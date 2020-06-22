Production expenses for oil, natural gas and NGL rose by 6% from $115 million to $122 million, while Production Expenses per boe also rose by 6% from $2.64 million to $2.84 million.

Chesapeake can agree with its partners to increase the aggregate revolving credit commitments from the current limit of $3.0 billion to $4.0 billion.

California Resources, a company that was also on the verge of filing for bankruptcy, reached an agreement with its lenders, signalling a similar move for Chesapeake.

Chesapeake increased its exploration expense by up to 1,075%, from $24 million in Q4 2019 to $282 million in Q1 2020.

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s (NYSE: CHK) stock rose by 9.01% on June 12th, 2020 to close at $19.23 after Brent crude price jumped 0.47% post-trading day. Pre-market trading on June 18, 2020, the stock fell 31.15% to open at $13.24. Analysts have been skeptical, some spelling doom for the oil company, with fears mounting that it is on the verge of bankruptcy. The 1:200 (1-for-200) reverse stock split executed in April 2020 has given the company a lifeline not just from being de-listed but also to reconsider its standing with creditors.

Chesapeake's strength in the market saw 22 trades halted on Monday after the share price jumped from $14 to $84.75. There is confusion among investors; strong sell and few buy trades caused the price to drop by 59.3% on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020.

Thesis

Despite the decline of its market capitalization by 97.69% in a five-year analysis and a 12-month debt default rate of 11.1%, Chesapeake Energy can still rely on a successful private restructuring process. Also, the company's cost-reduction measures will work to improve the capital base while concentrating on cash flow increments. It will be important to hold on to this stock until Q4 2020.

Market Cap

Chesapeake's market capitalization has plummeted from a high of $23.42 billion to less than $100 million in May 2020. The share price has also declined from $7,122 in February 2011 to $8.71 in May 14, 2020. The sharp decline in the stock price was a result of the 1:200 reverse stock split approved in April 2020.

Source: YCharts

On Monday, June 8th, 2020, Chesapeake missed payment of $10 million to its bondholders. The decreasing market capitalization was attributed to the fall of crude oil prices due to COVID-19. Additionally, the sharp decline in commodity prices with increase in oil production from OPEC+ countries lowered both crude oil and natural gas prices.

Source: YCharts

Recent economic shutdowns have driven demand of natural gas to extreme lows with industrial demand also lagging. On June 16th, 2020, natural gas futures dipped by 5.5 cents day/day (Nymex contract) and traded at $1.614/MMBtu. Further, August futures declined by 5.9 cents to settle at $1.701. These daily lows were attributed to cooler temperatures in the US and declining demand in the natural gas market.

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) market slumped in the second quarter due to an 18% increase in storage as compared to a five-year average. Near-term futures retrieved from Henry Hub stood at "1.82 per million British Thermal Units (27 cents shy from a multi-year low)." Cabot Corp. (CBT) rose by 4.46% to close at $38.46 on June 16, 2020, showing that reduction in the LNG storage glut will increase natural gas prices. This increase will also have a positive effect on CHK's stock.

The average Q1 prices for NGLs in June dropped from $20.03 per barrel in 2019 to $10.71 per barrel (a decline of almost 50%).

Restructuring Risks to Consider

As a going concern, Chesapeake Energy has currently no new capital and funding source due to its high indebtedness. The company finished Q1 2020 with long-term liabilities amounting to $9.472 billion with its comprehensive net loss at $8.313 billion. Management has also cast aspersions as to the company's ability to proceed with operations due to restructuring uncertainties.

However, it is vital to consider that Chesapeake increased its cash position from $6 million in December 2019 to $86 million in March 2020. This cash position represents an increase of more than 1,333.33% in a three-month period. There was a deficit in the net working capital as it decreased from $1.141 billion to $442 million (-61.26%). On a positive note, the company entered Q2 2020 with a borrowing capacity of $1.011 billion from its revolving credit line set to mature in September 2023.

While the decision to file for bankruptcy may be imminent, it is vital to consider that pursuant to the revolving credit review terms, Chesapeake, in agreement with partners, can increase the aggregate commitments from the current limit of $3.0 billion to $4.0 billion.

Source: 10-Q

Investors have the option to hold on to their senior notes or convert them into common stock with the last batch of senior notes due in 2027. Since Chesapeake's stock is currently below the threshold level, the conversion option will not hold until after Q2 2020.

Source: YCharts

Chesapeake suspended payment of dividends, but the earnings per share (EPS) rose by 40% in Q1 2020. After approving the 1:200 reverse stock split, the outstanding shares for the common stock were reduced from 1.957 billion to 9.784 million. The total number of shares was also reduced from 3 billion to 22.5 million.

The company is set to gain approximately $1 billion from senior lenders in a bankruptcy-prevention deal where the latter can convert their shares into equity. Recent data shows that the 11.5% senior bonds due in 2025 (see 10-Q) are currently trading at 14 cents-to-the dollar with a yield of 94.4%. With a market capitalization of $155.75 million (as at June 16, 2020), and on the brink of Chapter 11 filing, Chesapeake has a high debt-default probability.

Source: Refinitiv

The restructuring process is set to help Chesapeake refinance debt, and exchange current debts for novel ones with a later maturity date. Additionally, the debt structure of the energy firm will establish new liens to ensure financial breathing space during processing.

At the beginning of Q1 2020, Chesapeake announced that it had reduced its debt by $900 million. Also, it had accumulated $1.4 billion in liquidity to handle forthcoming debt maturities. However, this realization was before the coronavirus pandemic hit the global oil markets.

Oil Price Market

A look at the oil price shows a positive trend in the market. On June 16th, 2020, the price of WTI crude rose by 0.30% to close at $37.23 while Brent Crude hit the $40/ barrel mark.

Source: Oilprice.com

The International Energy Agency (IEA) was optimistic that the global oil demand would rebound next fiscal year 2021/2022. While it would take a few years for the demand to reach the pre-crisis levels, there would still be positive growth. OPEC+ delivered 89% of its pledge to cut up to 9.7 million barrels/day in oil production. This cut in production is slated to increase the price of oil before the close of the year 2020.

On June 17th, 2020, reports came in that Russia, despite pessimism from analysts, had cut its oil production from 11 million bpd to 8.5 million bpd. Estimates from Russian agencies revealed that crude oil production in the country since the beginning of June 2020 had averaged 8.549 million bpd, about 0.049 million b/d shy from the 8.5 million b/d ceiling set in the OPEC+ deal. The production cuts were extended to July 2020 and we expect oil prices to increase before the end of the year by 10%. The reason here is because, at the 11th OPEC ministerial meeting, all countries subscribed to the idea of compensation for failure to reach 100% compliance in the agreement set to run till September 2020.

Exploration

Chesapeake increased its exploration expense by up to 1,075%, from $24 million in Q4 2019 to $282 million in Q1 2020. This increase shows that Chesapeake is determined to increase crude oil/natural gas production through Q2 2020.

Source: Chesapeake 10-Q

Chesapeake's strategic plan is to develop its core resource plays so as to create shareholder value. There was a total net decrease in exploration revenues by $336 million in the 1st quarter from $1.23 billion in 2019 to $894 million in 2020. This decline was caused by a fall in the average price received per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in Q1.

Production expenses for oil, natural gas and NGL rose by 6% from $115 million to $122 million. Production expenses per boe also rose by 6% from $2.64 million to $2.84 million while the total expenses (per boe) including transportation and gathering rose by 4% from $6.29 million in 2019 to $6.55 million in 2020. Chesapeake should aim to reduce this expenditure per barrel of oil equivalent in order to improve the cash position.

The increase in oil production ahead of Q2 2020 earnings is a leading cause of the rise in production expenses as well as the acquisition of WildHorse that was completed in 2019 at a cost of $4 billion. While this acquisition is strategic, the timing was inconsiderate due to the financial position of the company at the time. Further, Chesapeake terminated employment of a majority of WildHorse executives as well as employees, leading to a functionality gap. In the previous quarter, it incurred costs amounting to $61 million as a result of acquisition costs, legal/ financial fees and other expenses in relation to WildHorse.

Peer Analysis

California Resources Corporation (CRC), a company that was also on the verge of filing for bankruptcy, recently reached an agreement with its lenders to proceed with production and extend forbearance until June 30, 2020. The company's refinery runs, which had fallen by 55% as of May 1, 2020, increased capacity to 60% in mid-June 2020 after the agreement. Out of the 128,000 boe/day produced by the company in 2019, 80,000 boe was crude oil. Crude prices in California began a steep slope in April 2020 before California Resources announced its earnings report.

Source: S&P Global

By the beginning of July 2020, we expect CRC to make higher returns due to increasing demand for refined products. Prices of California crude will also increase due to the ease of restrictions that were set in the wake of the coronavirus lockdowns.

Market leader Chevron Corporation (CVX) has a total debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45 against Chesapeake's 332.89. CHK also has a negative return on capital at -2.91. Despite an increase in its cash position by 49.35% (from December 2019 to March 2020), Chevron had a reduction in sales and operating revenue by $4 billion, from $34 billion in 2019 to $30 billion in 2020. In order to improve its cash position for 2020, Chevron will reduce its capital expenditure by $2 billion and operating expenses by $1 billion. Obviously, Chevron is poised to see an increase in its stock price from the current price $91.54 due to the increase in crude prices.

Bottom Line

It is too early to predict doom for Chesapeake, despite the apparent call for its bankruptcy filing. Investors should maintain a neutral position until Q4 2020. The increase in oil production ahead of Q2 2020 earnings by Chesapeake is a leading cause of the rise in production expenses. The company is yet to recover from the rushed acquisition of WildHorse that was completed in 2019 at a cost of $4 billion. Also, the sharp decline in commodity prices with increase in oil production from OPEC+ countries lowered both crude oil and natural gas prices in the first quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.