For Gilat, on the other hand, the stock price has already factored in the merger.

That revenue visibility going forward constituted through backlogs is an important positive for Comtech.

There are challenges for the merger to occur because of governmental authorizations as well as resurgent coronavirus infection rates biting in revenues.

There are significant synergies with the most important one being that they are complementary in terms of geographical markets.

Comtech's acquisition of Gilat as a part of a merger agreement will create a large mobile backhaul company with a combined market share of 80%.

This is a brilliant move by Comtech (CMTL) which has a strategy to drive growth through acquisitions. Combined with Gilat (GILT) which is also one of its competitors for mobile backhaul, expected sales are estimated to reach $1 billion. To understand how this figure is reached, I deep dive into the details of the acquisition in terms of the technological specifics and identify the merger synergies. In addition to benefits, I also explore the challenges for this fusion to be materialized as well as risks posed by COVID-19.

I will use some key metrics like P/E, EV/EBITDA, and price-to-research ratio in this investment thesis and provide indications to investors who may want to position themselves on any of the two stocks.

First, I start with an overview of the cellular backhaul market which is a relatively "hidden" market compared to the flashy 5G, but nonetheless equally important in making internet services available to users throughout the world especially in a period where remote working is gaining traction.

The mobile backhaul technology market

Mobile network operators are experiencing increasing data usage on their 4G or 5G broadband infrastructure as the amount of media consumed is on the rise.

Figure 1: The hidden backhaul part of the mobile network

Source: GSMA

In some cases, there is a need to upgrade existing connectivity which was designed for voice communications of the last century, not for the multimedia needs of today.

Moreover, not so long ago, the satellite option for cellular backhauling was used only for hard to reach rural areas where terrestrial infrastructure such as fiber was not technically or financially feasible. However, this has changed with improved satellite and ground equipment economics.

The economics will improve further with the merger of Comtech and Gilat as the combined company will see 80% of the global market share in terms of cellular backhaul. Therefore, I envision that telecom companies, before embarking on laying costly fiber deep underground will increasingly consider satellite backhaul as an economically viable alternative.

Figure 2: Wireless backhaul market

Source: Idirect.net

That said, according to Northern Sky Research, by 2029, there will be 800,000 satellite backhaul sites in operation compared to less than 100,000 currently.

Now, I provide a brief of each company individually before explaining how the market dynamics created by the merger will make possible cheaper gear.

Comtech, serving mostly the US market

This is a US company operating in two sectors: commercial and government solutions. In the context of the merger, I will focus on commercial solutions which include satellite communications services including ground station modems and the next generation 911 technologies.

Figure 3: Revenues per segment and by customer type.

Source: Comtech Q3-2020 presentation

Comtech depends on the commercial segment for nearly 60% of revenues. Moreover, the fact that this segment has seen little yearly growth (less than 5%) explains the need for the company to expand internationally in order to generate revenues.

Figure 4: Annual operating results showing revenue per segment in thousands of dollars.

Source: Comtech Q3-2020 presentation

Also, one striking point is Comtech's dependence on the US market for which it derives more than 75% of revenues.

Moreover, the satellite ground station technologies product line, which has historically required significant in-person meetings for sales orders to be finalized, has been most impacted by restrictions on business travel due to the coronavirus. Net sales figures are down by $35 million compared to the same period last year. With restrictions on travel mostly removed, I see sales picking up in the current quarter.

Figure 5: Statements of Operations in USD

Source: Comtech SEC filings

Now, in response to lower levels of business activity, the company has implemented cost-saving measures including reducing headcount and salaries but these have not been enough with the result that the quarter has resulted in an operating loss of $3 million.

The SG&A costs which represent 70% of the total expenses excluding acquisition costs are on the high side and this is an area that should benefit from the merger as the sales team of the combined entity will have to do less marketing in order to win over customers.

The reason is simply that Gilat is a competitor in certain technologies.

Gilat, the internationalized Israeli company

Gilat offers satellite and fiber-based connectivity solutions with extensive operations in Africa, Asia, and South America. One of the key characteristics of this company in contrast with Comtech is an extensive international presence.

Figure 6: Gilat's extensive international presence

Source: Gilat website

Secondly, another differentiator is the effectiveness of R&D expenses. According to me, Gilat has a more effective research organization. This is proved by the price-to-research ratio which measures the relationship between a company's market capitalization and its R&D expenditures.

PRR = Market capitalization/R&D Expenses

With a PRR of 11, it means that each of Gilat's shares generates 11 times more value from new products compared to Comtech's figure of 8.

Figure 7: Comparing Comtech and Gilat

Source: Table built from data from Seeking Alpha, Gilat SEC Filings, Comtech SEC Filings

Therefore, by binding up with Gilat, the higher level of R&D expense level currently being shouldered by Comtech should be lightened as the merged company benefits from cost efficiencies.

Investors can imagine the feasible cost-cutting scenarios the merger allow because of the common product lines each company is engaged in.

The merger

Strategic benefits apart from mobile backhaul include the expansion of Comtech's portfolio with complementary technologies such as Gilat's high-performance TDMA-based satellite modems and its next-generation solid-state amplifiers while not forgetting bolstering of market position within the in-flight connectivity product line.

Figure 8: Complementary technologies

Source: Keylogin M&A model

The resulting communications equipment company will be a global player with a presence in more than 50 countries.

Also, I strongly believe that Comtech as the acquiring party will keep some of Gilat's brand, as the latter has strong branding in the satellite industry for both modems and antennas.

Figure 9: Merger synergies

Source: Keylogin M&A model

In addition to the more visible top-line growths enabled through revenue synergies, there should be higher gross margins for Comtech as the merger with Gilat will primarily increase sales in the commercial segment (figure 3). It is through this segment that the US company derives higher gross margins.

As per Comtech's form 10-Q SEC filings:

The Commercial Solutions segment historically achieves higher gross margins than our Government Solutions segment. Gross profit, as a percentage of related segment net sales, is further discussed below."

Also, since the combined company will have a single marketing booth at trade shows instead of two, it will also mean less in sales expenses and by ricochet, higher operating profits.

Figure 10: Comtech's completed and pending acquisitions since February 2016.

Source: Comtech Q3-2020 presentation

Therefore, cost and financial synergies will result in the combined entity being in a position to offer reduced prices in the telecommunications industry and beat the competition.

When considering such a fusion, with one of the companies having international operations, it is vital to spend some time exploring the challenges.

Challenges and mitigating factors

There are risks that the merger takes more time to materialize due to regulations in force in foreign countries. In this connection, given that Gilat has operations in Russia, approval of authorities in this country is a pre-requisite for the merger to be affected.

Comtech recently received a notification (May 2020) from the Federal Anti-monopoly service of the Russian Federation that it was extending the review period for Comtech's application pending a decision under the Foreign Investment Law.

Figure 11: Gilat subsidiaries in the world

Source: Gilat Form 20-F SEC filing

Secondly, there are COVID-19 risks, which have strongly impacted both companies' revenues for the quarter and starting the date the coronavirus having being declared a pandemic. In this respect, Comtech and Gilat have suffered from shortfalls of 20% and 24% respectively compared to the same quarter last year.

Now, despite the re-opening in several parts of the world, business conditions may further deteriorate due to a second wave negatively impacting orders for ground equipment.

Finally, Comtech expects to fund the acquisition of Gilat through the use of cash and debt. This will reduce Comtech's liquidity and could cause Comtech to preserve the cash generated from operations to service debt, thereby reducing dividend payments.

Now, there was a report in Business Wire that Comtech expected to maintain its annual targeted dividend of $0.40 per share but that was in January 2020, before the COVID-19 adverse effects.

However, one mitigation factor for Comtech is that the company has these "backlogs" which somehow insulates it from the effects of a drastic reduction of new orders. Backlog as of April 30, 2020, was valued at $640.7 million.

Figure 12: Future revenue visibility through backlogs

Source: Comtech Q3-2020 Earnings call presentation

Backlog is the total number of the orders Comtech has received from customers but which have not yet been shipped out. Since this is a large number compared to the contracts in place ($485 million), it means that management already knows in advance which goods have to be produced.

In fact, when adding Comtech's backlog and present contracts, the revenue visibility is more than $1.0 billion.

Coincidentally, this figure of $ 1.0 billion is also the pro-forma annual sale for the forthcoming combined Comtech-Gilat organization and this has an impact on future valuations going forward.

Valuation

Before the company entered into an agreement to acquire Gilat, it acquired Next Generation 911 solutions for $15 million. It is also currently in the process to acquire UHP Networks for $38 million (including $5 million cash payment) and this is subject to regulatory approval too.

Now, as for the Gilat acquisition, priced at $532 million, it is important for Comtech shareholders to note that the deal is accretive since Comtech's P/E is higher (P/E GAAP TTM = 35) than that of Gilat (P/E GAAP TTM = 16). Hence, the pro forma (combined) EPS will be higher than Comtech's EPS before the deal was made.

Figure 13: EBITDA of the combined entity

Source: Comtech

Furthermore, as I mentioned earlier, Comtech's bottom line will benefit significantly from the acquisition. The EBITDA increase represents a 40% rise for Comtech and this excludes the synergies (figure 9). Consequently, including synergies and the fact that 85% of Gilat's revenues come from the commercial segment, I estimate that the EBITDA margins will be in the 15.5-17.1% range and this, taking into consideration that the acquisition plan will cost around $27 million.

This is the reason an equity position in Comtech which is also a supplier of essential equipment and services to the US government makes sense at this stage.

To justify my position, I further consider the EV/EBITDA metric which also includes debt and cash components.

With an EV/EBITDA multiple of less than 10x, Comtech compares favorably with the EV/EBITDA of the communications sector which was 12x as of December 2019 according to Siblis Research.

As for Gilat, the acquisition seems to have already been factored in its market capitalization, with that higher EV/EBITDA multiple (15x). The fact the stock price was only momentarily impacted by COVID-19 confirms this.

This is typical of acquired companies where shareholders receive a premium for their stock price as part of the deal. In this case, the share price of $10.25 to be paid for each of Gilat's shares represents a premium of approximately 14.52% to Gilat's 90-day volume-weighted average trading price. In addition, Gilat's shareholders will own approximately 16.1% of the combined company.

Figure 14: Comtech and Gilat share price and EV/EBITDA evolution

Finally, since I am convinced that acquiring a position in Comtech makes sense, I will provide some additional perspective on the company's finances.

Comtech's financial position

In connection with the merger agreement with Gilat, the company has entered into an $800 million secured credit facility. This "Gilat acquisition credit facility" is expected to replace Comtech's existing credit facility which was availed in 2018 and consisted of $550 million.

The net leverage is targeted to be approximately 3x in Year 2 of the acquisition compared to 1.93x as of April 2020 but will still be below the maximum allowable ratio of 3.75x.

Net Leverage Ratio = (Net Debt - Cash Holdings) / EBITDA

The figure of 3x is only achievable through strong cash flow generation expected to result in quicker repayment of acquisition debt.

Moreover, from my perspective, the fact that the figure of 3x does not include synergies or rather it includes very conservative estimates of just $2.0 million derived by the elimination of Gilat's public company cost will mean that there is little probability that the company goes beyond its self-imposed leverage of 3.75x.

Now, till the acquisition is done, as of April 30, 2020, the amount outstanding in Comtech's $500 million credit facility was $159 million. Moreover, the credit facility matures on October 31, 2023.

Figure 15: Comtech's historical Debt and equity

Source: Macrotrends

Comtech had a debt to equity of only 0.34 and net leverage of less than 2x as of April 2020.

Key takeaways

Scale matters in the communications equipment industry, whether it lies in market coverage, lower component prices, or product development where costs can be amortized over large volumes.

On the field, this merger will move Comtech's scale of operations closer to larger peers like Viasat (VSAT) and EchoStar (SATS).

Now, that $532 million acquisition price tag to acquire Gilat for a company with a market cap of only $418 million may have raised a few eyebrows. To this end, the cash flow generated by the merger synergies should enable adequate debt servicing.

Also, investors who may have doubts about the merger execution can refer to Comtech's history of successful acquisitions.

However, in case a second wave fears materialize, it can impact on Comtech's cash flows and it can also take longer to get regulatory approval for the merger but that revenue visibility is a strong positive.

Comtech deserves a place in the portfolio of investors looking for diversification and as for Gilat shareholders, there are advantages in forming part of a larger US company with more access to capital.

