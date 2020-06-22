Precision Drilling (PDS), the Canadian provider of services to onshore oil producers, has plunged 89% in the last five years. Given the cyclical nature of the energy sector, some investors may conclude that the stock has become a great bargain. However, the stock is highly risky.

Business overview

Even before the coronavirus crisis, Precision Drilling was struggling to become profitable due to a dramatic shift in the strategy of oil producers, who have become markedly conservative in their expenses in recent years and try to operate within the limits posed by their cash flows. In addition, technological advances have made it possible to produce more oil from a given well. These advances have taken their toll on the results of Precision Drilling and other service providers, who now make less money at a given production level. It is thus not surprising that Precision Drilling has failed to make a meaningful profit for five consecutive years.

Even worse, Precision Drilling is currently facing a severe downturn due to the collapse of the price of oil caused by coronavirus. The active U.S. rig count has decreased for 13 consecutive weeks at a fast pace and thus it has slumped 71% over last year, to an 11-year low level. A similar trend has been observed in the Canadian rig count as well, which has plunged 80% over last year.

As the vast majority of the rigs of Precision Drilling is in the U.S. and Canada, the company is under great pressure. The company has approximately 110 rigs in Canada and another 110 rigs in the U.S. but only 10 of its Canadian rigs and 26 of its U.S. rigs are currently in operating mode. In other words, only about 16% of its rigs are being utilized right now.

On the bright side, OPEC and Russia have drastically reduced their production quotas and thus they have provided a strong tailwind to the price of oil. As a result, the price of oil has strongly rebounded in the last three months, retrieving about half of its losses throughout this period.

Unfortunately, even if the energy market continues to recover, U.S. shale oil producers may take more than a year to move their rigs back to the field. The CEO of Precision Drilling expects a prolonged downturn in the production of shale oil, with no meaningful rebound until mid-2021 or late 2021. To cut a long story short, Precision Drilling is likely to post material losses for at least another two years.

Debt

Due to the dramatic cyclicality of their business, oilfield service providers should do their best to maintain a healthy balance sheet in order to endure the fierce downturns that occur from time to time. Unfortunately, Precision Drilling has not made a meaningful profit for five consecutive years. Consequently, the company a markedly weak balance sheet. It is also worth noting that the company has spent $42 million on share repurchases in the last two years, wasting substantial amounts of money by buying at stock prices far above the current level.

The net debt of Precision Drilling (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) currently stands at $1.0 billion. As this amount is about 5 times the market cap of the stock, it is certainly excessive. Moreover, Precision Drilling is poised to fail to cover its interest expense for a fifth consecutive year in 2020. It is thus evident that the company is struggling to service its debt and hence it is under great pressure. If the ongoing downturn lasts longer than currently anticipated, i.e., more than a year, Precision Drilling will come under great financial pressure.

Final thoughts

The stock of Precision Drilling has become extremely sensitive to the underlying price of oil. If the price of oil continues to recover, Precision Drilling is likely to rally as well. On the other hand, if the price of oil remains around its current level or falls again, the stock of Precision Drilling will have excessive downside risk due to the huge debt load of the company. Overall, Precision Drilling is highly risky due to its high debt load and its inability to make a meaningful profit for a sixth consecutive year in 2020, with no light on the horizon. The company was struggling even before the pandemic. As a result, investors should avoid the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.