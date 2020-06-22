Xero is a world class software business (A provider of SaaS accounting software for small businesses.) with a long growth runway, however I also think that the shares have become overvalued as it trades at Fwd EV/sales of 15.3x, a 66% premium to 5-year average.

FY20 result summary

-Revenue growth of +30% YoY to $718m, 2% below consensus of $730m.

-Subscriber growth of 26% over pcp to 2.285m (vs. 2.057m at 1H20 and 1.818m at FY19).

- ARPU increased by 2% YoY in NZ$ terms, but fell by 1% in ccy terms, reflecting mix shift.

- Platform revenue increased 82% YoY, including a kicker from the HubDoc acquisition.

- Gross profit margin remained steady HoH at 85.2%.

- EBITDA ex. impairments increased 52% over the period to $137.8m.

- NPAT ex. impairments lifted to $4.8m vs. -$8.5m in FY19.

Good operating leverage delivered

Xero once again demonstrated good operating leverage in FY20, with EBITDA growing 52% YoY to $136.5m, and outpacing revenue growth of 30%. FCF generation at 3.8% of revenue was also ahead of guidance for c1.4%, which management attributed to reduced customer acquisition costs in March as the business prepared for potential fallout from COVID-19.

Xero's growth efficiency remained strong, with LTV/CAC of 5.8x for 2H20, though this dropped slightly from 6.9x in 1H20 as Single Touch Payroll (STP) and Making Tax Digital (MTD) tailwinds tailed off, and gross adds were impacted in March due to COVID-19.

Looking forward, management flagged that they expect unit economics to deteriorate in two key ways:

- Lifetime value (LTV) is likely to be lower with 1) churn rates rising as SMB failure rates lift and 2) deferred price increases and some SMBs moving to lower priced subscription tiers.

- Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC) lifts as new business incorporations fall and insolvencies rise, and prospective customers are less receptive to marketing.

Management may flex CAC lower to match conditions, but will still be conscious of holding 'mind share' vs. competitors.

Subscriber, revenue and ARPU growth

Revenue growth of 30% YoY was driven by +467k subscriber net adds (+8% vs. 432k in pcp) to 2.285m over FY20. This was another record in absolute terms. Growth was stronger in 1H20 due to digital tax tailwinds, most notably STP in Australia and MTD in the UK, which eased in 2H20. While competitor data is becoming more scarce, I believe Xero continues to be the leader in cloud accounting outside North America in both subscriber and revenue terms.

ARPU was down 1% YoY primarily due to mix shift. Most notably, ARPU in Australia for 2H20 fell by 4.9% on pcp as a result of lower-ARPU STP product take-up in Sep/Oct. ARPU growth is likely to be limited in FY21, with Xero deferring a $2-3 price increase planned for most markets in March until July.

Regional analysis

UK

The UK was again the key engine of growth for Xero with total subscribers +150k or +32% YoY, and revenue growing +54% to $184m. Revenue grew faster than subscribers reflecting a full period revenue benefit from very strong subscriber growth late in 2H19, and also a slowdown in subscriber growth late in 2H20.

While a strong result overall for the year, UK net sub adds in 2H20 were down vs 2H19, and was the key weak spot in Xero's result. While I did not expect a repeat of the exceptional YoY increase in net adds seen in 2H19 and 1H20 vs pcp, which clearly benefited from MTD, I had expected Xero to match the subscriber growth it achieved in these periods given March is tax year end and the key selling period in the UK. Xero attributed the weaker 2H20 net adds in the UK to the impact of COVID-19.

An open question is to what extent MTD will be a driver of growth for Xero in periods to come. Recall that MTD Phase 1, which went into effect in April 2019, required all VAT payers (turnover £85k+) to file their returns electronically (via an API) from June/July, replacing the practice of manually inputting tax returns on the HRMC's website. 1.6m SMBs were captured by this requirement, of which perhaps 1.2m did not have Xero or QBO or other compliance software. Many have since adopted Intuit or Xero software (which reported subscriber growth of +78% and +51%, respectively, over the 12 months around this date), although many have opted to continue to use Excel (together with "bridging" software).

Phase 2 will require that tax return filing is fully digitized and may prompt more companies to migrate from a hybrid Excel solution to using Xero or QBO:

- Businesses will need to digitally record supplies received and made including time of supply, value and VAT rate. This can still be done on Excel, however the bridging software should link directly from these workings, so that users can no longer "copy and paste" figures from another software system into an Excel spreadsheet.

- Non-compliant accounting software (i.e. old desktop versions) can no longer be used.

However, implementation of Phase 2 has been delayed from April 1 2020 to April 1 2021.

Australasia

Revenue in New Zealand grew 19% to $116m on the back of 12% growth in subscribers, an encouraging result given the relatively high level of penetration in the market.

Revenue in Australia grew 23% to $320m on the back of 26% growth in subscribers, with net adds of +188k up on +143k in FY19. However, 2H20 saw a return to more typical growth rates after a spike associated with STP in 1H20 around the September 30 adoption deadline.

North America

North America remains a tough market for Xero, with revenue flat HoH ($27.9m vs. $27.5m for 1H20) and subscriber growth for FY20 of +46k flat on the +45k organic growth of pcp (i.e. +63k reported less 18k HubDoc subs acquired).

ARPU in North America remained under pressure, with implied ARPU in 2H20 falling -9.2% from US$173 in 2H19 to US$157, though this is likely to be in-part due to a full year impact from lower APRU HubDoc subscribers.

Rest of world

Subscriber growth in ROW was surprisingly strong, with a record +26k net adds in 2H20 to end the year with 125k subs. Xero attributed the pick-up to a digital tax filing initiative in Singapore that was launched in January, continued traction in South Africa, and some early signs of take up in Malaysia.

I think Xero can become the dominant cloud accounting provider in South East Asia. Xero is already the clear market leader in the region's financial hub of Singapore, a position built off its strength in Australia and NZ which have strong cultural and business links with Singapore. In addition, Xero faces little serious cloud competition in the region, with Intuit having shut down its Singapore office in late 2018. That said, apart from Singapore, I see demand for cloud accounting as limited in the region in the near term given low labour costs and low tax compliance, but that this is likely to improve over time as GDP/capita and tax compliance improves.

Key Takeaway

I expect gross subscriber adds will decrease, and churn will increase, and overall net subscriber growth will flatline in FY21, consistent with comments from Sage at its result announcement.

Given the expected slowdown in growth rate combined with Xero’s lofty valuation level, I recommend investors to wait for a better entry point in the future. Thus, this stock is a hold for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.