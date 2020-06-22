Preamble

As we all know, banks make handsome profits when everything is rosy in the garden with the economy. However, when times are tough, the situation can turn sour very quickly. Take Capital One Financial (COF), the impact COVID-19 had on the first quarter results was substantial, even though COVID-19 only affected business in the last two weeks of March. For context, let us not forget, that the first recorded COVID-19 related death in New York occurred in March and only 32 states had imposed lockdown by the end of the month. How much worse will Capital One’s second quarterly results be is the question investors ought to ask, given that the bank will have had to deal with a full three months of COVID-19 related issues. Bad, very very bad is my opinion.

Overview of macroeconomic conditions

Let’s take a look at a selection of economic indicators and how they relate to Capital One Financial. To begin with, we have the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio, commonly known as CAPE or Shiller P/E, which is a valuation tool commonly applied to the US S&P 500 equity market. It is chiefly used to gauge probable future returns from stocks over longer timescales, with higher than average CAPE values suggesting lower than average long-term annual average returns. From the chart below, as you may note, the CAPE indicates the current figure as 29.16x, by comparison, the mean over the period shown is 16.72x. In essence, this implies the stocks that comprise the S&P 500 are, on average, overvalued, and so the pressure of a large further move up in stock prices is low.

Chart courtesy mutipl.com

Another commonly used ratio to determine value is attributed to perhaps the most renowned investor of our age, Warren Buffett. The stock market cap to GDP ratio has become known as the Buffett Indicator and is a form of Price/Sales valuation multiple for an entire country. It is a widely used method of determining whether the country’s stock market is fully valued or undervalued, compared to a historical mean.

Chart courtesy longertermtrends

It is immediately apparent from the chart above that the ratio suggests that the market is at present a tad overvalued. Could this be the reason for Berkshire Hathaway’s $137 billion cash pile? Or has Mr Buffett lost his touch, as some pundits have suggested? I would put forward the idea that Warren Buffett is taking his own advice, after all, he believes the ratio that bears his name is “probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment.”

While the Buffett Indicator is a marvellous high-level measure, it is not without its drawbacks. For instance, it doesn’t take into consideration the profitability of businesses, only their basic revenue figure, which can be deceiving. Also, as you may note from the chart, the ratio has been trending higher for quite some time and thus, many market commentators question its validity.

Despite the drawbacks of this ratio, the main message highlighted by the chart adds weight to the previous assertion that stocks are, by many measures, a fraction overpriced and that there is now little reason for stock prices to advance much further.

In the interests of fairness, I will mention that there are opposing views to the notion that stocks are overvalued. One such metric is the Brock Value, which in short, takes heed of both GDP and the prevailing interest rates. Currently, the Brock Value maintains that the S & P should be around 4,100, considerably above today’s number. I would also add that stock buyers may not be cognizant of the various measures theorizing a lower stock price and push prices even higher.

Ultimately, stock holders are interested in earnings and improved shareholder value. Some of the more recent headlines indicate that there will be a regrettable decline in both earnings and value for Capital One Financial.

As is common knowledge, the unemployment rate in the US and the rest of the world is extremely high, as the table below shows.

Table courtesy Trading Economics

It takes no great leap of imagination to realize that companies in the business of consumer finance will be hit hard as a result of this high unemployment rate. On top of this, small business owners are struggling to pay their various fixed costs.

What’s in the news

Numerous portents of gloomy times ahead for Capital One have appeared in the news. US citizens are deferring auto loan, credit card payments and other forms of debt at a staggering rate. Needles to say, this situation is a catastrophe for both earnings and value creation for Capital One investors. Simon Property Group (SPG) has also been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Recent media reports have noted that the company has begun suing tenants for non-payment of rent. Clearly, these types of action will have the effect of reducing still further the ability of small businesses to repay bank loans.

Review of first quarter results

Prior to delving into some of the pertinent details given in the quarterly report, it may be useful to review Capital One’s business.

Capital One Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a broad selection of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. There are three major business segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

. • Credit Card: Consists of domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card businesses in Canada and the United Kingdom.

• Consumer Banking: Consists of deposit accounts and lending activities for consumers and small businesses, and national auto lending.

• Commercial Banking: Consists of lending, business accounts, capital markets and treasury management services to commercial real estate and commercial and industrial customers. The commercial and industrial customers typically include companies with annual revenues between $20 million and $2 billion.

On the 23rd April, capital One announced a quarterly loss for the first quarter of 2020 of $1.3 billion, or $3.10 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.2 billion, or $2.25 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2019. From the table, it can be clearly seen that the reason for the slump in EPS was the provision for credit losses. Bear in mind that at this stage, the US was only two weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic and was not in complete lockdown. Since these results, there has been a worsening of business conditions, to put it mildly.

Table courtesy Capital One Financial

On the Q1 conference call, Richard Fairbank, Chairman and CEO, lauded the bank’s readiness to combat the inevitable credit losses resulting from the chaos brought about by the lockdown. Evidence for this assertion was provided in the form of the 2019 Annual Stress Test. Upon reading the document and listening the conference call a number of flaws in the methodology for the test were exposed. Firstly, one of the adverse variables was an unemployment rate of 9.9%, right now, as you may see in the previous table, it’s 13.3%. The other three variables were; the home price index, the commercial real estate index and interest rates at 0.5%. Conspicuous by its absence was any mention of business failures or the inability of businesses to repay loans!

Second quarter outlook

As you may have surmised, my expectation is for a truly awful second quarter report in July for the reasons I have outlined. As far as I can judge, there will be further enormous provisions for credit losses, thus destroying shareholder value.

Summary

Without doubt the outlook for Capital One is far from positive due to the macroeconomic situation brought about by the pandemic. Whilst I accept that the bank has amongst the strongest balance sheet of any bank, I fear that the money made available will be far from adequate.

Given the very poor outlook for Capital One, I have shorted the stock. This was quite inexpensive as my broker charges a mere 0.25% annually plus normal commissions. I have also bought August $70 put options at $7.05. Of course, dear reader, we must all make our own decisions.

