For investors who do believe the firm will survive, though, the best way to play it might be to acquire preferred units in the business, not common.

Usually, when investors talk about Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK), their primary focal point is the firm’s common stock, but for investors looking for attractive opportunities, an alternative way to play the oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) company is through its preferred stock. Not only does this offer an income-oriented way to play the firm, it also gives investors the opportunity to invest in an asset that, technically speaking, is safer than the common units. After assessing the preferred stock, I’ve come to realize that it does offer significant upside potential should the company come out of the energy downturn in good shape.

A look at the preferred units

As of the time of this writing, there are currently four different classes of preferred stock outstanding for Chesapeake. The four different classes, as well as specific data for each class, can be seen in the image below. Of these, only one, the company’s 4.50% preferred units, trade publicly on the NYSE, while the remaining classes do not. Fortunately for investors, the 4.50% units are the most numerous, making up 2.56 million of the 5.56 million preferred shares outstanding.

*Taken from Chesapeake Energy Corp.

That said, this does not prevent owners in any of the notes from participating in Chesapeake by means of conversion. Each preferred class can be converted at the discretion of the company’s shareholders, or if units trade (for 20 days or longer) above 130% of the conversion price, they can be forced to convert by Chesapeake’s management team. This gives both sides of the equation the ability to trade shares in for common units, but from an ownership perspective, such a move would be dilutive to the company’s common shareholders.

The liquidation preference for the 4.50% preferred units, as well as for the 5% ones, is $100 each, while the liquidation preference for the other two classes is higher at $1,000. As of the time of this writing, the publicly-traded 4.50% units are trading for just $2.11 apiece, meaning that if Chesapeake returns to full health, and/or if some event results in the liquidation price being realized, upside is significant compared to where shares are today. Add to that the fact that buying the units at their current price implies an effective annual yield of 113.3%, which is far higher than what investors can expect to earn in the market over the long run.

Applying this price to the rest of the preferred units implies a price on the units, should they be bought back or sold by the current holders, of about $34.4 million. This compares to the $1.63 billion in par value. The units could be converted into shares of common units, but they have a pricing threshold to reach for that to occur and it’s just not something that investors should anticipate unless holders of the preferred units are willing to take a huge hit and renegotiate with management.

One really great strategy for Chesapeake to consider, given how cheap preferred units appear to be priced, might be to consider buying the units back at a discount. They could make purchases on the open market for the publicly-traded ones, and they could even consider a tender offer, while the holders of the private units might be open to negotiation. That said, this is unlikely because of Chesapeake’s financial condition, and the low seniority of the preferred units (senior only to the common stock). Even if it does come to pass, it would likely be due to another sizable asset sale where Chesapeake can use proceeds from said sale in order to reduce debt materially in the process.

One justification for finding some way to rid itself of the preferred units is because, quite frankly, they are expensive. At this time, the company pays out $91.52 million in distributions to the preferred units, which boils down to about $22.88 million per quarter. Of this annual payout, $11.52 million is attributable to the 4.50% units, which have the lowest yield of the group of four classes.

Irrespective of what happens on that front, it’s likely that Chesapeake’s financial condition will remain robust enough, even at current energy prices, to continue on as a viable company. Already in April, management announced plans to suspend the preferred distributions again. In the event that the firm does survive, the distributions will continue to accrue, creating a store of potential value for investors. On the bleak side, though, not only are energy prices low, the company also announced on June 19th that it was going to miss interest payments on their 5.375% Senior Notes due in 2021 and their 8.000% Senior Notes due in 2027. Management has a 30-day grace period during which it can honor these interest payments, with the alternative being an automatic default on its debt. This skipping of interest payments is, in itself, a big negative sign, as is the fact that the firm’s credit facility’s borrowing base was reduced from $3 billion to $2.3 billion on June 12th.

Takeaway

I do not want to labor under any illusions. I honestly believe, as I have said in prior articles, that the end is near for Chesapeake. The company’s ability to survive in the current environment is highly questionable and the company is already exhibiting several warning signs regarding a potential restructuring. Common shareholders are almost certainly guaranteed to be wiped out if this does happen. The preferred units could also be wiped out (it’s highly probable in a restructuring event), but given how cheap they are and given the cumulative nature of the distributions, the preferred probably do offer far more upside than the common in the event that Chesapeake survives without restructuring. In the worst case, their downside is both the same, though the preferred would have a marginally-higher probability of some recovery in the event of bankruptcy. In all, for investors who believe Chesapeake will be alright, the preferred would definitely be a better prospect than the common, though both are highly speculative at this point in time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.