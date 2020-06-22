Given the healthy distribution coverage in excess of 1.7x, there is some space for revenue backlog hits, but of course it all depends on the magnitude.

The energy space has been under unprecedented turmoil due to the coronavirus pandemic. Initially, the OPEC+ agreement in April failed to stabilize the market, with oil crushing to the lowest point since 1999. We even experienced negative oil prices one day before the May ‘20 contract expired. Today, things seem much better, with Brent trading around $40 per barrel. As a result, Energy Transfer (ET) has recovered along with the broader energy space. In fact, ET has more than doubled from the low point of $3.75. Still, ET is down almost 40% YTD, versus declines for the S&P 500 and Dow of ~4.1% and ~9.4%, respectively.

Data by YCharts

So far, it seems to be 'business as usual' for ET, maintaining the quarterly cash common distribution at $0.305 per unit (in line with previous). It is important to note that at the time of the distribution announcement (31 March), the distribution yield was astronomical (more than 26%!). At the time of writing this article, the yield is ~15% as the unit price has recovered, but 15% is still high. This also caught the attention of famous billionaire value investor, Leon Cooperman, who is long ET.

Even though the distribution is important to me, I have been prepared for a cut, especially if forced by the rating agencies. For example, Standard & Poor downgraded ET's outlook to negative on 12 May. I am not saying a cut will happen, but I won't be surprised if it does. To be clear, as things stand, I don't expect any changes to the distribution policy.

In my view, what is even more important than the current distribution is that ET is heading in the right direction, towards a self-funded model. This is at the heart of my investment thesis. I usually look for companies with stable operating cash flow, sufficient to cover most, if not all, of the following:

returning capital to shareholders

maintenance CAPEX (to sustain the existing level of operations and earnings power)

growth CAPEX

balance sheet improvements

This self-funded model is a recipe for success that has served me well over time. The distribution coverage is a healthy in excess of 1.7x. Each quarter, ET is left with ~$600M after distribution payments but before long-term capex, all else constant. This provides significant financial flexibility and a reasonable path to delever over time. What's more, the long-term capex run-rate is expected to scale down significantly, leading to positive free cash flow in 2021 onwards. Specifically, growth capex for 2020 is expected to be ~$3.6Bn, while the annual capex run-rate over next 3-4 years is anticipated to be under $2Bn. This is a very important milestone for ET, setting the foundation for superior returns over time. Let's not lose sight what a long way ET has come, gradually shifting away from the traditional "toxic" MLP model that relied on very low distribution coverage ratios and constant share capital increases. This MLP "party" abruptly ended during the energy crash of 2015/16. I have no doubt that the self-funded model, with emphasis on free cash flow, is the right way forward, and ET is doing just that! It is a step towards sustainability.

Another step in the right direction is that ET's corporate structure has been significantly simplified. All operations are under "one roof", especially following the roll-up of ETP, without the Incentive Distribution Rights (IDRs), which were a source of conflict on interest. In my view, the average unitholder is now much better aligned with the CEO and insiders (total insider ownership is high, around 14.5%). The CEO continues to purchase units, having invested more than $180M in the last 12 months. This is a sizeable amount and a positive signal.

Source: ET June Investor Presentation June 2020, slide 9

It is important to emphasize that the CEO is investing large amounts to acquire units via open-market transactions (i.e. these are not "gifted" units via stock options). This is very comforting and an important stamp of approval, especially in difficult times.

However, it's not all rosy. For instance, there are criticisms about the CEO's "empire-building" aspirations, having performed a dozen of acquisitions since 2004, including the recent SemGroup acquisition. Some acquisitions have resulted in significant impairment charges, due to poor integration. Despite this, I feel that ET is now much better positioned, in part because of these acquisitions, which have enabled ET to develop a fully integrated platform, spanning the entire midstream value chain.

Another negative is that ET's debt is a bit higher than what the market would like, especially compared to high quality peers like Enterprise Product Partners (EPD). That said, ET continues to maintain a strong balance sheet and the leverage target of 4.0–4.5x debt/EBITDA is realistic, due to retained cash flow of ~$2.5Bn+ per year, after distribution payments.

Another negative is that MLPs are generally out of favor, especially with retail investors given the complicated K-1 tax package. Management has suggested that it will consider an alternative c-corp structure, without directly impacting the MLP. Let's see what happens.

In my view, the biggest risk factor is the possibility of losing revenue/backlog, as this will affect leverage ratios, distribution coverage, etc. Given the coronavirus struggles, many are concerned about bankruptcies in US the oil & gas sector, which may impact ET's backlog and decelerate the self-funded business model aspirations. ET prepared the following slide in March to ease market concerns:

Source: ET March Investor Presentation, slide 7

The good news is that ET's unsecured credit exposure is significantly weighted toward investment grade counterparties (71% of total unsecured exposure is derived from 20 customers, with the balance comprised of more than 1,000 counterparties). What about the secured credit exposure? In the past, I would not lose sleep over this, however the unprecedented situation is making investors nervous. My view is that most of the backlog will be kept intact and I still expect positive free cash flow starting in 2021 (after capex and distributions). Given that my average price is substantially below the current market price (due to excessive averaging down in March and April), I decided to take some chips of the table and will only add to my ET position if we experience another large selloff, with prices falling below $6.5. Otherwise, I will hold on with a long-term view.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.