Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Management Presents at Credit Suisse Biotech Management & Board Call Series Conference (Transcript)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Credit Suisse Biotech Management & Board Call Series Conference June 22, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bob Landry - CFO

Israel Lowy - SVP, Translational Sciences and Oncology

Neil Stahl - EVP, R&D

Justin Holko - VP, IR

Conference Call Participants

Evan Seigerman - Credit Suisse

Evan Seigerman

Thank you, operator. Thank you, everyone for joining us this morning. Its my pleasure to have with us on the phone Regeneron. And from Regeneron, we have Bob Landry, CFO, Israel Lowy, SVP, Translational Sciences and Oncology, Neil Stahl, EVP of R&D, currently focused on COVID-19 program and Justin Holko from IR team.

By accepting this invitation and dialing into this event you consent to having your contact information being provided to the corporate presenters, so they may better understand their audience and ensure the content of their presentation is appropriate and relevant. If you do not agree with that, please disconnect now and send me an e-mail. And of course, to MiFID II [ph] notice this event is only open to SES [ph] clients who are in scope for MiFID II and pay for interaction. And of course, those who were not in scope for MiFID II, it is your responsibility to ensure you are entitled to attend and not receiving the inducement. Again, if you do not meet this please disconnect and let me know. Now, that that's out of the way. Thank you everyone from Regeneron for joining us.

Israel Lowy

Yes. We're here. Evan, good morning.

Evan Seigerman

Okay, excellent. Good morning. So with that, we have a lot to get through. I want to hand it over to Bob just for a quick introductions and forward-looking statements and then I'll speak to Izzy, Neil and Justin, I'm sure will chime in. But I'm very much looking forward to the conversation with everyone. So, Bob?

Bob Landry

Sure. Thanks, Evan. Good morning, good afternoon, everybody. So our statement today we will be making forward-looking statements that will involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events in the future performance of Regeneron and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. As always, I encourage everyone to go to our first quarter 10-Q, our year end 10-K to find the risks and uncertainties that are outlined within those documents. Back to you, Evan.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Evan Seigerman

Perfect. That was a quick introduction. So I want to start off with Izzy, who runs – is the SVP of Translational Sciences and Oncology responsible for Libtayo, but also all the novel bispecific and co-stimulatory assets that have been introduced recently. So I want you to kind of frame the oncology program, tell us where you are and kind of what the overall strategy is?

Israel Lowy

Sure. Thank you very much, Evan. And good morning to everyone who's listening. And thank you for getting up early to listen. So I'm pleased to say that I've been now at Regeneron for just a little over 10 years. And after years of sort of sowing the crops, we are really excited about now starting to reap our harvest.

Before Regeneron, I was at a company called Medarex, which pioneered some of the immuno-oncology revolution, where I led studies in anti-CTLA-4 and anti-PD-1 which was then acquired by BMS.

And then I came to join George, and Len and all the research colleagues after the BMS acquisition because of the scientific foundation that drive the company, that was sort of like Medarex on steroids.

And basically recognising at that time from the beginning, that the key to really building a strong immuno-oncology portfolio lies in combination. And we began to sort of build whole effort in a wide range of models and looking at various targets and concepts and recognized first, that an important component of any credible immuno-oncology portfolio would be a PD-1 inhibitor, not necessarily because it's going to be better than the other ones out there, but to provide a foundational element that can combine with other agent.

And on top of that, we also thought to look for what would be appropriate combinations. So we looked at target that fall into the regular sort of checkpoint inhibitor class, TNF receptor agonist class. But we also as Regeneron has always done innovated with new technology and started developing bispecifics in a way that I think really stand out from the rest of the field. And it stands out because the bispecifics antibodies that have been created are very close - essentially indistinguishable from normal antibodies.

And the reason that's so important is because ultimately when you bring these things into the clinic, you know, it's easy to sort of make all these Rube Goldberg type of combinations of this binding region and that binding region. But at the end of the day you need to turn it into a drug that can be administered to patients that behave with appropriate PK, that has appropriate stability and ability to manufacture.

So being able to build this bispecific program on the antibody framework meant right away that in the long term it would have many attractive features that we think will play out in the long term.

We also developed and by we, I am taking credit for or I'm talking about the phenomenal research that has gone on for 30 years, building the VelociGene mouse that resulted in VelocImmune and now [indiscernible] which is basically an altered version of the VelocImmune mouse that makes making Voloc - and making bispecific antibodies a very facile [ph] And there are two flavors of bispecifics that have been generated, one targeting CD3 and one targeting CD28, called the CoStim bispecific.

So let me get back a little bit more to where we are with our PD-1 inhibitor, Libtayo. So from the beginning we chose to develop targets anti PD-1, rather than anti PD-L1 [ph]. We put our candidate through a very rigorous testing program to feel confident that we were coming in with our best foot forward with a really potent and promising agent.

And we were able to actually despite sort of coming in a bit later than everybody else, we were able to identify two different indications that had been missed by everyone else in the non-melanoma skin cancer phase. The first cutaneous squamous cell cancer, advanced CSCC in which we have – have our first approval, which we achieved in essentially record time, a little bit over three years from first patient dose, in our first in human study to getting an approval.

And most recently, we announced very promising results in a second line basal cell carcinoma study for patients with who have now progressed or intolerant to the hedgehog inhibitors, and at that point really have no approved options.

And so that's where we want to start with competing in areas that haven't been that sort of the open space. But we've also you know, gone and waded into the big market of lung cancer and had been very pleased recently to announce our ability to start our pivotal study in patients in first line lung cancer with PD-L1 positive tumors greater than 50% by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee who basically after only 50% of the planned events had occurred, said look, you guys have won go forward.

So we have - but you know, the randomization in that study, all patients are able to get Libtayo and we've met now with the FDA for both of these programs, the BCC and the lung cancer. And we are working hard towards filing our applications for these this year.

So the basic core of the approach has been, let's get our PD-1 approved. Let's show that it's capable of performing, as well as any other PD-1 out there. And I think everyone knows that particularly in the monotherapy setting in first line lung cancer the field despite all the other antibodies out there, the field doesn't have many people, many parts and many agents in there.

We're only the second anti PD-1 to announce a monotherapy positive study and we are looking forward also to our chemo combination study for all - for patients with any PD-L1 positivity, where we basically should be finishing enrollment shortly and are expecting perhaps some initial results in 2021. So…

Evan Seigerman

So how are you finished [ph] on that? So I wanted to just stop you right there and kind of focus on the lung cancer data that you just referenced. You know, specifically the strong pipeline data you presented I believe back in April, then you had a modified intent-to-treat to update on the co tails [ph] of ASCO. Can you explain to us what the difference between these two hazard ratios, the first one being 0.676, the second being an impressive 0.56 [ph] in that frontline monotherapy lung setting. Kind of what are the differences? And you know, how does this shape what you want to do with Libtayo in non-small cell lung cancer?

Israel Lowy

Well, of course, we were very thrilled with the initial observation of the intent-to-treat analysis. But when we started the study, we were not - we were blocked from being able to use the PDL-1 assay in the fashion one needs to use it for a pivotal study under investigational use settings. And until we were able to sort that out, we had to use a somewhat less reliable testing system. And therefore the FDA asked us and from the outset that well look, we want you to check your data with the test on any patients that had the test done per you know, up to snuff.

So when we did that what we found was that of the original 710 was that we analyzed for our intent-to-treat there were about 560 that had either initially done the test you know, up to snuff or upon retesting we found that they actually truly were PD-L1 positive. So by definition, then some of the patients turned out to not test positive when we retested them.

And so in that you know, what we call now the modified intent-to-treat analysis, which is the intended population that we wanted to study, namely the patients with PD-L1 greater than 50%, we did that analysis and found that it was an even stronger hazard ratio.

And we've talked to the FDA about this. We're hopeful that this analysis will be part of the label. And what it just tells to us, I mean, even our initial intent-to-treat analysis was in line with the best data that are out there. And of course, the modified intent-to-treat analysis is even stronger.

So what this tells us in this study that you know, was quite large as well, that we have a good antibody, that we have something now that physicians you know, hopefully if we get this approved, they will have a reasonable choice. And you know, what we've heard from all the physicians that we've spoken to and when we started to share some of our information about the positive outcome, they're excited they have choice. So we think this is basically what it means. And I hope I've answered your question.

Evan Seigerman

No. That's very helpful. And along those lines you know, where do you believe Libtayo can play a role in treating patients in non-small cell lung cancer. You had mentioned that this is really only the second PD-1 to have a positive monotherapy trial. How does that dataset shape where physicians could potentially use this asset?

Israel Lowy

Well, if we get the approval as you know, we hope, then patients that are coming in and the first line setting who have a PD-L1 test, that shows that they're greater than 50% and the physicians are willing and think that it's appropriate for these patients to start on a monotherapy agents and delay or avoid chemotherapy, we hope that Libtayo will be an option.

And as you know, that's a very large market, a very large patient population. And so we're looking forward to many physicians getting experience with Libtayo and seeing how well it performs. And as I also said, we have a study ongoing to test the combination in both non- squamous and in squamous non-small cell lung cancer in the first line setting, regardless of PD-L1 positivity in combination with chemotherapy versus chemotherapy. And so we hope if that study is positive also and obviously if the monotherapy study was positive, we're cautiously optimistic that that too should become positive, that we will have for any patients coming in, in first line lung cancer. They'll have a choice.

Evan Seigerman

Excellent. And then just shifting gears slightly, one of the themes from your ASCO call was the importance of combination. Can you on a high level talk about how Libtayo can be the backbone for many of these combinations and you know, what indications do you think would be most suited to a combination approach? And I know that's a very broad question, we can talk about the bispecifics in a moment. But on a high level you kind of introduced the topic for us?

Israel Lowy

So on high level any tumor in which you think there's any opportunity to consider a immunotherapy approach or bringing to bear you know, a T-cell mediated and maybe in the future other arms of the immune system, it's fair game. Because one of the things that happens is what we've learned and is that the immune system plays in a very important role in managing the emergence of potential tumors throughout life.

And the fact that tumors become clinically apparent basically typically occur because the tumor has outfoxed [ph] the immune system. What we've learned is one key mechanism that they do this by is by you know, using the checkpoint blockade system inappropriately if you will to basically turn off an immune system that probably is you know, protects us for many years from you know, tumor is actually ever emerging to be clinically apparent.

On top of which if there are tumors that don't have antigens either neo-antigens or molecules that are being expressed in the wrong place, in the wrong context that the immune system is able to identify as something fishy going on here. Then we can think of artificial ways “artificial” using the bispecifics to really bring T-cells to bear on these with other approaches, what - we will talk more about the bispecifics.

Now in terms of combination agent, we view this very broadly. We view this. We've learned that chemotherapy actually can combine with checkpoint blockade. I think people at the very beginning were concerned whether that would work or not. It does seem to work.

There are other you know, molecules in the checkpoint family or in the TNF receptive families. So we have a LAG-3 program under way in combination with PD-1. We announced that we'll be bringing our own GITR antibody into the clinic this year, the IND for that has been allowed. So we hope to start that soon. Obviously things get a little slow with COVID, but hopefully that will move forward.

And then we have the whole combinations with the bispecific. But before we talk about the bispecifics, I'd also just add that one of the unanticipated to me any way surprises and benefit of us developing such a strong antibody has been that many companies have come to us with you know, seeking to partner with us. And it's put us in a position to really look at companies that have complementary technologies, that are not in my wheelhouse, but where we look at companies to make sure they're like minded scientifically and they have compelling platforms, as well as you know, lead products.

And so we've partnered now with several different companies making vaccines, oncolytic viruses, techniques to deliver cytokines. And we are continuously looking and evaluating opportunities in that way as well. So that was sort of an unexpected benefit that we had as another way of going forward. But our main you know, excitement lies around their bispecific combination platform. And I go into that, if you'd like or…

Evan Seigerman

Perfect. Well, along those lines you know, can you kind of walk us through your bispecific platform. You know, you've mentioned a lot about the co-stimulatory bispecifics. How do those bispecifics differ from you know, CD3 targeting bispecifics and kind of what is the potential incremental benefit that you could see in these patients?

Israel Lowy

Sure. So when T-cells are triggered and activated to learn how to respond to specific antigens and generate and expand a T-cell response that proliferates, expands and is activated to actually kill target infected cells, which is what we think was all originally meant for, but also tumors, it requires several signals and requires several signals, I think many people think it is part of sort of a balance so that you know, you don't get overactive immune responses in autoimmune disease.

So the required signal one, which is the T-cell receptor seeing an abnormal antigen in the context of the HLA molecules, but that signal one by itself if it is not sufficient to really activate the T-cell. In fact, if you initially expose a T-cell like that to signal one alone it can actually turn the T-cell off and we think that's partly how we learn not to attack our own tissues.

So there's signal two and signal two is mediated by any one of a family of what are called co-stimulatory molecules. But the most important one on the T-cell surface is CD-28 and it binds with molecules of the B-7 family that are typically shown presented on antigen presenting cells, so dendritic cells, macrophages, even B-cells.

These are the cells that sort of eat up antigen presented and educate and teach T-cells to expand and get fully activated. And then after that there is you know, the class of signal three, which can be cytokines that also produce aisle to IL-2 [ph] IL-12, IL-15, et cetera, that drive further the expansion and activation.

So what we've learned with the CAR-T cells in particular was that you know, if you change, if you have a T-cell that doesn't know how to recognize a tumor and you give it something to substitute for a T-cell receptors, the chimeric antibody receptor, the CAR [ph] you can redirect T-cells to kill tumors. And that's been successful. We made [ph] CD3 bispecifics, you know, because we didn't think it's great, the CAR-T cells are great and we've partnered with some CAR-T cells. But in many events, many settings, it probably doesn't need to be that complicated.

So we've made antibodies that are off the shelf, a base able to bind to the T-cell receptor, the CD3 component and bring it to bear on a tumor that has a particular antigen or CD20 by CD3 or BCMA, by CD3 and myeloma and MUC16 by CD3 and et cetera and more to come.

But what has been noticed in the field is that these CAR-Ts and bispecific so far have been active and successful and more in hematologic malignancies than in solid tumors. And one possible explanation, you know, I'm sure there are others. Is that the hematologic malignancies share their developmental history with the same types of cells or B-cells and plasma cells. They share the same kind of lineage as authentic antigen presenting cells and they typically express some of these B7 molecules.

So it's possible that the bispecific or CAR-T cells that target the immunological malignancies are also getting the co-stimulatory signal. In contrast, solid tumors which are generally epithelial or adenoma [ph] like sarcomas or you know, breast cancer, lung cancer and melanoma. They don't make B7 on their surface. And so the only way for the B7 signal is, if there are dendritic cells or macrophages in the tumor and the tumor figures out ways to keep them out or to not make them work too well.

So what the CoStim approach is, is that we said oh, let's make a bispecific that binds to a tumor target and also binds to CD28, and therefore turns an epithelial cell into a essentially pseudo [ph] B7 positive cell that is like an antigen presenting cell and can deliver signal two.

And the cool thing about this is that the way we've worked on these target, is that they seem to not work that well, if they're not that active by themselves and in fact, if you delivered signal two alone in general it doesn't do anything. There was in the past a very unfortunate experience with the T-genaro [ph] antibody to CD28 that actually ended up being broadly stimulating for a variety of reasons and almost killed a few normal volunteers and so people shied away from this. But we recognized that CD28 is key and we made bispecifics that only activate and only transduce [ph] the CD28 activation signal in the context of the tumor.

So as a consequence what we found is that these CoStims and bispecific synergize beautifully with either CD3 bispecific, making solid tumors now accessible to the T-cells that are redirecting and they also synergize with anti PD-1. So if you have a T-cell that does recognize a tumor but has been inhibited by the PD-1 pathway, if you have PD-1 there and it's still not enough we can augment that by using the CoStims and bispecific.

And so these are two pair wise combinations. There's also the CD3 and PD-1 pair wise combination and in the future we could you know, entertain all three if that's required. So those are kind [ph] of plug and play combinatorial opportunities we have that we are really excited about.

Evan Seigerman

So I want to focus a little bit on the MUC16 by CD3 bispecific in ovarian and you know, can you comment about why MUC16 and ovarian and how do you get that potential utility of a CD3 in solid tumors. Given that we've seen it usually work better in liquid tumors?

Israel Lowy

So MUC16 is the cell surface molecule that when it's clipped gives rise to CA-125 in the blood, which is a typical marker that is used to follow ovarian cancer. And so it's very broadly expressed on ovarian cancers. It's also expressed on a number of other tissues, as well as some other tumors like some pancreatic cancer.

So we've directed our bispecific to target the region [ph] of MUC16, that on the cell surface even after clipping off the CA-125 and linking it to CD3. We're in dose escalation now of both monotherapy and in combination with PD-1. And we are so far so good, where we're seeing, we're able to deliver this. And it's been well tolerated and we hope you know, maybe in the coming year in 2021, maybe we'll have some information to share.

But on top of that, we've just received permission to go forward with a MUC16 CoStim as well. So MUC16 targeting CD28, bispecific with CD28. So this is an example where in the MUC16 by CD3 by itself as monotherapy is insufficient to really mount a meaningful clinic - anti-clinical anti-tumor response, we will have the ability to further augment it whenever it's able to do, we'll be able we think to further augment it with either anti-PD-1 Libtayo or - and or our MUC16 CoStim. So this will be an example of the ability to bring this to bear in one solid tumor.

We already have our first CoStim in the clinic. It's a PSMA by CD28 CoStim for prostate cancer and that study is underway in combination with Libtayo and that dose escalation is proceeding and we hope also next year to have some initial clinical data from that. And we have - we should be you know, advancing more CoStim this year in both actually solid, as hopefully liquid tumors as well.

Evan Seigerman

And along those lines, you're two kind of most assets most far this along are REGN in 1979 and REGN5458. Can you – for 5458, this is the BCMA targeting bispecific. That's a pretty crowded space. How does this asset differ from the whole host of other drugs being developed targeting BCMA?

Israel Lowy

So I think the BCMA field right now there are BCMA CAR-Ts, there are BCMA CD3s and BCMA ADCs. We've been very pleased with the data that we've had to date [ph] with our bispecific CD3 by BCMA. We've seen right from in our first cohort some of the first patients we've dosed a meaningful response and patients who you know, had - all the patients in our studies have failed all three classes of agents MS [ph] proteasome inhibitors and an anti-CD38 [ph] typically multiple different combinations of those.

And one of our first responders that we described at ASH last year, actually had extra medullary disease which is an even tougher setting and this patient has actually remained on treatment and is having a great response.

So it's - you know we recognized this a competitor, that's good for patients that have options as usual, but we think we have a very strong agent and I think what we'll see as we go forward is that we will be looking to also explore combinations. So if, again, I think our BCMA by CD3 will be competitive. We are rapidly expanding our dose escalation and hopefully we'll be initiating additional trials that will have registrations and tests [ph]. And so stay tuned for that. So all I can say on that for now.

Evan Seigerman

And before I – I want to have Justin just comment on the opportunity back for Libtayo on basal cell carcinoma, one of your - the indications that you're pursuing. Any final comments on the oncology program? I know we could talk for hours and hours and hours because the variety of combinations you have.

But anything that you think people need to fully understand better or you want them to you know, internalize when it comes to your work on oncology?

Israel Lowy

So we're happy to have him.

Justin Holko

Basal cell in particular or in general?

Evan Seigerman

I'm just talking about in general. On kind of what we've been talking about, then I want to pass it over to Justin, just to comment on kind of some of the commercial opportunities?

Israel Lowy

Perfect. So we basically have come forward with you know, trying to bring forward a deck of cards [ph] basically where we can have multiple winning hand and that we can - we have - we know the agents, we met [ph] them internally. We have great technology underlying them. All of the - you know, antibodies are simply not commodities. I mean, people sometimes think of them, oh it's easy to make an antibody. Well yes, easier to make an antibody, but it's pretty hard to make a very good antibody.

And we make very good antibody and we have really I think been able to now develop a tripod at least of foundational technology, you know, checkpoint, CD bispecifics, CD28 CoStim bispecific and there are more in development looking for other ways to engage the immune system, to bring it to bear on tumors.

And so we think we have this combinatorial flexibility that as we go forward, we think we will have you know, really winning combination to bring forward to treat?

Evan Seigerman

Excellent. And then Justin, so from the commercial perspective, I know you're making a lot of progress with Libtayo. Can you talk about how – what you think about the market opportunity for Libtayo and basal cell carcinoma, following the data you top lined a couple weeks ago? And then also talk about where you think Libtayo can compete in the long setting?

Justin Holko

Sure. Happy to Evan. And I'll try to do so quickly, given that we have Neil and Bob on the call as well. I think the first thing to add is just that basal cell carcinoma is on the order of a few thousand patients in that second line setting for patients who have failed a hedgehog inhibitor. And the data is really remarkable, and in that not only do you see response rates in 20% to 30% range, but just the high proportion 85% or so who are maintaining a response after 12 months is just - it's staggering as you think about just the opportunity that patients can have post a hedgehog inhibitor.

But I think if I leave you with just a couple of thoughts here, more broadly, commercially speaking here. But I think one is that, as you heard from Izzy, we are very much focused on the long term here. We have a tremendous pipeline that is going to offer us flexibility to get after cancer in ways that a lot of other companies have not been able to date and really believe that our pipeline positions us very uniquely in that regard to help more patients, both in cancers that respond to PD-1 blockade, but also in patients and cancers that don't necessarily respond. So that's very much the long view here and as you heard from Izziy, we're beginning to reap some of those benefits.

But you know, I think there's always the focus on the short term and to just round out your question, how do we think Libtayo can compete in the short term, I think it's just important to make sure everyone's clear that physicians by and large are fairly heterogeneous. They make decisions that are appropriate for their specific patients and the type of disease that they see or how they believe certain drugs will work in certain patients.

And so there's definitely a personalization aspect to treatment that I don't think can be understated. And so when you can bring a new drug into a large market like lung cancer and offer physicians a choice for a mono therapy that they really have not had to date, that is going to be meaningful, particularly when you can bring along with it a very strong overall survival benefit.

And so while we do have a long term view, we do believe that we can be competitive on the merits of the strength of the data and what we see in terms of being a very strong drug within lung cancer and some of the other skin cancers that we've shown to date.

Evan Seigerman

Excellent. With that I want to turn the program to Neil. Neil are you there?

Neil Stahl

Yeah. I'm here.

Evan Seigerman

Perfect. Hey, how are you. So I don't believe people have met you or been introduced too much on the phone. Can you give us a little bit of your background and kind of talk about what you're doing right now with the COVID-19 program? Then I want to just jump right into question.

Neil Stahl

Sure. I've been at Regeneron for - this my 29th year there. So I started when it was quite small and I started in the discovery of research area and did a lot of work on the mechanism of cytokine receptor signaling and I actually was the inventor of our TRAP technology which turned out to be the basis of our first two approve drugs before we developed the capability to make full human monoclonal antibodies.

I also built the entire preclinical group that has responsibility for making the antibodies and making cell lines out of the antibodies, doing the process development that's required to scale them up and give them to our industrial operations, our IOPS group, the PK Group, the formulations group, the toxicology group and I have to say that I think that we put together the best operation in the end of anybody in the business.

And at Regeneron we've always focused on as Justin mentioned, the long term, but also on two things, very strong and deep basic research, coupled with technology development that allows us to innovate around bottlenecks in the whole process of discovering a new drug and getting it rapidly to patients.

And I think the perfect example of that is our efforts on these emerging infectious diseases. So we made fully human antibodies with our VelocImmune platform which is our mouse that was engineered using VelociGene and is the largest genetic engineering project in the history of the world where we humanize 6 million basis of the mouse genome to allow them to make fully human antibodies. And they had a wild type immune response. And it's our go to platform that we've made every single fully human antibody that we put into the clinic up till now.

So for Ebola, we did the entire project of starting the project and isolating thousands of antibodies that bound to the external protein, the glycoprotein of the Ebola virus. And we ended up taking three very strong antibodies with complementary mechanisms that bind independently to the virus, so they could all three bind at the same time, which as I'll get to is really important feature.

And so we did that whole project in six months. And then when the coronavirus outbreak happened, the viral sequence of the genome was actually published on June – I am sorry, January the 12th and we started the project that day. And within 5 months we had screened through thousands of fully human antibodies and isolated hundreds of very strong neutralizers both from our VI mice, as well as from convalescent humans.

So we had antibodies that we got out of people that had COVID and so we were able to look at both modalities and pick the best antibodies from each to combine together as a cocktail so to speak. And so the spike protein for coronavirus is a little smaller than glycoprotein for Ebola. And we ended up with two complementary antibodies that bind independently to separate places on the virus. They both independently neutralized and together they will hopefully prevent virus escape, which I can talk more about.

Evan Seigerman

Perfect. So why don’t you – where is Regeneron currently with the development of the antibody program? I know that there was a recent announcement of the initiation of clinical trials, but where are we and when could we see initial clinical data from this program?

Neil Stahl

Right. So we announced that we started trials a couple of weeks ago now and that is in a setting of patients that already have COVID, that are either hospitalized with - because of their severe symptomatology or they're ambulatory and their symptomatology although they're positive is not bad enough to make them be enrolled in the emergency room.

And so we have both of those settings right now and at least for the patients that are in that setting, I think we're going to start getting data that's meaningful in the next few weeks and we should have data I think this summer for sure, because there is no shortage of patients in the hospitals still or with COVID positive that are ambulatory, telling us that the antibodies are safe, with some initial readout on effectiveness and we're looking both at the ability to inhibit viral shedding from positive people, as well as to resolve symptomatology in people.

Evan Seigerman

And you had mentioned the importance of studying viral escape and kind of how the antibodies prevent that. Can you expand on that and talk about why that's so important and what it means for this program and how we actually get out of this pandemic?

Neil Stahl

Okay. So you know, that for HIV, the experience with HIV is very clear cut, that the initial efforts against HIV were with single drugs and the virus which is an RNA virus rapidly mutated and was able to find mutations that would inactivate the mechanism of the drug, but still allow the virus to be functional. And so it turned out that a combination for HIV of three independent drugs was the best way to suppress the ability of the virus to generate escape mutants.

And the same thing is true of the coronavirus we believe and I believe so far we're the only people that have done real experiments using a serotype virus. So what it is, it's a VSV, vesicular dermatitis virus that you can use in the lab, that we've put in the spike protein so that infects cells just like a coronavirus way. And then we're able to do very rapid experiments then to see it with a single antibody that virus can generate mutations in the spike protein that will allow it to still be functional, but escape the neutralization of the antibody.

And we published in Science papers a week ago today actually, in the Journal Science, that with a single antibody we were able to find escape mutants, but that with a combination of two antibodies that we did not find any escape mutuants. And moreover, we also made separate viruses with individual mutations from the escape mutants and showed that our cocktail of two antibodies would actually also neutralize those.

And so I really think it's a really hugely important thing because we don't want to have treatments generate escape viruses out there that become inactive for the treatment to get them to. And so I would just implore other organizations that are looking at single antibodies to do these escape experiments and make sure their antibody is not subject to escape. But so far we have not found any antibodies that are able to suppress escape mutations on their own.

Evan Seigerman

Excellent. I want to just pause right there and I'll come back in one moment. Operator, can you see if anyone on the line has any questions. Can you read the instructions.

Evan Seigerman

And while we’re putting together the question queue, Neil, can you talk about the difference between your primary cocktail and the backup antibiotic cocktail, kind of some of the differences between them...

Neil Stahl

Yes. So because – Yeah, because we had so many antibodies available to us, we were able to make multiple cocktails and we've actually have looked at structures of where they bind on the viral spike protein. And so we pick the ones to start with that we thought were a very strong cocktail with strong neutralization. But should that one show any escape or stumble in any way or we're not happy with the efficacy, we have a backup cocktail and with more antibodies coming behind those that we could switch to that have different binding sites and would I think had independent properties.

Evan Seigerman

And when you look towards the clinical trials, what's the bar for efficacy that you want to see. How do you - how quickly do you want to see symptoms resolved. Do you want to see a mortality benefit. And how do we think about what type of a benefit you can measure in the prophylactic setting?

Neil Stahl

Well, you know, for Ebola what we saw was that - and you may - some of you may recall that last year in our Ebola efforts that we were involved in a study in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on patients with Ebola, that was a randomized controlled trial under incredibly challenging conditions. So these people out in a remote part of Africa where there is actually some local violence going on. And so they deserve a huge amount of effort for getting that done at all.

But in that setting they stop the trial early because our drug provided a - it hit a pre-specified boundaries for security already over another triple antibody cocktail which was ZMAP. And in that study the amazing thing was to us was that in patients that were treated within five days of developing symptoms there was a 90% survival rate compared to about a 30% to 35% survival rate in untreated people.

So at least in that case, we were able to get a really resounding increase in survival. So in this case we'll have to see what happens and it may depend on how early we get treatment. We certainly believe that the earlier you get treatment the better. And so it may turn out to be a mix depending on how progressed the patients are when they actually get treatment.

I should also add one more thing is that, we did have also an antibody cocktail against Mers [ph] which is a related to run a virus to the current COVID to [ph] and in animal studies, we were able to totally cure mice that were already infected with Mers and totally prevent disease in mice that were given the drug before they were infected with the virus. So at least that's one data point we have with another coronavirus.

Evan Seigerman

And operator, I believe we have one question in the queue.

Yes. I'm sure we have one question coming from the line up Diana Bilski with Viking Global [ph] Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thanks so much for the talk. I was wondering if you could comment on the dosing that might be required for hospitalization for early patients versus prophylactic and if you have any updates on guidance for how much - how many doses you can provide in the fall and beyond?

Israel Lowy

Yeah. We haven't we haven't really disclosed hard details about the dosing, but certainly we are using two different dose regimens in both the treatment and the prophylaxis setting. And we're using a higher dose and treatment than we are for prophylaxis.

You may know that the virus once there is virus on board will actually bind the antibodies and accelerate the clearance of the antibodies. So in general you have to give more for treatment. But we haven't talked about the specific doses yet.

We should be able to crank out as many as a couple hundred thousand doses a month right now for the prophylaxis type of study. And we're trying to shift some of our manufacturing to our facility and routine in Raheen and Ireland, so we can make more doses here in the states and we're also looking to see if there's more capacity out there that could make more drug in anticipation that it's actually going to provide some benefit.

Evan Seigerman

Excellent. And I have one more question on the COVID-19 programs, then I want to just turn the call over to Bob for the final few minutes of our conversation. This has been very helpful for all of you on the call. Can you discuss the rationale for the current adaptive clinical trial design for the program? I know that was something you highlighted in the press release. What does that mean and how does that potentially speed up the development effort?

Israel Lowy

Well, I think the first part of the adaptive design is you know, obviously these antibodies have not been in people before and so we have to get some basic safety information. I think we're all very optimistic that the antibodies will be safe, because our experiences and the experience in the field in general is that, if antibodies are aimed at non-endogenous targets, like this is a external viral targeting and it doesn't bind to anything in a human, that they are very safe unless for some very rare reason there might be some infusion reaction or something like that.

And so we're optimistic on safety. But we have to establish safety and get some initial data I think on frequent viral clearance measurements and give us maybe a better idea of the doses we need to go into a second Phase 2. And so that's the general idea of the adaptive study.

Evan Seigerman

Excellent. Any final comments on the COVID program before we shift gears to Bob?

Israel Lowy

I think that's the top important lines. Let’s go to Bob.

Evan Seigerman

Thank you. Bob, I would never forget about you. Are you on the line?

Bob Landry

I am, I'm here Evan, ready to go.

Evan Seigerman

I'm ready to go. Perfect. Well, you - as Israel and Neil have had a very busy first half of the year, so you restructured the accounting presentation for the - you know, all the collaboration, you've executed a share buyback. So can you just kind of walk me through, now that you've done the share buyback, you know, the Sanofi secondary has already occurred. What's your capacity for business development and how are you thinking about capital allocation going forward?

Bob Landry

Yes. Thanks, Evan. And I think you know, Izzy, gave me a good setup for this, when he began the conversation with regards to you know, coming over from Medarex and then obviously everything that Neil built you know, all the pre-clin stuff that Neil talked about. I mean, you know, there's no - but we see no better investment than within ourselves right now. You know, and people look at you know, percentage of revenues and they look at our R&D number and you know, sure it's higher than most, but that's for good reason, that's because we make the conscious decision that you know, we really like the technology that we have and we like investing in ourselves, we think there is no better return on invested capital.

So you know, despite what people saw in the last couple of months with regards to the buybacks and all that stuff you know, first and foremost is within R&D, within the Regeneron shop is where we are going to apply our capital first and foremost.

And then secondly, you know, we are seeing good opportunities with regards to BD. But you know, we look at BD kind of not at the M&A initials, but more as kind of tuck-in technologies. I think, as here Neil said, like minded science people, I mean, you know, we try to find companies that can be additive to all the platforms that Neil built right.

What do we not have that you know, one plus one will give us three with regards to our antibody technology. And you know, we haven't been afraid to do stuff recently you know, where we're coming off of the heels of doing an Intellia transaction. Izzy, talked about Varia [ph] on the oncolytic viruses. Certainly, we're really pleased with the Alnylam transaction that we did in the technology. They're kind of intracellular technology that we didn't have access to, that we will now have access to and we're going to be bringing a C5 program into the clinic very, very shortly on that end, that we're very positive on.

So you know, BD will be second. We're not out there trying to get in a Tesla for a accretive cash flow or you know, fill a Phase 3 because we're missing this or missing that or a Phase 2 you know, really kind of early tuck-in technologies is really what our focus is.

And then you know, lastly is return to shareholders. You know, when we see opportunities like we've seen particularly back in November and then even this $5 billion buyback with regards to you know tacking it onto the secondary offering and knowing you know that the price that we're going to do this at was going to be at a you know, 510 [ph] or 515 [ph] 505 [ph] handle. I mean, we liked that. We like that valuation in terms of the intrinsic work we've done with regards to where the public is seeing us. So you know, we kind of put our money where our mouth is.

I went out with the $5 billion buyback. And on top of it we were able to kind of use a little leverage which is a word that you know, Regeneron hasn't used before with regards to its balance sheet. Take advantage of the capital markets that are out there. Right now, we have a fully financed bridge loan that we will replace either with a bank club loan or we'll do fives and tens and we're working hard to kind of get to the rating agencies and take advantage of good market conditions.

Evan Seigerman

All right. I was pleasantly surprised when I did hear the word leverage come out of your mouth with regard to the loan. So looking – can you comment as to kind of the strategic rationale behind the $5 billion share repurchase, you know, that also seems to be a deviation from some of the - from the Regeneron capital allocation strategy from a years ago.

Bob Landry

It did, Evan. And I think you know, kind of first and foremost, you need to have conviction in business fundamentals. You know, we had nice kind of tailwinds coming off of unfortunately the Bayview situation. What is he's been able to accomplish on non-small cell lung, stop in that trial early BCC. And we - you know, we really like the future prospects for our commercial and pipeline products and therefore we like the valuation.

Certainly it provides immediate accretion, rarely does a CFO have an opportunity to kind of take 7% kind of shares outstanding off the table in a nice smooth transaction. So that was great. And again, you know, it was - it did allow for a kind of easier placement of shares by us being part of it. You know, we were able to get these shares into really sticky hands. So we're really kind of pleased with that transaction.

And I think you know, Evan, the way to look at it is you know, it was kind of - I hate using the word one time, because one time becomes old when you do it second time, but kind of a one time opportunistic trade. You know, that we had good tailwinds to do it. The capital flows were good in the biotech business, right. IPOs were going well. We knew the secondary offering was going to get placed. We had this damn overhang that we needed to get rid of.

Paul Hudson, the CEO of Sanofi was very clear that you know, this event was going to come upon our existing shareholders and we just didn't want this overhang out there. So kind of a culmination of all those facts led us to our decision to do that.

Evan Seigerman

Right. And then talking about the L word [ph] leverage, how do you expect to continue using leverage to invest in the business you know, form these early stage partnerships. Is that going to become part of your capital - your balance sheet management strategy going forward?

Bob Landry

Sure. I mean, certainly my background as Treasurer of Pfizer and [indiscernible] I mean, leverages your friend if used properly and in moderation. You know, so I'm pleased that we're going down that path and again we'll be good stewards of our cash and marketable securities of our shareholders spend going forward. So you know, kind of rest assured on that in.

You know, the other use of the word leverage is certainly getting good, operating margins and the like and you know, we do expect with DUPIXENT going forward you know, all the indications, all the geographic locations, all the different age groups that as more and more gets put out there. Again, as you know, we had an important end of May PDUFA filing that we - FDA acceptance with regards to AD for the younger kids, we expect to get you know, better and better leverage as it associates to DUPIXENT in our alliance brand panel.

So kind of two [ph] good uses as a leverage one for the balance sheet that you know, we'll have to do it in moderation and then certainly one for the P&L in terms of just getting better leverage you know, as more and more sales occur and we have the infrastructure set up from an SG&A perspective.

Evan Seigerman

And we are about two minutes past the hour. But I have to final kind of questions for you. One you know, have you started to see kind of the benefit of the collaboration restructuring in terms of understanding - investors understanding the business better. And do you think that there are still things that you can do.

And two, you know, six months from now you know, with kind of the business going as it is, is there anything else that you'd like to change or kind of evolve in terms of the way you manage the P&L, the balance sheet or kind of any other way you look at capital allocation?

Bob Landry

I think on the first question you know, when we redid our accounting and kind of recast the numbers, we were just trying to ensure that there was transparency, right. People that go deep into Regeneron you know, they know our operation, but there's a lot of people that don't you know, in today's day and age, old biotech companies don't have the time and energy to be able to go really deep. So I'm happy that we've changed our accounting and provided you know, what we think is a really transparent scene going forward.

But with that transparency Evan, comes exactly to the question you're asking, you know, I mean, what do we need to do now? We need to execute because we're laying out within our MD&A section of the 10-Q or the 10-K, we're telling you what our kind of margins are. You can see them within the alliance. And I'll tell you in Q1 you know, we did still have Kevzara and Praluent. We had losses in both. So you know, again back to the leverage word, we hope to get better leverage on our margins going forward.

You know, six months from now, it's the continuation of delivering, right. Ensuring that what we put into the - what we put into the clinic are fully tested and viable antibodies that are coming from Neil shop. I mean, it shouldn't be a change of pace from anything that we're doing. We feel - you know, we feel good in the position that we're currently in and need to continue to execute on all fronts.

All right. So why don't we stop there. Evan, I think we're over our time.

Evan Seigerman

Sorry. I was on mute. I just wanted to say thank you to everyone on the call. I really appreciate it Bob, Izzy and Neil and Justin for the time today. And if you need anything I'm in the virtual office today. Have a great one everyone. Bye now.

Israel Lowy

Thanks, Evan.

Bob Landry

Bye bye.

