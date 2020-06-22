True North Hasn't Emerged: Health Concerns A Driver

The Fed seems to be the grown up in the room regarding the state of the economy.

The healthcare variables are weighing more heavily on the economy than imagined in this stage of the outbreak.

The outlook for the U.S. economy appears worse than the stock market implies, even if it is forward-looking. The challenge is the wholly unchartered territory in which we are adrift, unlike past recessions and pandemics like the Spanish Flu. In attempting to get a fix on the real and likely future, one has to work back to the health part of the equation. In the U.S., each state is like its own country, making comparisons between states and countries difficult. Some leaders are proving to be better than others in finding the balance between health and economics.

However, many costly errors were made by policymakers at different times. If leaders want an economy to mend, they need to focus time and resources on quarantining the virus with testing and contact tracing. Better guidance on masks, of which many cities and businesses are starting to require, would have been helpful. Asian countries such as Singapore and Taiwan are the most astute and experienced with this and I follow their lead. (Since I began writing this, masks are required now in all businesses in Dallas and gaining momentum elsewhere.) Ambiguity is dangerous right now, and there is plenty to go around.

Economics on the ground

Where are we though? Fortunately, Jerome Powell is the grown up in the room among policymakers. He said recently during a virtual hearing before the House Financial Services Committee:

"Despite a gain in payrolls last month, 25 million workers remain dislodged from their jobs. "It would be a concern if Congress were to pull back from the support that it's providing too quickly."

The argument that the $600 weekly bump to unemployment benefits is disincentivizing work is true in some cases, but for many it is simply making their incomes closer to whole (or not even), with many jobs not coming back for some time, if at all. The services sector, the bulk of our nation's economic spending, has contracted and will not be what it once was for a long time. There were many excesses for which one could write a tome about.

Our economy is highly reliant on consumer spending. According to an outlook opinion business article of December 4, 2019, a frequent commentator noted that the U.S. was already having signs of contracting GDP on business-related components.

"…consumer spending accounts for roughly 70 percent of U.S. economic growth -- that amount has increased considerably, from 59.5 percent of the economy in 1969 to 68.1 percent of GDP in the third quarter of 2019, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. And were it not for increased consumer spending, U.S. GDP would be shrinking. In the third quarter [2019], U.S. gross domestic product grew at a paltry 1.9 percent. The business-related components -- exports and private investment -- were down 5.7 percent and 1.5 percent respectively, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

On the ground today, the economics currently look shaky. In venturing to a salon in a well-off Dallas area, there were numerous businesses shuttered nearby that will likely not return. I had the feeling that the spending of the wealthy was negatively trickling down to those with lesser incomes as they cut spending. The New York Times recently captured this effect:

The tightening-of-belts phenomenon affects restaurants, salons, dry cleaners, dog groomers, and all manner of services. The consumer behavioral aspect of this pandemic is what is hard to quantify, and how it trickles down to business activity. Though many forecasters are modeling this from multiple angles. The unemployment income bump and the stimulus checks have helped keep the economy afloat more than were it not happening. Imagine the counterfactual.

The Dallas Observer reports on June 17th: The National Restaurant Association released some distressing numbers this week: The food service industry is predicted to lose $240 billion by the end of 2020, and more than eight million restaurant workers are unemployed. The Wall Street Journal writes on June 21st: " New York City stands to lose 475,000 jobs over a 12-month period starting in the second quarter, the New York City Independent Budget Office estimated in April." The reluctance of workers to return to offices in New York means their economy will take longer to recover.

In Dallas, and Texas, which opened in early May in stages, people are becoming more cautious again as cases rise with re-openings. Note the dip in dining reservations the second half of June as cases rise. People are zipping around more in their cars but it's hard to discern the exact movements or motivations of the activity.

Interestingly, a cab driver in New York City drove through the streets of Manhattan after the riots and protests. For his near-five-minute drive, most if not all storefronts were boarded up from Gap to Van Cleefs. He was particularly piqued that the media had not covered the economic carnage inflicted on business establishments that had been looted and shredded. (The most enlightening video of his ride was too large for upload.)

Clearly, the economic picture is highly nuanced by state, sector and individual business, and policymakers need to get this right to transition a consumer economy with high unemployment, or we'll see food bank lines lengthening again. Tax credits for taking vacations this summer are not in the realm of sound policy.

The energy picture

There is a certain level of energy consumption and production that will be required, however. According to the International Energy Agency ("IEA"), the global energy watchdog, estimates for 2020, based on actual data through mid-May, assume a U-shaped (not V-shaped) economic recovery. In their recent World Energy Investment 2020 analysis, they write: " Overall, China remains the largest market for investment and a major determinant of global trends; [with an] estimated 12% decline in energy spending in 2020." Continuing with that theme…

" The United States sees a larger fall in investment of over 25% because of its greater exposure to oil and gas (around half of all US energy investment is in fossil fuel supply). Europe's estimated decline is around 17%, with investments in electricity grids, wind and efficiency holding up better than distributed solar PV and oil and gas, which see steep falls. - IEA

• Total energy investment (fuel, power, end use and efficiency) is expected to fall from $~1.9 trillion to $1.5 trillion, a 20% decline in 2020 compared to last year. Revenues among corporations and governments decline by approximately $1.1 trillion.

• In the oil and gas sector, upstream investment is expected to drop from $483b last year to $322b in 2020; the oil and gas sector loses roughly one-third of its investment.

• Overall investment in the power sector in capital and capacity expansion around the world will decline from $757 billion last year to $678 billion in 2020, a 10% decline. (Includes electricity networks, renewable power, nuclear power, fossil fuel power, and battery storage.) Global electricity demand declines 5% in 2020.

Interestingly, investment in hydrogen is a bright spot, according to an author from oilprice.com, who summarized the report.

Based on these factors, general uncertainty and more uncertainty with policymakers at odds, in energy investing, I'd stay with larger incumbents that are displaying flexibility, resourcefulness, financial acumen plus cash, and some element of strategic vision. Firms that portray these characteristics, though not an exhaustive list (nor does every firm have all of the characteristics) are: Exxon Mobil (XOM), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), British Petroleum (BP), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Total (TOT), and Chevron (CVX). These firms are also more internationally diversified, which I find more important with differing economic outlooks by country. Pioneer is generally well-placed in the U.S., with export capabilities a positive.

On the renewables and efficiency side, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (HASI) has served investors well, and the future of sustainable investing is manifesting in multiple ways.

Getting the short term right

There will likely be a second major round of stimulus. A sufficient portion of it needs to go to vulnerable individual households. Sending funds to businesses doesn't necessarily support consumer spending, most in need of a bailout, along with high numbers of unemployed. The other challenge is how to target funds to those firms which can stay solvent and/or recover given the changing nature of demand. Reconfiguring the employment environment, a proxy for changing business fundamentals, will require patience and time.

With COVID-19 cases rising in many states that have reopened, a new sense of caution has emerged. It's a cautious new world with more due diligence and thought required to identify and place bets on firms. These firms now have many underlying cross-currents of social, economic and political effects connected to them and their stakeholders. True north just hasn't emerged but one can slowly define a new investment thesis that reflects reality, not just liquidity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.