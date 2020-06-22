Quality Compounders: 2 Ways To Invest In The Highest-Quality Public Companies In America

This research is based on detailed financial statement trend analysis and excess volatility stock price analysis.

In this report, we identify the leaders in each major category: financial statement trend strength, yield, price-to-value, growth, etc.

We study the highest-quality US public company as indicated by three measures:

High, consistent return on assets by free cash flow.

Consistent free cash flow growth.

Minimal or no long-term debt.

Of the two hundred high-quality companies identified by detailed quarterly free cash flow analysis, thirty-nine qualify for daily monitoring. Of those, here are strongest by category:

Strongest Recent Financial Statement Trends Overall: Monster Beverage (MNST) Highest Yield: Medifast (MED); Two others actually have higher TTM yields, Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCPK:CCHGY) and Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR), but rank low on reliability. Most Undervalued: Biogen (BIIB) Price-To-Free Cash Flow: Alison Transmission (ALSN) Trailing 12-Month Return on Assets By Free Cash Flow: Semler Scientific (OTC:SMLR) Most Improved ROA by Free Cash Flow: Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Ten-Year Highest Average ROA by Free Cash Flow: Netflix (NFLX) Growth: Semler Scientific Five-Year Potential For Appreciation (See Below): Arista Networks (ANET) Overall Financial Strength (Four Rate Equally): Veeva (VEEV) Sabine Royalty Trust Semler Scientific Arista Networks

Strongest Recent Financial Statement Trends Overall:

Monster Beverage (MNST)

This category measures:

Financial strength (Debt As A % Of Fixed Capital, Interest Coverage By Free Cash Flow, Cash In Relation To All Liabilities)

Financial strength trend

Free cash flow growth

Consistency of free cash flow growth

Return on assets by free cash flow

Return on assets by free cash flow trend

Changes In Margins (Gross, Operating, Pre-tax)

Price-To-Estimate of Intrinsic Value (Minor Weight)

Stock Price Stability (Penalty for Extreme Volatility, Otherwise No Credit Or Deduction)

The following three sets of graphs illustrate Monster’s return on assets trends (light blue line):

The light blue line indicates return on assets by free cash flow. The line is an example of how difficult it is for even exceptional companies to maintain a high return on incremental capital as the base grows. Monster is in the top one percent of all public companies in terms of average return on assets and free cash flow growth, but its return on assets is weaker than it was fifteen years ago. Our model gives extra credit to companies able to maintain high returns on incremental capital, but this is extremely rare.

This is despite a high and stable rate of free cash flow growth.

Monster’s financial strength trends are stable at exceptional. It is hard to improve on no debt, and a cash position that approximates 1.3 times all liabilities.

Data source for three graphs above: Risk Research Inc.

Five years ago, as margins rose, asset turnover declined. Overall, return on assets improved. Basically, the company seems to have made a strategic decision to raise prices and sacrifice a modest decline in sales in relation to assets. It worked.

Monster Beverage has consistently been in the top five of all public companies by our quality measures over the last five years.

Highest Yield:

Medifast (MED)

This category considers current yield, yield growth and yield reliability. Of the thirty-nine Quality Compounders, the top scoring company is actually MAXIMUS (MMS); however, Medifast’s current yield is twice that of MAXIMUS, and Medifast ranks highly on yield growth and has adequate yield reliability.

Company Current Yield Yield Coverage (By Free Cash Flow) Yield Growth (Trailing Twelve Months) Median Long-Term Yield Yield Reliability Comment Medifast 3.49% 231% 53% 0.81% Slightly more than adequate MAXIMUS 1.56% 652% 80% 2.32% Secure and growing

Most Undervalued:

Biogen (BIIB)

Overall, the thirty-nine Quality Compounders trade at a 14% premium to our estimate of net asset value, and have traded, on average, over the last fifteen years, at a 5% premium.

Biogen trades at a 45% discount to our estimate of intrinsic value versus a fifteen-year average discount of 5%.

Our estimate of intrinsic value considers price to free cash flow, free cash flow growth, EPS and dividend yield, with primary emphasis on free cash flow.

We place minimal emphasis on estimated net asset value in making buy/sell decisions. We include it for subscribers who do emphasize it. We consider it of minimal use for the reasons outlined in our prior articles, but primarily because if we only purchased companies selling at a discount to our estimate, our performance would decline significantly. Many of the best companies almost always trade at a premium to that estimate.

For instance, consider Simulations Plus (SLP). It is currently the most overvalued of all 39 Quality Compounders. It trades at a 164.5% premium, almost identical to its average 164% premium over the fifteen years. It has risen, in that time, from $1 a share to its current $56.

See our Seeking Alpha article: With Or Without Aducanumab, Biogen Is A Research Champion

While we do not emphasize discount to estimated value, we do consider the trend of intrinsic value. Is it steadily and consistently rising? If so, that is a primary indicator of quality. Five-year price-to-intrinsic value relationships and conclusions are summarized in the table below:

Biogen’s long-term free cash flow trend and price-to-intrinsic value relationship:

Lowest Price To Free Cash Flow:

Alison Transmission (ALSN)

Our estimate of intrinsic value weighs a variety of factors including growth. Considering free cash flow as an absolute number, disregarding growth, Alison Transmission has the most favorable ratio of all Quality Compounders at 5. On average, Quality Compounders trade at a ratio of 25 times. All public companies, on average, traded at 28 times when we last ran the numbers on June 9.

Alison’s growth rate overall (including revenue, gross profit, operating profit, pre-tax profit, dividend growth) is negative 3.5%. All Quality Compounders have an average growth rate of 15.8%. All public companies average 0.02% growth, or virtually no growth at all.

Trailing 12 Month Return on Assets By Free Cash Flow:

Semler Scientific (OTC:SMLR)

Semler’s average return on assets by free cash flow is 71%, the highest among all Quality Compounders, which average 26%.

Semler’s ten-year average was negative 19.8% versus an average return on assets for all Quality Compounders of 20.4%.

Semler’s high return on assets in recent years is after its initial startup losses. It achieves its exceptional returns for three reasons:

The company farms out its manufacturing. This minimizes its asset and capital expenditure requirements.

The company focuses on one product and this highly-specialized approach minimizes asset requirements.

The early stage losses reduced assets.

Source: Risk Research Inc.

See our Seeking Alpha Article: Semler Scientific: High-Quality Medical Stock With Cash Flow Growth And Zero Debt

Most Improved Return On Assets by Free Cash Flow:

Adobe (ADBE)

The transition Adobe underwent in 2013-2015 from selling its software outright to offering it on a subscription basis resulted in a steadily climbing return on assets after a period of decline. Note that, as indicated in the chart below, since the transition, the company has traded at a premium to our estimate of intrinsic value.

Data source: Risk Research Inc.

Ten-Year Highest Average ROA by Free Cash Flow:

Netflix (NFLX)

Netflix’s long-term return on assets of 43.9% is a little over twice that of the average of all Quality Compounders. Its return on incremental capital is remarkably stable for a company of its size. Note the company’s excellent performance in the 2007-2009 recession, one of the criteria in our quality measurement.

Data source: Risk Research Inc.

Growth:

Semler Scientific (OTC:SMLR)

Semler’s overall annual growth rate of 92% compares to 15% on average for all Quality Compounders.

Our growth rate considers growth in revenues, gross profit, operating income, dividends, and free cash flow, and EPS, with primary emphasis placed on free cash flow.

See our summary analysis of Semler above (Trailing 12-Month Return on Assets By Free Cash Flow).

For our Seeking Alpha article on Semler, visit Semler Scientific: High-Quality Medical Stock With Cash Flow Growth And Zero Debt

Five Year Potential For Appreciation:

Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

This highly-theoretical consideration is based on discounted future cash flows. Weight is given to:

Five-and-thirteen-year growth in free cash flow.

Five-and-thirteen-year growth in estimated intrinsic value.

Minimum and median stock price to free cash flow relationship over the last five and thirteen years, or complete business and market cycle.

Current yield.

Arista has a potential annual return of 55% by this measure, versus 17% for all Compounders. In order for this to work out, both free cash flow growth and the price relationship to free cash flow have to be maintained. This is certainly possible but not a certainty.

See our Seeking Alpha Article on Arista: Short-Term Weakness Presents A Buying Opportunity In Arista Networks.

Overall Financial Strength: (Four Rate Equally):

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)

Semler Scientific

Arista Networks

In a group of companies of exceptional financial strength, the distinctions between the best and worst are almost meaningless. Nevertheless, here are some stats:

Company Long-Term Debt As A % Of Fixed Capital Interest Coverage Cash As A % Of All Liabilities Veeva Systems 0% No Interest expense 229% Sabine Royalty Trust 0% No Interest expense 227% Semler Scientific 0% No Interest expense 224% Arista Networks 0% No Interest expense 209% All Quality Compounders 5% 52 50% All Public Companies 44% 3.4 N/A

Source: Risk Research Inc., Morningstar

Note the difference between all Quality Compounders and all public companies: interest coverage of 52 times versus 3.4 times. Only exceptional companies have the ability to grow free cash flow without adding debt.

Investors use this research in three different ways:

To identify the most profitable, low debt public companies in America without regard for timing considerations. This approach, popularly known as buy and hold, has historically generated returns in the 13-15% range. To trade in and out of the most profitable US public companies based on a software-generated analysis of hourly high-low pricing relationships over the last eight months. This has historically generated annualized returns in the 30-40% range. To identify entry points for long-term positions in the most profitable US public companies based on a computer analysis of pricing relationships that have historically been particularly advantageous. This approach is too variable to backtest, but the expected returns range between the buy and hold approach and the trading approach.

Excess Volatility Alerts: Buy The Dip, Sell The Rip

Even the stock prices of highly stable, growing companies are more volatile than the financial performance of the underlying entities. That volatility can be taken advantage of by the observant investor.

Overnight, before each trading day, and then during the day, our software runs thousands of calculations based on hourly high low prices, identifying relationships that have historically generated superior returns. The software is programmed to find the optimum return potential by weighing the probabilities of falling to a lower price against the likely return of buying at the current price. In companies with strong, stable growth and high profitability, short-term price weakness means opportunity.

Here's a portion of the computer printout generated by the software. It shows a return per transaction of 8.2%, and an average holding period of 3.06 days.

Here's what the transactions look like on the stock price graph of the company.

Source: TD Ameritrade Thinkorswim

Conclusion

There are a couple of different ways to use this research.

Based on rolling four-quarter cash flow analysis, and balance sheet trend analysis, this article identifies the most consistently profitable companies traded publicly in the US. If you are a long-term investor, and take positions of five to ten years in duration, purchasing now at current prices, or prices ten percent below current prices, won't materially affect your performance.

I've described a short-term trading approach in these highest of high-quality companies. None are currently at our buy level, but that can change quickly, and when a sell-off does occur, there is not enough time to get an article out there. We prepare this research so that when a sell-off does occur, we and our subscribers are ready to act.

From an investment strategy point of view, the advantage to the long-term investing is that you don't need to maintain as large a cash position. The advantage to trading in and out is that you can generate a much, much higher annualized return per position, but must maintain, to operate effectively and react quickly, a large cash position.

Which you pursue, or a strategy somewhere in between, will depend largely on inclination and personality. I have developed the strategy of trading high-quality stocks because I enjoy the mental challenge involved in taking advantage of rapidly evolving and dynamic scenarios, particularly those driven by emotion rather than logic. At base, humans are emotional rather than logical.





There are currently thirty-nine companies on the Quality Compounders list. Each is exceptionally profitable and able to grow without adding debt. When investing in companies of exceptional quality, the most difficult question is how much to pay. Each night, Risk Research software tests thousands of calculations in search of the price to moving average relationship that has, over the last thirteen years for that particular stock, yielded the highest return.



