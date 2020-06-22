Forget The Crash: Markets Want To Go Higher From Here

Select U.S. stocks/sectors, gold, silver, miners/GSMs, Bitcoin, and other assets are likely to do very well in this economic environment.

Image Source

Here we go! Markets are melting up again this morning as they look to extend their gains from late last week. I have to say, the overall uptrend is starting to look increasingly constructive from a technical standpoint here.

However, I think it is important to consider that some significant unexpected "surprises" could increase volatility in stock prices as well as in other asset prices as well. Let's start with the S&P 500/SPX (SP500) Source: Think or Swim, Ameritrade

We see that SPX had a textbook 10% correction from its recent high before the market began to "buy the dip." In fact, it may be that the trend to buy the dip is back due to massive liquidity spreading around markets all over the world. Generally speaking, many assets should benefit substantially from this phenomenon, and certain stocks/sectors may appreciate by 100% or more over the next 12-18 months.

Breakout in S&P 500 likely coming

The key level to watch now is 3,150, but it appears that SPX will likely break through this point within a few sessions, barring any "unexpected or unforeseen" detrimental developments.

Just to be safe

2,900-3,000 is the substantial support level now and could be used as a take profit/stop loss level. It is imperative for SPX to remain above this level, as a break below 2,900 could bring on a more severe correction to the market. In a worse-case scenario, we may revisit prior support levels around 2,850, 2,550.

In a worst-case scenario, we will reenter the recent bear market and likely go down to 2,200 or lower, but this seems like an extremely remote scenario right now.

Let us look at gold

Gold futures are at exactly $1,760 this morning, and $1,760 is an extremely crucial resistance point. If gold can break out beyond this level, we could see gold appreciate quite rapidly to prior all-time highs around $1,900. Then I expect gold to reach $2,000, probably consolidate a bit, and then head to around $2,250-2,500 as there are no resistance levels beyond ATHs.

Image Source

Support and stop out levels

To the downside, we are watching the $1,740 level for initial support/stop-out. If this level breaks down gold could retest as low as $1,700, and even $1,670 support. However, given the current Fed-induced monetary backdrop, gold is much likelier to go higher than lower in the short, intermediate, and long term (in my view).

Oil-WTIC

Very nice recovery for oil since the mid-May bottom. Remarkably, the August contract has appreciated by 515% since then. Now, we have been bullish on oil and some energy names throughout this move higher. In fact, our fund is still long several names. Nevertheless, we took some gains lately, as many names have performed remarkably well in a very short time frame.

In this respect, the oil/energy segment of our portfolio closely resembles our banks and financials sector. Some financials like Goldman Sachs (GS) are up by 50% this quarter for us, but we have been reducing positions in banks as well as energy names towards the late stages of this rally.

Having said that, we are cautious on energy names now and are changing our buy rating to a hold rating at this point. We will likely add to positions when prices get cheaper, or we may add to some positions if markets continue to look constructive.

However, the current oil demand/supply dynamic does not appear favorable in the near term, and there are unpredictable factors that could impact the oil market negatively as well. There is also the $40 level which is major resistance. Oil could have some trouble breaking above this level before going through a correction and a consolidation process. Therefore, I expect we can see a 10-15% correction if oil does not break out above $40 within the next few sessions.

A Look at the VIX

The VIX peaked at the bottom of the recent SPX correction. There is certainly an elevated level of fear in the market, but I do not think we are going to revisit the recent highs within the several weeks, maybe months even (if all goes well). Therefore, we can probably expect the VIX to trend slightly lower, while gold, silver, select stocks, and certain other assets may rise substantially from here.

Speaking about "certain assets"

Bitcoin (BTC-USD)

Source: Binance

Bitcoin may have bottomed around $9K in the recent correction. Now, BTC is trading around critical resistance, $9,500. I think that some of the unprecedented liquidity spreading around the world will likely spill over into the Bitcoin/digital asset market. While BTC is up marginally, some key "coins" are up substantially.

Image Source

I see these "coins" or alt-coins as some call them as companies. Many of these top projects/enterprises provide unique blockchain-related services that are likely to be extremely valuable within the next few years. Now, some of the best projects may be worth only around $300 to $500 million now, but they could be worth $3-$5 billion several years (1-3 years) from now in my view.

The bottom line

Markets appear to want to go higher here, and if certain resistance levels can be penetrated, we can see a multi-asset rally that could take certain asset prices substantially higher in the short, intermediate, as well over the long term. While we see a short to intermediate-term bias to the upside in the equity market right now, we will continue to observe and analyze markets diligently as a level of caution is warranted right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.