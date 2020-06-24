Is The Golden Age Of CEF Investing Back?

We see a lot of opportunity in the current CEF space with fund dislocations and large amounts of activism.

The Golden Age of CEF investing may be upon us as investors search for yield and come up short.

These funds are great compliments to open-end mutual funds and ETFs to provide much needed "juice" to your fixed income yields without venturing in the riskiness of stocks.

The CEF wrapper has several advantages that provide a tailwind to shareholders. The space is under-represented in investor portfolios largely because of a lack of marketing dollars.

(This report was issued to members of Yield Hunting on June 9. All data herein is from that date.)

For several years following the financial crisis, investors went hunting for yield after the Federal Reserve instituted financial repression. With yields at or near all-time lows for most of the last 11 years, investors could not just place 40% of their capital in bonds (mostly treasuries) and earn that 5-7% that they previously did.

In a recent note by Bank of America titled "The End of the 60/40," the authors argued that "there are good reasons to reconsider the role of bonds in your portfolio and to allocate a greater share toward equities."

In the last 10-plus years, we have seen investors react to this by shifting toward more equities for their income production. Dividend growth investing was the big theme of the last decade since 1,100 global stocks had a dividend yield greater than the average yield of global government bonds.

The thesis of owning the 40% in bonds is that it acts as a volatility dampener, zigging when stocks zag, while providing the income for retired investors to live off of. At the same time, the equity side was a growth engine for the portfolio compounding over time.

The first problem with this thinking is that the negative correlation of bonds to equities could be ending. The correlation only really existed for the last 25-30 years. In the prior 65 years, the correlation was reversed.

That's one risk. The second is the risk to dividends given the current crisis. So far in 2020, 40 S&P companies have announced dividend suspensions and 18 said they were cutting their payouts. If we look back at 2009, we saw 68 cuts and 10 suspensions. The greater number of suspensions compared to cuts is likely a factor of the belief that the depressed cash flow is just temporary.

But many investors do not want to take on equity risk just for a 2% to 3% dividend yield. And I don't blame them! What's a dividend anyway but a tax-inefficient return of your own capital? Unlike a bond, there's no actual accrued interest that pays the dividend. This is why Warren Buffett never paid one on Berkshire stock.

Golden Age For CEF Investing

We have noted this before but there are several key advantages of CEFs compared to other account types. Those key advantages include:

1) Better capital stability

What do we mean here? The closed nature of the CEF "wrapper" means there's no money flowing into and out of the fund. That gives the portfolio manager significantly more flexibility when it comes to managing the underlying assets. The manager never has to sell to meet client redemptions.

The big issue with open-end funds and exchange traded funds are that they can experience "runs." We discussed this in our risk averse portfolio list.

The "cash flow problem" works on the inflow side and on the outflows side. I'll explain. When the fund is garnering new assets - i.e. money is flowing into the fund - and interest rates are falling, the new money gets invested at the current lower interest rates. The dilutes current shareholders as the distribution from the fund gets lowered for everyone.

Conversely, when money is flowing out of a mutual fund, you have other issues of concern. One of those is the "run on the fund" which is the largest risk for a bond mutual fund. This occurs when there's a liquidity mismatch when the underlying securities are illiquid. When investors sell out of the fund it causes the fund sponsor to sell some of those bonds. This often occurs in a down market. When that happens, all "like" securities have to be marked down by the new price levels of similar securities.

This is not an issue when the underlying assets are extremely liquid, such as large-cap stocks or even high-quality investment grade bonds. But when the assets are bonds, loans, and other illiquid assets that cannot easily be sold within a few hours, it creates this liquidity mistmatch or, what I like to call, the shareholder "put." The shareholder can enter their sell order one minute before market close and get that day's closing price regardless of how liquid the underlying asset may be.

This can cause the NAV of a mutual fund to fall quickly which causes more selling and further price pressure and faster NAV erosion. The faster that shareholders run for the exits, the faster that the sponsor must liquidate their holdings. But the only way to sell such large quantities of illiquid assets is to price them lower and lower. A fire sale!

A CEF does not have that problem as the fund is "closed" to new money. However, it can be tangentially susceptible. When the open-end fund sells and prices down the same securities held in the CEF, the CEF custodian must price down its underlying assets as well reducing its NAV. The only difference really is that the CEF doesn't have to ever sell - unless forced to deleverage.

We saw this happen just recently with AlphaCentric Income Opportunities (IOFIX). This is a non-agency MBS open-end mutual fund that saw a "run on the fund" back in March. Bloomberg ran an article back in March on the fund: "Mortgage Bond Sales Flood Market."

This is a Bloomberg chart of the share counts of similar non-agency MBS mutual funds. The white line shows the share count of IOFIX. We use share count rather than NAV to showcase people exiting their position rather than the underlying value of the positions going down. This shows a significant amount of redemptions.

CEFs do not have this issue though they are susceptible to selling from ETFs and mutual funds depressing the value of their holdings. For bonds, CEFs are a far superior wrapper.

2) Use of leverage

Most investors think of leverage as a bad thing and it certainly can be if used in an imprudent fashion. But CEFs have a maximum total leverage of 50% with most using about 0.2x and 0.3x turns of gearing. This is an advantage at times.

The cost of leverage is a key consideration when analyzing and researching CEFs. That's because the earnings power of the fund declines when leverage costs rise and increases when it declines. In the last year, we have been in a declining leverage environment. That means that funds are increasing their earnings power, all else equal.

One benchmark for leverage costs is the SIFMA muni swap index which tends to correlate with muni CEF leverage costs. At 11 bps, leverage costs are going to be very low once current borrowing adjusts. This is why muni CEFs have been increasing their distributions by significant amounts in the last two months. A year ago, muni CEFs were paying off of a nearly 2% SIFMA index whereas today that figure is just 0.11%. That's a decline of 94.5%. Now leverage costs didn't decline by 94.5% but they will eventually decline by a large percentage of that figure.

Most yield curves, Treasury, corporate, municipal, etc., tend to be upward sloping, i.e. the longer the time to maturity, the higher the yield of the bond. The more upward sloping the curve, the better the earnings power of the fund.

The fund can be thought of as a bank borrowing short term (the outstanding borrowing) and lending long term (the underlying holdings). The greater the spread between those, the more earnings.

Of course leverage can hurt you in certain markets. When the yield curve inverts, for one. In bear markets, leverage amplifies the downward move.

3) The ability to buy at a discount

Everyone likes a deal! When things are on sale, people believe they are getting a bargain. Given that these funds trade on an exchange with a fixed number of shares, they thus trade like stocks. This means they do not have to trade at NAV like an open-end mutual fund.

Obviously, when times are "bad" and markets are volatile, the discounts tend to widen. During the best of times discounts tend to evaporate. CEFs can be thought of as the ultimate sentiment indicator given that the vast majority of shares are owned by retail investors. Retail investors tend to all do the same thing at the same time - buying when they forget about bear markets and selling during periods of volatility.

Given the lower liquidity of the space, this can exacerbate moves to the up and downside.

Compared to mutual funds and ETFs which you purchase at NAV, the ability to buy a dollar's worth of assets for $0.90 is highly compelling. For one, it provides a margin of safety. Second, it increases your yield. Just like when you purchase a dividend stock when the price is down the yield moves higher, the same inverse relationship exists.

So Is This The Golden Age?

Investors in CEFs today can lock in low double-digit yields because discounts are so wide. In fact, discounts have only been wider in 17% of observations, according to RiverNorth Capital.

Second, the Feds are highly supportive of the bond market today making sure there's ample liquidity. The Fed put as they call it continues to bolster the market and with the central bank buying large quantities of corporate bonds, it appears likely that the market will continue to recover.

Third, with massive amounts of stimulus flooding the market, the tremendous liquidity also is placing a floor in bond prices. There seems to be unlimited capacity for borrowing and spending by the federal government. Unlimited fiat money printing appears to be here for the duration.

Lastly, we now have record low interest rates. All these baby boomers retiring need a place to generate yield. I have talked to countless investors who have purchased certificates of deposits ("CDs') in the last two years happy with their 2% or 3% earned. I tend to respond what do you think you will get in yield when you roll those? Blank stare comes back to me.

Yields on everything are at or near record lows. Before March, the record low on the 10-year Treasury note was 1.34% back in 2016. In March, we destroyed that falling all the way to just 0.318% on March 9. That's a decline of 76% on the yield.

Investors in high-quality corporate bonds today are generating about 2.4% today. In high yield, yields are at 6.26% and dropping rapidly. Treasuries are less than 1% and municipal bonds are approximately 2.3%. Those are all before fees.

Investors are going to be hunting around for yield and may "discover" these niche securities that they had never heard of called closed-end funds that have yields of 6%-12%. We do not need to see a lot of incremental demand for CEF shares to really close up discounts from here. It's going to be a race among investors as to who shows up first.

Concluding Thoughts

Upgrade your fixed income allocations as soon as possible to take advantage of higher yields and the compounding effect over time.

Utilize the advantage in municipal CEFs in your non-qualified accounts today for safer income streams and superior returns.

Asset location is key! Minimize your taxes in order to maximize your after-tax returns.

Build a diversified portfolio of CEFs from differing asset classes and sponsors.

One thing I see a lot of investors who are new to CEFs do is load up on PIMCO taxable CEFs thinking they are diversified. The problem with that is the NAVs of these funds tend to be highly correlated with each other so the diversification (at least on NAV) may not be what they think.

We believe CEFs, especially bond CEFs, may be entering a Golden Age as these structures "get discovered" by yield-starved investors. The supply of CEFs remains relatively contained with only a few funds coming to market each year. As demand increases, we could see some discounts disappear, perhaps permanently, resulting in capital gains on top of those higher yields for the earlier investors.

CEFs require a significant amount of research and experience in monitoring them. Most novice investors of the space simply buy based on the largest discount or highest yield. This is a fundamental error that needs to be squashed early in CEF investing.

We've made a few buys and sells recently taking advantage of opportunities that have arisen. For example, we purchase Western Asset Global High Income (EHI) on the basis that the fund is likely to liquidate. The shares since our first purchase are up 14.8%.

Each week we go through the CEF space hunting for opportunities. By looking at the funds that have traded off during the week and are trading at nice discount to NAV, we can identify mispricings in the market.

During the week, we send email chat messages to clients detailing trades being made. For example, here is one from last week:

I significantly trimmed my position in BBN at $13.92. The rationale: 1) it was an oversized position in my portfolio at nearly 6% compared to a 4% target weight. 2) The fund was trading at its 52-wk high at +3.3% (as of last night). The fund is only down slightly today. Second, I added some risk with some KIO and MCI today but very small (<1%). I also added a little bit of that to CXH. @all

Since then, KIO is up over $1 per share in price appreciation nearly cutting the 11.1% discount in half. We also added Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) at a nice discount to NAV. First, I added at $13.90 and then I effectively doubled-down around $13.65. It's rare for the fund to trade at a discount to NAV. And we think the NAV will increase the next time it is reported.

