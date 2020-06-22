Regeneron Receives FDA Nod for Dupixent

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) reported that the FDA has given its approval for a 300 mg single-dose prefilled pen formulation of Dupixent. The drug is now authorized for treating certain patients at least 12 years old with atopic dermatitis, asthma or chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis. The company is collaborating with Sanofi (SNY) for developing this treatment.

Regeneron stated that the pen is approved for at-home use and will offer more convenient option for patients for administering the drug. George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron said, "The Dupixent pre-filled pen was specifically designed to provide patients with an easy-to-use, convenient option so they can feel more comfortable administering their injections." The pen is expected to be available in the market in the third quarter of this year.

Dupixent is a prescription medication which is currently approved for treating patients aged 6 years and above for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis or eczema. It is also approved for the use with other asthma medications as the maintenance therapy for moderate-to-severe eosinophilic or oral steroid dependent asthma in certain patients aged 12 years and older. However, the drug candidate is not used for treating sudden breathing issues.

Regeneron is currently working with Sanofi to supply additional data to the FDA for completing their review of the 200 mg pre-filled pen. Currently, the medication is available in the form of 200 mg and 300 mg pre-filled syringe to be used in clinical or home setting through self-administration method.

Dupixent is a fully human monoclonal antibody that works by controlling the signals generated by the interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13) proteins. The drug candidate is not an immunosuppressant. The data has demonstrated that type 2 inflammation which plays an important role in many conditions such as asthma, CRSwNP and atopic dermatitis. This inflammation is mainly affected by IL-4 and IL-3 proteins.

The drug candidate recently was approved by the FDA for the use in children aged 6 to 11 years for treating moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies. The drug candidate is being tested for its suitability for even younger patients aged 6 months to 5 years old. The potential of the drug is also under examination for treating children with uncontrolled, persistent asthma.

Dupixent is currently in the Phase 3 stage for Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The trial involves nearly 900 COPD patients and its second confirmatory trial is expected to be started in the third quarter of this year. The company is looking to file a regulatory submission by 2024. For Eosinophilic esophagitis, the drug candidate recently met its two co-primary endpoints and all key secondary endpoints in pivotal phase 3 trial. The Part B of the Phase 3 trial is currently underway and the company expects the regulatory submissions to be made in 2022. For this condition, Dupixent has been given orphan drug tag by the FDA.

Apart from the above, Dupixent is undergoing two Phase 3 trials for Prurigo nodularis indication. Each trial enrolls nearly 150 patients and the topline results will likely be out by the second half of 2021. The data may be used for supporting regulatory submissions to be made by the end of the year. This condition currently does not have any approved treatment in the market.

Assembly Biosciences Suffers a Setback as AbbVie Walks Out

Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) announced that its collaboration with AbbVie (ABBV) stands to be terminated on October 10, 2020. The company stated that there was no efficacy or safety issue behind this decision. Pursuant to the collapse of the collaboration, Assembly has regained the global rights to all microbiome gastrointestinal programs which were outlicensed to Allergan, a unit of AbbVie.

It is expected that the transition will be completed in the fourth quarter of this year. Under the agreement, the transition period of 120 days will see AbbVie continuing to fulfill its obligations. Some of the most prominent microbiome candidates included in the collaboration are ABI-M201 and ABI-M301. The former is currently undergoing a randomized, multicenter, placebo-controlled Phase 1b trial in patients suffering from mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. ABM-M301 is in a preclinical program and is being tested for treating Crohn's disease.

Assembly Biosciences stated that the dissolution of tie up will not change its projected cash runway. John McHutchison, AO, MD, Chief Executive Officer and President of Assembly said, "We are grateful for the opportunity to work collaboratively on the development of our microbiome gastrointestinal programs. Together, we were able to advance ABI-M201 into the clinic to evaluate this novel biotherapeutic in patients with ulcerative colitis. With the return of all rights to the program, we have now begun to explore a broader set of strategic alternatives to continue development of these programs." As of March 31, 2020, the company had reported its cash, cash equivalents and investments at $249.1 million.

Assembly Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company and mainly focuses on its integrated live biotherapeutic product program. It is working on developing therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus and other ailments dealing with the microbiome.

Ampio to Initiate First Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Treatment

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) announced that the FDA has completed its review of the company's Investigative New Drug application for intravenous Ampion™ treatment for COVID-19. The company has been given a go ahead for carrying out the human trials.

Ampio is looking to start a Phase I clinical trial for evaluating IV Ampion as a treatment for COVID-19 patients on supplemental oxygen. Ampion is an immunomodulatory anti-inflammatory agent and is expected to be effective in inhibiting the inflammatory cascade concerning the COVID-19. It is also likely that the use of this drug candidate may help in improving the clinical course and outcomes for the patients.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. Ampion is its lead drug candidate and is aimed to be a treatment for various inflammatory conditions. The company stated that the drug candidate is backed by a robust patent portfolio which will extend through 2032. It will also be eligible for 12-year FDA market exclusivity, depending on its approval as a novel biologic under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act.

Ampio is also working on developing compounds aimed to address various ailments such as diabetic macular edema and osteoarthritis. Ampion is a low molecular weight fraction of human serum albumin. The drug candidate is currently in Phase 3 for its use as a treatment for knee osteoarthritis. The company stock saw it market price tumbling during the initial phase of the pandemic outbreak. However, it has recovered strongly close to its pre-pandemic levels.

