stock still remains a healthy ~30% down year-to-date:

I advised caution on Nutanix in April when the stock was trading in the high teens, but now that we've seen Nutanix's strong third quarter, it's a good time for investors to re-evaluate the bullish thesis in this stock. The main points are namely that:

More than four-fifths of Nutanix's billings now are subscription-based, yet Nutanix still doesn't trade at software-like valuation multiples.

yet Nutanix still doesn't trade at software-like valuation multiples. Other companies that have successfully executed subscription transitions have seen giant leaps in share prices. Adobe (ADBE), Splunk (SPLK), and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) are just a few examples of some "legacy" technology companies that have flourished as cloud companies.

At current share prices near $23, Nutanix trades at a market cap of $4.58 billion. After netting off the $736.1 million of cash and $482.2 million of debt on Nutanix's balance sheet (one of the other points we like about Nutanix is the fact that its balance sheet is loaded with liquidity, giving it plenty of flexibility in a challenging year), we arrive at an enterpise value of $4.33 billion. Versus Wall Street's $1.30 billion revenue consensus for the year, that's a valuation multiple of just 3.3x EV/FY20 revenue - hardly where most software companies trade, suggesting investors' perception of Nutanix still hasn't shifted toward its growing software model.

Given the glimmer of strength we've seen in Nutanix's execution throughout Q3 (the first coronavirus-impacted quarter), we're ready to go long on Nutanix again.

Q3 download

Let's now parse through Nutanix's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Nutanix 3Q20 results Source: Nutanix 3Q20 earnings release

Nutanix's revenue of $318.3 million (+11% y/y) edged out over Wall Street's expectations of $314.5 million (+9% y/y) by a solid two-point margin.

Billings, of course, is Nutanix's key metric now as a subscription company. See the breakdown of revenue versus billings in the table below:

Figure 2. Nutanix billings Source: Nutanix 3Q20 earnings release

Nutanix billed $383.5 million in the quarter, representing +11% y/y growth. Note that this is on the high end of Nutanix's guided range of $365-$385 million (5-11% y/y growth range). Considering that Nutanix offered this view in late February, before the global impacts of the coronavirus were truly known, I'd consider this an overachievement. Note as well that subscription billings present 84% of the total, up twenty points from 64% in the year-ago quarter - while the legacy hardware and non-portable software components continue to decline. The fact that more and more of Nutanix's billings are coming from recurring sources gives us confidence that should there be another demand shock like the coronavirus.

Here's some useful demand commentary from CEO Dheeraj Pandey. Though Nutanix saw some volatility like other companies, the company also benefited from an increase in VDI usage due to the transition to remote work. Per Pandey's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

Starting with COVID-19, in February it was business as usual and by the end of the month we anticipated there could be a demand issue in APJ as we noted on our Q2 earnings call. Beginning in March and continuing through April, we saw an increase in demand for our end-user computing offerings, which include both VDI and Desktop as a Service Solutions. While in the rest of our business, we saw some modernization project spillover into future quarters as customers’ face rapidly changing financial circumstances. While this is a time of broader uncertainty, it is also a time of greater opportunity. Most long lasting companies that went past their first decade, went through an annealing process during a recession and came out stronger. We have been able to quickly assess the situation and make informed real-time changes to how we operate our business."

Several other points are worth highlighting. Nutanix is preparing to convert its sales compensation model to more closely align to its present subscription-oriented state. Per CFO Duston Williams, "starting in the first half of FY ‘21 we will move to either a partial or full ACV sales comp model. This is the first step in setting up a comp structure to take advantage of the natural leverage a subscription model affords." This compensation change may help to both drive additional subscription sales as well as draw operating leverage.

Also per Williams' prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call, "We exceeded our pipeline generation goal for Q3 that was set before the quarter started." This sets Nutanix up strongly for a big Q4 and Q1 as demand recovers as normalization continues around the world.

On the cost front, the disappointing element is the fact that Nutanix's pro forma operating losses grew to -$133.3 million, versus -$104.8 million in the year-ago quarter, despite a 370bps improvement in pro forma gross margins (thanks to the richer subscription mix). We note, however, that Nutanix has taken some steps to reduce costs in the wake of the coronavirus (cutting exec salaries by 10%, and furloughing most employees for two weeks) and that the "natural leverage" inherent in the subscription model should help Nutanix in its path to profitability. We note as well that Nutanix's pro forma EPS of -$0.69 also still beat Wall Street's mark of -$0.86 for the quarter.

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about Nutanix as it gears up for a rebound. Billings are recovering, the sales pipeline is healthy, and the conversion from a hardware appliance company to a subscription-based software service is continuing strong. Buy Nutanix on the upswing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.