While AT&T pulled its financial forecast for this year, it is still undervalued even with an assumed 5% decrease in revenues.

Investment Thesis

With 35 years of consecutive dividend growth, AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is among the top dividend stocks chosen by investors seeking steady cash income. This year, the stock declined by nearly 30% in value while increasing its quarterly dividend payment by $0.01 to $0.52 per share. Based on our valuation and free cash flow analysis, we expect a 20% stock price appreciation along with a relatively high dividend yield. We estimate the fair value to be at $35.92 per share.

AT&T's strategy and segments

In 2018, AT&T acquired Time Warner which shifted the company's operating business and diversified its segment base as can be seen in the below chart.

Source: AT&T filings; created by author

Communications services are still the core business activity of AT&T which includes wireless and wireline telecom, video and broadband services. If we check the revenues of major U.S. telecommunication service providers in 2019, we can clearly state that AT&T is the largest company with revenues almost $50 billion higher than Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), its main US competitor, and a market share of almost 40% of wireless subscriptions in the third quarter of 2019. On a global level, the company has the highest brand value of about $108 billion in 2019.

Source: WorldExplorer - Data Visualization; chart created by author

As reported by CNBC, AT&T is considering the sale of its Warner Bros. video game unit. The details of the deal are not disclosed yet; however, it is estimated at $4 billion. Clearly, the company can benefit from this sale to reduce its debt burden which is almost at $200 billion.

Despite the above figures, shareholders should value the stock based on the company's ability to generate growing free cash flows and positive operating income. We will model the company's future free cash flows based on some conservative assumptions and try to estimate a fair value while taking the negative impact of COVID-19 and the expected slow growth following the pandemic.

Model Assumptions

In October 2019, AT&T announced its three-year financial guidance and capital allocation plan. The company expected revenues to grow in a range of 1% to 2% per year during this period. However, as a result of COVID-19, the company pulled its financial forecast due to "limited visibility" for the remainder of 2020 and its three-year plan as stated by Chief Executive Randall Stephenson:

We're in a world where there's very little visibility in terms of what the general economic environment is going to be...

We will assume a 5% decrease in revenues during 2020, and then a 0.5% yearly growth from 2021 through 2024. In addition, by taking the average figures over the previous four years, we will assume:

Gross margin of 52.86%

Depreciation to constitute 15.80% of revenues

SG&A to constitute 21.07% of revenues

Effective tax rate of 21%

After applying the above assumptions, we will reach the after-tax operating income.

The average reinvestment rate of AT&T over the previous two years was 14%. We will assume that it will remain the same over our valuation period.

On the cost of capital side, we will assume a cost of equity of 7.37% and a cost of debt of 3.48% (4.40% before tax). Based on the current capital structure, AT&T has an estimated cost of capital of 5.52%, which will be used as the discount rate.

Data by YCharts

After incorporating the above assumptions, and assuming a 2% perpetual growth beyond year 2024, the aggregated present value of the free cash flows is $516,334 billion.

Based on the most recent filings, AT&T has a minority interest of $17,670 million. Its main competitors, Verizon and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), are trading at an average P/B of 4.00, thus we will assume its fair value at $70,680 million.

Data by YCharts

The company recorded a cash position of $9,955 million, long-term debt outstanding with its capital lease obligations of $196,516 million, and a minority interest which we valued at $70,680 million. As such, we can reach a fair value for AT&T of $35.92 per share (based on 7,214 million diluted shares outstanding).

Takeaway

Assuming a conservative outlook and a very slow growth recovery in 2021, shares of AT&T are currently undervalued with a potential 20% price appreciation. Our price target of $35.92 per share is based on assessing the company's free cash flow value. Investors might be able to generate higher returns in case debt levels start declining in the coming period. However, as long as the company is able to generate high cash levels similar to previous years, debt won't be considered a major threat on the stock's future performance.

Source: Att.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in T over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: There are risks associated with investing in securities, including loss of principal. As such, before buying or selling any stock, we recommend doing your own research and reach your own conclusion or consulting a financial advisor. The information contained in this article is for informational purposes only.



This article uses company filings, third-party data, and academic research. These may contain approximations and/or errors.