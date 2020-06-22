Equity REIT Performance In A Nutshell: Week 25

The highest returns were delivered by timber (8%), but if adjusted for the volatility, data centres looked much better.

The lodging/hotel sector in particular lost 11% of its market cap. Almost all of the sector REITs registered a loss during Week 25.

Week 25 (June 15 - 19) brought negative effects on the overall REIT market and deepened the REIT relative underperformance on a YTD basis.

VNQ registered a negative 2.05% return, while the S&P 500 managed to avoid the negative territory and returned 0.96%.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

Week 25 was the second week in a row in which REITs have lagged behind the S&P 500. Expressing the performance of the two on a YTD basis, REITs (or VNQ) trails by 10%.

Below you will see cumulative returns by all of the 16 (as classified by NAREIT) equity REIT sectors. As usual, I have weighted them equally, as well as adjusted them for any stock splits, reversals, and dividends.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

Opposite to the previous four weeks (since I started to report this), Week 25 has resulted in totally divergent returns across the 16 different sectors. In the prior periods, REITs have delivered homogenous returns meaning that if, for example, VNQ falls, then almost all sectors follow and enter the negative territory. The only difference is the underlying magnitude of these below-zero returns.

Here, though, 43% of the REITs (i.e. of the sectors) have exhibited positive performance, while the remaining ones ended the week in the red.

The key reason for the heterogeneity can be attributable to the rising fears of the second wave of COVID-19. The sectors, which are less protected and more sensitive for any kind of social distancing measures have fallen. The most obvious ones are regional malls, shopping centers, and lodging.

Lodging/hotel, in particular, was the worst-performing sector during Week 25. It retreated by 11%, while VNQ, as indicated above, lost about 2%.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

If we look at the hotel/lodging performance a bit deeper, we can quickly notice that all REITs (except Innsuites Hospitality Tr (IHT)) lost a sizeable chunk of their market cap. In the case of IHT, it should really be treated as an outlier (or noise) since it trades just like a penny stock and is exposed to a significant solvency risk.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

Conversely, timber delivered completely opposite returns and was the best performing sector in Week 25. The timber REITs increased their market, on average, by 8%. This means that timber exceeded the broader publicly traded U.S. REIT market by 10%. The underlying performance was rather synchronized - all of the timber REITs climbing higher.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

Now, if you have followed these "weekly summary" articles, you have probably noticed that the correlation matrix usually is quite red. Here, the picture confirms the circumstances discussed above. Namely, there was a huge divergence between the performance of "virus-sensitive" and "virus-immune" REITs in Week 25. Data centers once again have proved their bond-like characteristics delivering negatively correlated returns.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

Finally, the graph above allows us to make some inferences on the best performing sector in terms of risk-adjusted returns. For the lodging/hotel sector it is clear - not only did they provide the lowest returns, but also exhibited the higher volatility. However, the conclusion of the timber sector is not as straight forward as above. While timber REITs increased the most, the level of associated volatility was one of the highest out there. If we look at the second-best performing sector in terms of the generated returns, data centers looked much better. Data centers had the lowest volatility relative to other peers and returns of 6%.

If you liked this report, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.