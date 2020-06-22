SPYD has a much lower valuation than the S&P 500 and is likely to outperform over the next decade.

The SPDR high-dividend ETF (SPYD) is a popular choice for investors looking for a diversified way to invest in high-income stocks. The ETF currently has a yield of 6% which is far more than the S&P 500 (SPY) at 1.8%. Unfortunately, the fund has not kept up with the benchmark even after these dividends. This has been particularly true over since late last year. See below:

As you can see, there is a wide performance gap between the two funds. There are a few reasons for this. The S&P 500 today has very high technology exposure which has been the only major sector to return to all-time-highs after the March crash; SPYD has very low technology exposure. Additionally, SPYD has a higher exposure to REITs and Energy companies which were hit extremely hard by the March crash, neither of which have seen significant recoveries.

Personally, I believe poor short-term performance is more likely to be indicative of future outperformance than continued underperformance. Put simply, when assets fall too fast they often fall too far. Luckily, by design SPYD gives greater exposure to lower valuation companies and less to expensive ones. Growth has been the dominant force in markets over the past five years, so this has not resulted in outperformance. That said, with the "growth bubble" reaching extreme levels, SPYD may be a solid long-term value producer.

A Closer Look at SPYD

One of the most significant benefits of SPYD over other high-dividend ETFs is its diversification. As explained in "KBWD: The Smoke Is Yet To Clear For High-Leverage Firms" regarding the ultra-high dividend ETF (KBWD), it is easy for high-dividend ETFs to become too concentrated in a few sectors, most notably BDCs, REITs, and mREITs.

SPYD contains these sectors, but they do not make up a majority of holdings. As you can see below, SPYD is actually much more equal-weight than most (including the S&P 500):

As you can see, sector weightings are distributed from 17.5% to 4.5% with most being around 10%. In the S&P 500, sector weights range from 27% (technology) to 2.5% (materials) with the five smallest sectors holding less aggregate weight than the largest. Put simply, SPYD's sector weighting has a much more even distribution meaning it is actually likely a better market benchmark than the S&P 500.

SPYD selects companies from the S&P 500 that pay the highest dividend yields. This gives greater weight to companies with high cash-flow and a lower price while the S&P 500 simply selects those with the largest market capitalization. This has created what is known as the "Index Effect" whereby valuations rise in stocks with greater market capitalization. It also partly explains why major indices are increasingly concentrated in a few sectors (mainly technology and healthcare).

SPYD partly solves this problem by focusing on dividends which filters out most egregiously overvalued firms. In fact, SPYD has a weighted-average "P/E" ratio of 13.8X (14.1X forward) meaning most firms in it are currently valued at around 14 years' worth of current earnings. The S&P 500 on the other hand has a weighted-average "P/E" of 22.8X (23.3X forward). In the short-run (<2 years), low "P/E" ratios do not have a major impact on stock performance, however, over a longer period (i.e. a decade) the impact of lower valuations is much stronger. A study from the Kansas City Fed found a basket of stocks with a 14X "P/E" is expected to deliver a 7% annualized return over the following decade while one with a 23X "P/E" is actually expected to see slightly negative returns over ten years.

Remember, last time valuations were this high was 1999-2000 and it was not until 2013 that the S&P 500 definitively broke above 2000 levels. Personally, I believe this is a major plus to SPYD. It has not outperformed since inception since valuations have been on the rise, but it should systematically outperform over a long-enough time horizon. The fact that it is trading at a historical discount today is a sign that it may be headed for such a period.

Stronger Equity Quality Than Most Value Stocks

The primary issue with value investing is the high number of value-traps. These are "cheap" companies that are only inexpensive due to high bankruptcy risk. Since SPYD is heavily diversified and focuses on dividends as opposed to more volatile (and arguably manipulatable) earnings, it is generally going to select a higher-quality basket.

Looking at the top-ten firms in SPYD, we can see that the median Altman Z-score is around 1.8. This score measures multiple financial health metrics and is a strong measure of bankruptcy risk. As you can see below, these scores have been generally flat over the past few years with perhaps a slight downtrend:

With a median of roughly 1.8, most firms are in the "grey zone" where they have higher financial risk but as still above a distressed level. Looking closer at these companies I found quite a few did not have positive working capital which could be problematic if liquidity continues to be tight. Still, essentially all had positive free-cash-flow so they should see strong recoveries after conditions improve.

While I would not say these firms are of stellar financial health, they carry nearly the same leverage/balance-sheet risks as most in the S&P 500 but at a lower valuation. Thus, SPYD fundamentally speaking, is likely a better investment than the S&P 500 funds (SPY) or (IVV). Additionally, I prefer it to most large index ETFs.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I believe SPYD is a decent long-term buy-and-hold index. I'm bearish on equities in general and expect the current relief rally to end soon (if not already). That said, I would much rather own SPYD than most other equity ETFs and may be looking to allocate toward the fund if it sees significant declines over the coming few months.

