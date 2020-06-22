First Majestic shares have declined since the agreement, but it isn't due to the agreement itself being bad. It may be due to some technical factors.

An in-depth analysis of the agreement is provided with detailed economic analysis and access to view the spreadsheet used to calculate the internal rate of return (IRR) from the project.

First Majestic will receive a percentage of First Mining's silver production from its Springpole project at a reduced cost. In exchange, First Majestic is providing an upfront payment.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) just signed its first silver streaming agreement with First Mining Gold (OTCQX:FFMGF) on its Springpole project, which First Mining Gold touts as one of the largest undeveloped gold mining projects in Canada. It is of note that this is First Majestic's first time in the company's history to invest in Canada. During First Majestic's 18-year history, it has only invested in and developed gold and silver mines in Mexico. This was a point CEO Keith Neumeyer was apt to draw attention to in the press release.

"This new silver stream gives First Majestic significant upside potential to higher silver prices while minimizing risks and costs," said Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO of First Majestic Silver. "With approximately 22 million ounces of silver expected to be produced over the life of the project, and additional exploration upside, Springpole has both the scale and location to make this an ideal investment for our long-term portfolio. In addition, this silver stream marks our first investment outside of Mexico in the Company's 18-year history."

This deal is an encouraging sign from First Majestic. Whether it is intentional or not, it should be taken as a message to the Mexican tax authorities who are currently in a battle to extract tax payments from First Majestic unjustly. This is for alleged infractions from 2010 to 2018 when a company other than themselves owned their San Dimas mine.

Also, First Majestic pays a streaming royalty on its San Dimas mine to Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM), and it may have a) become tired of paying this royalty while b) realizing this is a terrific deal for Wheaton.

I believe from a high level, this is a good strategy for First Majestic Silver for the following reasons.

I'm a believer in the royalty streaming business model. The royalty streaming business provides opportunities that are unlike other business models. We will do a more in-depth analysis into the nature of this specific deal, but generally speaking, royalty streaming companies generate strong returns. It will indeed send a message to Mexico that First Majestic is going to begin investing in Canada. At the same time, it provides some jurisdiction diversification to First Majestic's portfolio. The Springpole project has excellent potential as it sits on 41,000 hectares of land, which means the probability is high that the silver and gold resources are more significant than the pre-economic analysis indicates. Continues to further First Majestic's objective of becoming the largest silver producer.

Terms of The Deal

To see the terms of the deal directly, visit First Majestic's press release here. Here are the high-level terms of the agreement.

First Majestic will pay First Mining for 50% of its silver production during the life of the Springpole project. This includes all 41,000 hectares of the Springpole project. The price that First Majestic will pay is 33% of the current silver price, which maxes out at $7.50/oz. The maximum price of $7.50/oz increases by 2% per year after the third year of production at Springpole.

In exchange for purchasing the silver at a reduced price, First Majestic will pay a total of $22.5 million in cash and stock in three separate installments. The first installment will be $10 million of cash and stock at closing (July 2020). The second installment will be $7.5 million of cash and stock at the conclusion of the company's pre-feasibility study. The third installment will be $5 million of cash and stock when the company obtains either its provincial or federal environmental assessment approval.

In addition to acquiring the silver of the Springpole project, First Majestic will receive 30 million common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of CAD 0.40/share. This equates to an exercise price of USD 0.29/share. Today, First Mining trades at USD 0.24/share.

If leading up to production at Springpole, First Mining decides that it wants to repurchase 50% of the streaming agreement, it can do so for the original $22.5 million, which would leave First Majestic with a reduced silver stream of 25% of the silver produced at Springpole. Also, First Majestic would still have the right to the purchase warrants if desired.

Economic Analysis

The economic analysis of the deal depends on a couple of things. First, what will the timing of the cash flows be? And second, what will the silver prices be? For these two things, we can never know them exactly, but we can make some educated assumptions based on expected timing. When it comes to price, we can also run a sensitivity analysis to look at different prices.

Assumptions

Regarding the initial payments that will be made to First Mining Gold from First Majestic, the closing transaction will happen July 2020, which is when First Majestic will make the initial $10 million payment. Next, based on the info on page 4 of First Mining's Q1 2020 MD&A, I am making the assumption that the pre-feasibility study will be complete by January 2021. So that is when the next $7.5 million installment to First Mining Gold will be made (in my model). And third, based on information provided starting on page 10 of First Mining's Q1 2020 MD&A, I am assuming that either the provincial or federal environmental assessment to complete also by January 2021.

Next, I am making the assumption that gold and silver production will then commence in January 2022. I believe this is a conservative estimate as long as the pre-feasibility study and the environmental assessments are not held up.

Based on known estimates given by First Majestic, the project is expected to produce 2.4 million ounces of silver in years 2 through 9, of which First Majestic has the right to 50% per the agreement. For year 1, I am making the assumption that First Mining Gold will produce half of the 2.4 million ounces expected in years 2 through 9.

Lastly, I am using the above information and then calculating the price of silver and the net margin for First Majestic, given that it must pay 33% of the silver price up to $7.50/oz with a 2% inflation increase after the third year of production.

Based on these assumptions, I've calculated an IRR price sensitivity analysis for the project in the graph below. As you can see, this project should generate attractive rates of return for First Majestic Silver in almost any silver price environment.

Source: Spreadsheet Analysis

If you want to view my work, you can do that using this link. I will make updates if you think I've made any errors, and I agree that there are errors. However, I will not update to create new "what-if" scenarios.

First Majestic Springpole Project Google Spreadsheet Analysis

Also, something that I haven't factored into my analysis is the 30 million share warrants that First Majestic also received from the deal. This is a large "what-if" part of the equation. In my view, it is just the cherry on top of the agreement.

For some context, First Mining has 609 million shares outstanding and will no doubt dilute its shares more as it tries to bring several development projects into the production phase. However, if First Majestic exercises the warrants, it will own roughly 5 percent of First Mining's shares as it currently stands.

For further reference, this is a page right out of Wheaton Precious Metals' playbook and its streaming agreement with First Majestic Silver. Wheaton Precious Metals currently owns about 10 percent of First Majestic Silver's shares.

Brief Technical Analysis of First Majestic's Share Price

Since announcing this project, First Majestic's share price hasn't performed well. Based on my analysis, I can assure you it isn't because of poor economics on the Springpole silver mining stream.

I think the reason for the share performance is that the silver price is in a consolidation phase, likely before it begins to break out. As I've said before, First Majestic is an excellent way to bet on rising silver prices.

Second, it could be that First Majestic needs to fill the gap at $8/share created back on 5/15/2020 before going higher. See the chart below. Time will tell.

Conclusion

This project has been a positive development for First Majestic. I believe First Majestic has identified a valuable strategy in acquiring royalty streams while also providing diversification into Canada. Mexico will hopefully understand that this is meaningful and back down on its demands to extract unlawful tax payments from First Majestic.

The Springpole streaming agreement bodes quite well for First Majestic. There are risks involved, such as if there are delays in the timeline, but the potential upside for the project appears to be tremendous. This is given the fact that the Springpole project is over 41,000 hectares, and the streaming agreement includes the whole project. The odds that it finds more silver than the expected 24 million ounces are high. Overall, Keith Neumeyer and the company created another win for shareholders.

