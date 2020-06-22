Long term, the company exhibits the characteristics we think it needs to prosper as oil prices begin to rise.

We are neutral on Pioneer at the present price and think we might see some improvement in the coming weeks.

Dividend coverage is 165%, so the company is barely in safe territory with respect to dividend coverage. This is not concerning, given their liquidity.

The company is generating positive cash flow, but may not be able to do so in the coming quarter.

Introduction

As we head into the latter stages of Q-2, WTI and Brent have continued to make significant moves higher, as the macro environment continues to improve. Shrugging off moderate inventory builds on the back of big builds the prior week, the market has instead focused on the widening gap between supply and demand forecast through the end of this year and into the next. Contracts for WTI and Brent are both above $40 as we head into the market open, and our subject company, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), down in Thursday's trading, is seeing a nice pop in lock-step with oil, as noted in the pic below.

PXD in the pre-market with optimism about the economy driving the market.

PXD at the close with pessimism about the economy driving the market.

In this article, I am launching my shift in focus from the European majors BP (BP), Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Total (NYSE:TOT), Eni (NYSE:E), in favor of well-capitalized American independents. Companies like PXD. As we develop the thesis for these companies, we will apply the 5-point template that has been identified in past articles as being representative of what companies will need to bring to the table to survive... and thrive.

As you also know, my concerns about the legacy Euro producers stem from lack of focus - trying to be too many things at the same time (Jack of all trades, master of none), and their emphasis on throwing money down the "Green Energy" rabbit hole at shareholders expense. You cannot find Green Energy profits on any balance sheet. Recently, I excoriated BP, for this lack of focus and put forth a very negative view for the dividend and price improvement in the stock. I've made it free, if you care to review.

I have a largely guarded view of shale producers in general, as you know. Does PXD have the "Right Stuff?"

The thesis for PXD

I last wrote on this company a couple of years ago. It was a bullish article entitled "Pioneer Natural Resources: The Frac Factory Delivers Alpha"

I went into a lot of detail about the company at that time, so you might revisit this article for additional color beyond what I provide here.

At the time this article came out, the stock price was ~$210 a share and has experienced significant declines since, along with the oil price.

PXD is a bet on higher oil prices (I know you've heard me say that before) and real nuts and bolts cost control that generates free cash flow at low oil prices. That and a debt profile better than their competitors move them to first in line for review.

Acreage quality

For those who don't recall, PXD is a legacy company with its roots in the old Mesa Petroleum company, founded by the recently deceased Boone Pickens. Boone knew West Texas, hence their low-cost acreage profile in the Permian.

PXD acreage comprises about 680K acres in the Midland basin. As you can see from the graphic below, this acreage is reasonably contiguous across the several counties that make up the Midland. They claim to have a resource base of 10 BBOE. If you could extract all of that (which you can't), it would equal $400 bn at $40 oil. This compares favorably with their capitalization at around $16 bn at today's prices and ticks the logistics box as well.

In the slide below, PXD unpacks what sets apart their Midland basin acreage from the neighboring Delaware that get so much attention. I haven't really delved into the Midland vis-a-vis the Delaware, so will have to restrict myself to what PXD says below.

Shallower intervals - if these come with strong water-drive pressure, then this feature will certainly drive lower drilling costs. Pressure is always a good thing!

Oil quality - this is one that resonates with me. (I wrote an article about oil quality a while back - give it a read for more color here.) Higher gravities are definitely sought by refiners to mix with the almost condensate gravities that much of the Permian yields.

Lower water cut - this makes sense as well. If you produce less water, your surface handling and re-injection costs are lower.

Higher GoR - Gas is in a state of perpetual oversupply these days. Having lower associated gas means cheaper well hookups and less flaring.

Less Federal land exposure - this means, with more of their acreage on private lands, should the "Greenocrats" - people who want to ban fracking, come to power, the impact on PXD will be minimized.

Logistics

PXD has made the most of logistical advantages that the geographic location of their acreage confers. From providing its own frac water management services to having an internal organization that manages its well work. It also owns its own sand company. This creates a reliable work flow and smooths out activity cycles.

Technology

PXD is not a technology story, at least not something they hawk on their site. I think if we probed, we would find their lateral length has increased, pounds of sand per foot on the up as well, number of frac stages per day up as well, and they are using geospatial reservoir mapping to plot landing sites for casing exits. Finally, I'll bet we'd see they are using 4-D fracking to place sand where it needs to go. That stuff has become a bit ho-hum as companies have looked to squeeze more oil out of the rock below. I'm willing to tick the tech box for PXD.

Scale

This box gets ticked as well. They have a massive contiguous acreage position in the Midland basin, with a line of site to tens of thousands of future well locations. That equates to scale. With breakeven cost of new well down in the $20/bbl level and LOE costs as noted in the slide below, PXD is in a select group of low-cost operators in the Permian.

Production costs

Review of Q-1 financials, liquidity, and dividend coverage

Pioneer Natural Resources reported better-than-expected financial results for Q-1. With production coming in at 375,000 boe per day, including oil production of 223,000 bpd, net production exceeded the midpoint of the company's guidance by around 6,500 boepd, and oil did the same by 1,000 bpd. Total production was up 17%, and oil production rose by 10% on a year-over-year basis. PXD was cash flow positive to the tune of $100 million in Q-1. Not a bad feat, juggling a pandemic and a crashing oil price.

PXD's realized prices, therefore, will be substantially lower than $45.60 reported for Q1-2020 and $53.77 for FY-2019 overall. Reduced drilling activity will result in flattish production for 2020. This decline in oil prices, combined with a lack of production growth, will have a negative impact on the company's earnings. Its earnings will decline significantly from FY-2019 and Q1-2020.

PXD made some significant efficiency gains YoY. Its drilling operations averaged more than 1,100 feet per day, up from 1,000 last year, a 10% gain that achieves a number of drilling metrics, as long as you don't go too fast (this can bring problems of its own). Among them,

Reduced time to TD

Less time in the hole before running casing

Better odd of drilling a slick well bore

Less chances of getting stuck when TOOH or TIH (as long as you are cleaning the hole, which is more a function of the relationship between hole geometry, pump rate and mud properties, than anything else.)

PXD completed greater than 1,750 feet per day, up from 1,600 last year. Both of these key metrics surpassed this year's targets. More feet of interval brought on line, more production. Reducing the capital intensity of the company's operations.

The company has implemented about $150 mm worth of cost cuts that include executive pay cuts. This will help shore up the bottom line as the slump reaches bottom in Q-2.

Hedging allowed PXD to start 2020 with around 115,000 to 145,000 bpd of oil production hedged at various prices using three-way costless collars. Its earnings release shows now that a high proportion of its estimated oil output for the last nine months of 2020 is backed by crude oil hedges. This gave it realizations for the quarter that well exceeded the average price for crude during this period.

For Q-2, they've chosen to employ swaps for about ~200K bpd for this period. This strategy will protect cash flows as oil finds its level in the coming months.

Liquidity - PXD brings robust liquidity and a best in class balance sheet to the table. $2.4 bn, up by $300 mm in recent times, in ready assets. Assets consisting of cash - $784 mm, $700 mm on an unsecured credit line, and another $905 mm on a 1-year credit line. The expanded liquidity increase timing is auspicious for the company, as we go through this period of below average prices.

Debt - PXD ended the first quarter with $2.29 bn of debt, leaving the company with a stellar D/E ratio of just 19%.

Dividend coverage - PXD pays a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share, yielding under 3% on an annual basis. In their last conference call, they left open the idea of a variable dividend going forward. Scott Sheffield, CEO of PXD comments -

I'm still a firm believer of the variable dividend, especially when you have -- we've had 3 downturns in the last 11 years in our industry, 2009, 2014, and I guess, 2016, and downturns are coming more quicker it seems like versus the first 25 years in my career. And so I think a variable dividend will play well, have a good base dividend. And so if we see a run up in price, which I hope we do at some point in time, to $65, $70, $75 Brent, we'll think that excess cash flow and distribute it to our shareholder base as a variable dividend. I think it's the best way in regard to managing this business going forward.

My reading of this is, if the company gets a windfall from higher oil prices, a good chunk of these increased profits could go to shareholders.

With current cash flow as previously stated at ~$100 mm in the last quarter, the dividend coverage is 165%, not a good metric as it means they close are paying out more in dividends than is covered by free cash flow. Dividend coverage < 2.0 cash flow sets off red flags. Dividend investors should definitely factor this point into any investment calculation.

And a final point on the dividend, it will get worse in Q-2 as the full effect of the downturn in oil is felt.

Reduced carbon intensity plan

Low carbon initiatives are becoming part of the operations framework for oil companies. Some are farther out on the curve than others. PXD is showing good progress in recognizing the importance of tracking their impact on the release of free carbon into the environment.

Goldman Sachs recently published a report focusing on the Big Oils and their ability to reduce Greenhouse gas, GHG impact from improved operations and product focus. My point here is this will become an increasingly important metric by which companies are judged in the totality of their operations.

Carbon offsets and guiding toward neutrality are part of the landscape these days. Right or wrong, it's part of the calculation for energy companies.

Insider selling

There's been some insider selling on the open market recently. That might be concerning if it was of any significance. It's not. All told 11 senior managers and officers have made direct sales totaling about 30K share in the early days of June. A look at the stock price reveals why some of these folks may have pulled the trigger on a small fraction of their positions. From the end of May to mid-June, the company ran up from the low $90s to almost $120, a 25% run. They'd be dumb not to sell some. I don't see this as being material to the stock.

Competitors

Looking briefly at a few competitors-

Company/MK Cap Dividend-Ann Stock Price/PE EPS FCF LT-Debt Devon (NYSE:DVN) $4.95 bn $.44 $12.94/65X -$0.33 -$30.6 mm $4.3 bn Parsley (NYSE:PE) $4.5 bn $.20 $10.91/63X $0.17 $92 mm $3.0 bn Pioneer (PXD) $15 bn $2.20 $93.58/70X $1.35 $100 mm $2.9 bn Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG) $7.4 bn $1.50 $47.73/20X $2.32 $54 mm $5.5 bn Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) $10.8 bn $0.80 $55.50/20X $2.76 $241 mm $4.0 bn

The table above would suggest that PXD is priced well above two of its peers, and unless you want to roll the dice on the dividend you might do better with either CXO, or FANG.

Your takeaway

I think PXD is a company I would like to own at a price 10-15% lower than today's. Another inventory build, a couple of COVID-19 shutdowns, and we might see it. One thing that is important these days is getting into a stock on or near its very worst down day. With the volatility we see in the market now and dividends potentially on the chopping block in a lot of companies, that's the only way to capture a decent return.

Whatever happens over the next few weeks, I think a year from now, shares could be significantly higher, driven by higher oil price realizations. If an opportunity comes along in the low to mid $80s, I think the company could be safely bought.

In summary, one of the things I like about PXD is their laser focus on what they do well. In comparison, the Euro oil giants are dithering and pandering to the whims of the green energy folks - rudderless, in my opinion. When I hear the words "reinvent" and "re-imagine" in a company's quarterly report, it "triggers" me (I've been waiting for an opportunity to use that word in an article, and this seemed like as good as any likely to come along.) Consistent with this philosophy, I've recently shed my stake in BP and am looking to exit Shell as soon as possible. I think PXD is set up to do well in comparison to these former oil titans.

