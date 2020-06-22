Unless you are a strong believer in its EV and self-driving capabilities (I am not), I would suggest avoiding this stock and look for better opportunities in the market.

Looking at GM's cost of debt and ROIC, I find that the company is destroying shareholder value, which will likely persist in the future.

Overall, insiders outperform as they are able to buy their company when it is undervalued and have superior insider information. However, GM's insider purchases do not look to be informative.

Over the past months, insiders have purchased significant amounts of General Motors (NYSE:GM) shares. Insiders generally outperform as they are able to buy at undervalued prices and/or have superior information about future company developments. GM is a solid car manufacturer with a good balance sheet and low valuation. Moreover, the stock is still down 29% YTD. But does this mean that the stock is a buy at current levels? Let's discuss that!

(Source: Robbe Delaet with Tradingview)

Insider outperformance

Over the past months, four insiders purchased $1.1 mln worth of shares, which was a very significant amount compared to their prior holdings. As insiders only purchase shares to make a profit, we can assume that these insiders believe the recent drop in its share price was not justified and expect the stock to keep rising.

(Source: Robbe Delaet on Openinsiders.com)

GM insiders trading record

First, it is interesting how GM insiders performed historically. Over the past five years, GM insiders were able to generate significant two-year profits from their investment. However, most of them underperformed the S&P 500, which is a first indicator that insider purchases at GM are not that informative.

(Source: Robbe Delaet; % changes are total returns)

Overall insider outperformance

It is also interesting to have a look at more statistical numbers regarding insiders. I have done months of research on insider outperformance by performing research on all 3,529 insider purchases during the time period 2014-2017. These stocks were split in quintiles based on several factors to see which insiders outperform the most.

I found that, on average, insiders' excess return vs the S&P 500 yielded 1.03% annually, which is not statistically significant. Interestingly, high free cash flow yield and high return on invested capital ("ROIC") stocks outperformed significantly, as you can see in the picture below. GM does not qualify for this outperformance. Also, I have made the Insider Outperformance Formula which picks out the winning insider stocks (12.90% annual excess return for 209 stocks which were picked). General Motors neither was picked by this formula. In short, based on my empirical research, GM's insider purchases are rated "neutral", which indicates that future stock returns are not likely to outperform the market.

(Source: Robbe Delaet; excess return = annual stock return subtracted by the S&P 500 return; 3,529 insider purchases were used in this data sample)

GM is a solid car manufacturer focusing on long-term success

Let's discuss the company more in depth and start with some positive points. General Motors is a solid company which delivered very stable operating profits over the past decade.

Analysts and investors anticipated a significant impact of the COVID-19 crisis for the auto industry. However, GM managed to report relatively strong results with positive earnings and revenue only down 6.8% in Q1. This is much better than Ford (NYSE:F) (-15%) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) (-8.3%) and indicates that GM has an attractive model line-up at the moment.

Also, positive news was hidden in the recent US retail sales report. In fact, auto and other motor vehicle dealers' sales were down "only" 4.68% in May compared to 34.42% in April. This indicates that the COVID-19 pandemic could have a minor impact on GM's financials.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on Sec Filings; numbers in $ mln)

Importantly, General Motors is increasingly focusing on longer-term projects as the auto industry is facing significant disruption from EVs and is expected to face disruption from self-driving in the coming decade. As such, General Motors decided to change its strategy significantly.

First, GM has aggressive electrification targets as it intends to spend $20 bln from now until 2025 in EVs to reach 1 million EV unit sales by 2025 (~13% of 2019 unit sales). Importantly, GM has developed new battery modules called Ultium, which could lead to 60% more capacity compared to their current batteries. As GM will produce these batteries in-house with LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF), it is possible that the company will have a cost advantage compared to other car manufacturers, which do outsource this process.

Second, GM was early in the self-driving game by acquiring Cruise Automation in 2016. Generally, Cruise is seen as third in the race to produce a full self-driving network, after Tesla (TSLA) and Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo.

However, General Motors is and will keep destroying shareholder value. There are better stocks in the market.

I understand that it is very attempting to buy a solid company which is (unjustifiably) hammered by the COVID-19 crash and is trading at low valuations.

However, I believe that valuation and current financial conditions are not that important in this industry.

The auto industry is very capital-intensive, is undergoing significant disruptions, and has a lot of competitive pressure. Because car manufacturers will increasingly need to invest in EVs and self-driving technologies to stay relevant in the future, I believe the cost of debt and return on invested capital ("ROIC") are the most important factors an investor should keep an eye on.

The ROIC shows how much operating profit a company is making on its invested capital each year. The primary rule for each investor should be that the ROIC is higher than the cost of debt. Otherwise, the company is spending more on its investments compared to the profits it generates.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on company filings; ROIC = operating profit / total assets - current liabilities - cash)

Interestingly, General Motors and Ford are poorly performing on these metrics. In fact, General Motors is paying 5.40% in annual interest on its debt, which is the highest of its closest peers. Meanwhile, the company is only generating 5.25% in profits on its investments. This means that General Motors is destroying shareholder value with its current operations. Ask yourself this question: "Do I want to be a shareholder of a firm which destroys shareholder value?" My answer would definitely be NO. The numbers also explain why Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Volkswagen are much better companies to invest in over the long term.

And this metric is very likely to worsen for GM over the coming years as the company will need to keep raising debt to fund its investments in EVs and self-driving to stay relevant, while this will not improve operating profits quickly. GM raised $4 bln new notes in May on which it will pay 5.4%, 6.12%, and 6.8% interests.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on Sec filings; numbers in $ bln)

In my opinion, the only reason why one should be a shareholder of GM is if he/she is really convinced that GM will become a leader in the future car market. Therefore, the company should become more successful in EVs and should be able to develop a self-driving network as one of the earliest. I don't see that happening, given the fact that General Motors competes with tech-focused companies with more knowledge in this domain such as Tesla and Waymo. The past does not give a lot of credit to GM as its first four EV models (Bolt, EV-1, Volt and ELR) failed to become widely adopted, and it is way behind with Cruise.

Conclusion

Insiders look to believe in a strong turnaround of General Motors, buying many shares over the past months. In my opinion, General Motors is not worth buying as it is destroying shareholder value, given the fact that its ROIC is lower than its cost of debt. There are a lot better opportunities in the market with lower risks and better return potential. The auto market in general is not at all attractive to invest in. Moreover, General Motors does not look to become a winner in the future.

