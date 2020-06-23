Dividend Changes: June 13-19, 2020

A table of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks is included, and we highlight an interesting candidate.

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr of Portfolio Insight.

We monitor dividend increases for stocks using [Dividend Radar], a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

Last week, three companies in Dividend Radar announced dividend increases, while one company announced a dividend cut.

The table below presents a summary of the dividend increases.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr DGR) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT)

HCKT operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. The company offers executive advisory programs and benchmarking services. It also provides Oracle EEA solutions, SAP Solutions, and off-shore application development. HCKT was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

On Jun 19, HCKT declared a semi-annual dividend of 9.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.56% from the prior dividend of 9¢.

Payable Jul 10, to shareholders of record on Jun 30; ex-div: Jun 29.

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB)

HRB, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. HRB was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

On Jun 11, HRB declared a quarterly dividend of 26¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.00% from the prior dividend of 25¢.

Payable Jul 1, to shareholders of record on Jun 26; ex-div: Jun 25.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)

SCVL, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the 35 states in the USA as well as in Puerto Rico. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children. SCVL was founded in 1978 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.

On Jun 15, SCVL declared a quarterly dividend of 9¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.88% from the prior dividend of 8.5¢.

Payable Jul 20, to shareholders of record on Jul 3; ex-div: Jul 2.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, we're including charts from FAST Graphs for one of this week's dividend raisers, HCKT.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

Source: FAST Graphs

HCKT's price line [black] is below the primary valuation line [orange] and at the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in HCKT in January 2010 would have returned 17.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

On Jun 18, KRG declared a quarterly dividend of 5.2¢ per share.

This is a decrease of 83.62% from the prior dividend of 31.75¢.

Payable Jul 9, to shareholders of record on Jul 2; ex-div: Jul 1.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

Here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: June 22-July 5, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (19.Jun) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Monday, 22 June (Ex-Div Date 06/22) Bank First Corporation (BFC) 6 $63.85 1.25% 11.2% 0.2 07/08 W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) 19 $58.66 0.82% 8.5% 0.12 06/30 Tuesday, 23 June (Ex-Div Date 06/23) Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) 5 $138.91 1.27% 0.0% 0.44 07/31 Wednesday, 24 June (Ex-Div Date 06/24) Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 8 $30.32 4.88% 9.4% 0.37 07/09 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) 18 $126.09 2.38% 10.6% 0.75 07/06 Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) 6 $11.19 3.22% 11.9% 0.09 07/15 Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) 5 $25.73 7.03% 3.5% 0.1554 07/15 Portland General Electric Company (POR) 14 $43.00 3.58% 6.6% 0.385 07/15 Thursday, 25 June (Ex-Div Date 06/25) Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 8 $67.48 3.56% 5.6% 0.6 07/10 CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) 8 $76.67 2.61% 15.7% 0.5 07/10 Danaher Corporation (DHR) 6 $172.95 0.42% 9.7% 0.18 07/31 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 16 $64.28 2.13% 13.3% 0.3425 07/10 First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) 8 $13.70 4.09% 11.2% 0.14 07/07 H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) 5 $15.73 6.61% 5.4% 0.26 07/01 Medtronic plc (MDT) 43 $93.91 2.30% 7.6% 0.58 07/17 Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) 16 $82.90 1.45% 6.4% 0.3 07/10 : Energy (SRE) 16 $117.25 3.57% 8.1% 1.045 07/15 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 9 $43.62 0.92% 7.4% 0.1 07/10 Friday, 26 June (Ex-Div Date 06/26) AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 17 $43.30 3.79% 7.7% 0.41 07/15 Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) 6 $11.16 8.60% 5.0% 0.24 07/06 FedEx Corporation (FDX) 17 $137.63 1.89% 26.6% 0.65 07/13 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FMAO) 11 $21.89 2.92% 8.1% 0.16 07/20 Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) 7 $39.09 3.48% 10.9% 0.34 07/14 Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 7 $27.58 1.89% 11.1% 0.13 07/13 Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 10 $67.72 2.72% 12.7% 0.46 07/10 Monday, 29 June (Ex-Div Date 06/29) Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 9 $88.73 0.81% 12.0% 0.18 07/22 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 8 $9.67 12.41% 17.6% 0.3 07/15 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) 9 $13.43 4.62% 10.5% 0.1551 07/15 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 10 $165.84 2.56% 6.8% 1.06 07/15 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) 10 $155.09 4.10% 5.4% 1.59 07/15 BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 27 $39.75 3.22% 13.6% 0.32 07/15 B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) 9 $24.36 7.80% 6.9% 0.475 07/30 CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) 10 $121.49 4.02% 26.0% 1.22 07/15 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 10 $93.51 3.55% 3.8% 0.83 07/17 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 6 $18.22 5.49% 26.6% 0.25 07/15 Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 10 $26.34 2.28% 18.1% 0.15 08/03 Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) 10 $30.23 3.70% 5.7% 0.28 07/15 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 8 $60.17 2.18% 13.3% 0.3275 07/24 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 9 $117.55 2.55% 5.7% 0.75 07/15 The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 13 $41.86 0.48% 6.1% 0.05 07/31 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 26 $233.78 3.55% 8.2% 2.0775 07/15 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 5 $23.72 5.14% 0.0% 0.305 07/15 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 10 $20.79 5.19% 13.8% 0.27 07/15 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 8 $38.19 2.62% 16.7% 0.25 07/20 FirstService Corporation (FSV) 5 $101.06 0.65% 0.0% 0.165 07/07 The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) 6 $13.58 2.65% 24.6% 0.095 07/10 Humana Inc. (HUM) 9 $380.76 0.66% 15.2% 0.625 07/31 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 57 $170.88 2.50% 17.6% 1.07 07/15 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) 9 $15.82 5.56% 17.1% 0.22 07/09 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 25 $83.51 2.35% 13.1% 0.49 07/15 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 11 $221.78 1.39% 20.8% 0.77 07/15 Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) 7 $52.56 2.17% 13.6% 0.285 07/14 Medifast, Inc. (MED) 5 $118.72 3.81% 0.0% 1.13 08/06 National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 50 $40.68 4.38% 2.5% 0.445 07/15 National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) 17 $59.81 3.48% 8.9% 0.52 08/03 National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) 19 $59.93 7.36% 6.1% 1.1025 08/07 Nucor Corporation (NUE) 47 $42.70 3.77% 1.6% 0.4025 08/11 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 7 $40.99 2.10% 9.9% 0.215 07/15 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 9 $51.87 2.27% 5.5% 0.295 07/15 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 8 $29.10 4.95% 1.8% 0.12 07/15 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 10 $27.17 3.68% 15.0% 0.25 07/10 STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) 6 $24.50 5.71% 30.6% 0.35 07/15 Stryker Corporation (SYK) 27 $187.11 1.23% 11.0% 0.575 07/31 Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) 12 $113.31 1.41% 15.5% 0.4 07/14 TowneBank (TOWN) 9 $18.57 3.88% 10.4% 0.18 07/10 Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 10 $53.84 2.01% 13.0% 0.27 07/14 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 10 $38.87 4.32% 10.7% 0.42 07/15 W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 23 $68.96 6.05% 2.1% 1.042 07/15 The York Water Company (YORW) 23 $46.38 1.55% 3.9% 0.1802 07/15 Tuesday, 30 June (Ex-Div Date 06/30) Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 38 $235.51 2.28% 9.1% 1.34 08/10 Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 25 $53.81 3.61% 7.0% 0.4859 07/15 Comcast Corporation (CMCS.A) 13 $39.10 2.35% 18.3% 0.23 07/22 CubeSmart (CUBE) 11 $26.91 4.91% 17.5% 0.33 07/15 Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) 7 $64.24 1.74% 6.5% 0.28 07/15 Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) 11 $10.72 4.85% 9.5% 0.13 07/15 HEICO Corporation (HEI) 16 $111.25 0.14% 17.7% 0.08 07/15 HEICO Corporation (HEI.A) 17 $89.46 0.18% 17.7% 0.08 07/15 Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 10 $85.80 2.94% 8.4% 0.63 07/27 Realty Income Corporation (O) 26 $61.53 4.55% 4.4% 0.2335 07/15 Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 8 $73.66 2.01% 15.9% 0.37 07/15 Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 17 $79.94 2.03% 7.7% 0.405 07/15 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) 6 $35.19 1.99% 54.0% 0.175 07/10 State Street Corporation (STT) 10 $65.40 3.18% 11.1% 0.52 07/16 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) 10 $32.45 6.29% 10.0% 0.51 07/10 Wednesday, 1 July (Ex-Div Date 07/01) ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 53 $38.29 1.93% -1.6% 0.185 08/03 Acme United Corporation (ACU) 15 $21.69 2.21% 2.2% 0.12 07/23 American Express Company (AXP) 9 $100.94 1.70% 5.3% 0.43 08/10 General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 29 $157.62 2.79% 10.5% 1.1 08/07 Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) 10 $10.29 4.66% 9.8% 0.12 07/17 Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) 8 $27.26 4.62% 1.6% 0.315 07/09 Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) 6 $11.34 11.20% 4.1% 0.052 07/09 Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 9 $151.54 0.79% 10.3% 0.3 07/31 Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 19 $115.01 0.97% 0.1% 0.28 07/16 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) 6 $81.91 1.12% 5.9% 0.23 07/23 Sysco Corporation (SYY) 50 $54.26 3.32% 2.0% 0.45 07/24 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) 26 $11.99 9.34% 1.8% 0.07 07/17 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBP) 7 $10.10 9.90% 1.8% 0.0625 07/17 Thursday, 2 July (Ex-Div Date 07/02) Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 14 $56.41 3.19% 3.0% 0.45 08/03 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 10 $45.32 3.18% 7.6% 0.36 07/22 Globe Life Inc. (GL) 15 $76.20 0.98% 1.5% 0.19 07/31 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 10 $97.81 3.68% 16.6% 0.9 07/31 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 7 $26.16 1.38% 6.9% 0.09 07/20 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) 5 $42.15 0.85% 12.5% 0.09 07/21

With so many stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks, we can use added value metrics in Dividend Radar to highlight interesting candidates.

We screen for stocks trading In the Margin of Safety or At Fair Value with positive 3-year trailing total returns (3-yr TTR).

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

Next, we like to look for stocks whose 1-yr TTR is greater than their 3-yr TTR (colored green in the table). Two stocks pass these screens: BMY and AQN.

Let's consider BMY since it is trading In the Margin of Safety.

Dividend Contender BMY is a pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. BMY offers a solid yield of 3.19% and a modest 5-yr DGR of 3%. The stock has a quality rating of 22 (Rating: Fine).

Source: Portfolio Insight

BMY shows signs of breaking the cycle of underperformance and looks like a good candidate for further research and possible investment.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.