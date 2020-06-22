NZD/USD: There Could Be Downside Going Forward

Last month, I made the argument that the NZD/USD is set to rise further. My argument was based on the fact that New Zealand had made a faster recovery from COVID-19 than other countries across the world, and economic activity was likely to pick up sooner – resulting in a continued uptrend for NZD/USD.

While the uptrend had continued into June, the currency has since retreated after Q1 GDP data for New Zealand was released.

Specifically, GDP shrank by 1.6 percent in Q1, which marks the biggest decline in over 20 years:

Moreover, the outlook for Q2 looks likely to be worse, as the effects of lockdown measures come to be fully reflected.

From a broader perspective, we can see that many major currencies have resumed their decline against the greenback since June – only the Japanese yen has continued to see demand as a safe haven, while the Kiwi dollar has been declining in tandem with other major currencies – only the British pound has been seeing a significantly steeper drop in part due to fears of a no-deal Brexit.

Additionally, a previous reader on my last article made quite a good point about tourism:

Tourism is currently New Zealand’s largest export industry, contributing to over 20% of the country’s total exports. This has been an obvious casualty of the crisis. While the Kiwi dollar has been rising as a result of the country having proven more resilient to COVID-19, the lack of tourism will invariably have a knock-on effect on the economy – with lower demand for the Kiwi dollar weakening the currency over time.

On the other hand, milk exports in New Zealand have actually fared quite well under the crisis. Most milk producers around the world have been forced to dump supplies due to lack of demand as a result of lockdown measures. However, New Zealand still exported roughly 95 percent of milk supplies – the country approached the end of its annual milk season in May, and as a result production timing was favourable compared to countries in the Northern Hemisphere. That said, this in itself may not be enough to keep the economy strong if global demand remains subdued – producers will eventually run into issues with excess production now that the milk season has reset this month.

While New Zealand has shown resiliency in the face of COVID-19, economic pressures are still being sharply felt in the country. Moreover, fears over a second wave will likely keep tourism levels down for quite some time. In this regard, I take the view that we could see a decline in the NZD/USD going forward as a result.

