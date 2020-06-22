5 Dividend Growth Stocks Trading At Historically High Yields

These five stocks have low forecast payout ratios of below 75%, 25-year plus dividend growth streaks, and current yields above their 10-year 90th percentile.

In search for tempting yields, it's important not to forget about safety, value, and growth prospects.

We live in uncertain times. The business environment has changed beyond all recognition in recent months, and volatility has gripped financial markets in a manner unlike previous crises. Few predicted that a global pandemic would cause a free-fall in stock markets; even fewer would have predicted the quick recovery that followed.

Now, with the S&P 500 trading at a price-to-earnings multiple above 21, it can be difficult for investors to find value. Income investors are also having to choose from fewer tempting, yet sustainable, yield plays. There are still a fair few stocks that continue to trade at elevated yields - but although high yields are tempting, they can also be seen as warning signs of possible dividend cuts ahead.

We have already seen more S&P 500 constituents announce dividend cuts or suspensions than in any year since 2009. So, in these challenging times, there is a strong desire to find stocks that offer dividend safety in addition to generous yields.

Screening Criteria

With this in mind, I believe the search for tempting yields that offer recession-resistant dividend growth ought to consider whether:

the company has robust underlying fundamentals a long track record of sustaining annual dividend growth, demonstrating a resilient business model that can weather business disruption and an uncertain economic environment a low dividend payout ratio even under stressed 2020 conditions historically high yields, representing an extraordinary opportunity to buy at a discount

With these four key criteria, I have found five Blue-Chip names that offer tempting yields, while not forgetting about safety, value, and growth prospects.

They all have a low forecast payout ratio of below 75%, a 25-year plus dividend growth streak, and current yields above their 10-year 90th percentile (i.e. the stock has had a higher yield in less than 10% of the trading days over the past 10 years).

Data by YCharts

IBM

Dividend Yield 5.22% Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth 25 Consensus EPS Estimates for 2020 $11.09 Dividend Payout Ratio in 2020 (Estimate) 59%

First up, it's International Business Machines (IBM) with a 5.22% dividend yield on an estimated 2020 payout ratio of 59%.

There's no doubt about it, 2020 will be a difficult year for IBM. In its Q1 conference call, CFO Jim Kavanaugh highlighted how COVID-19 had changed client priorities:

As we got into March, the health situation and resulting social distancing became more widespread. As you would expect, we saw a noticeable change in client priorities. With that, there was effectively a pause as clients understandably dealt with their most pressing needs. This was most pronounced in our software business, where the vast majority of transactions typically closed in the last two weeks of the quarter.

Data by YCharts

Falling demand is bound to hurt IBM's revenues - and in a taste of things to come, the company withdrew its 2020 full-year guidance, which had forecasted at least $13.35 in earnings per share on an adjusted basis. Analysts now expect an adjusted EPS of $11.73 this year, a 17% decrease from three months ago but which still leaves its dividend well covered.

Still, things are not all doom and gloom for the company. Net of currency and divestitures, the company delivered modest revenue growth in the first quarter, reflecting positive momentum in expanding digital sales and growing cloud business. The company's Cloud and Cognitive Software segment, which includes recently acquired Red Hat, reported $5.24 billion in revenue - an increase of 5.5% over last year. On the structural benefits of the Red Hat acquisition, Kavanaugh said:

Red Hat momentum continued this quarter, with normalized revenue growth of 20%, and strong bookings and backlog growth...The number of Red Hat large deals was up from the fourth quarter, and up about 50% over last year. Red Hat signed the two largest deals in its history, leveraging IBM's deep client relationships. This is a great proof point of the value of IBM and Red Hat together...The contribution of Red Hat, together with strong margin performance in our services businesses contributed to our 150 basis points of operating gross margin expansion.

Meanwhile, IBM's dividend yield remains significantly above its ten-year median, and its forward price-to-earnings ratio is low relative to the market, at less than 11.4 times this year's expected earnings. The forward earnings multiple for 2021 is even lower, at just 10.1.

3M

Dividend Yield 3.64% Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth 62 Consensus EPS Estimates for 2020 $8.07 Dividend Payout Ratio in 2020 (Estimate) 74%

Originally founded as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company in 1902, 3M (MMM) is now a conglomerate operating in the fields of safety & industrial, transportation & electronics, health care, and consumer products.

The group posted good results for the first quarter, but management disappointed the market as it withdrew guidance for 2020 due to COVID-19. Adjusted EPS was down slightly to $2.16, but significantly exceeded analysts' estimates of $2.03. Meanwhile, sales were up 2.7% to $8.1 billion.

Demand for 3M's ubiquitous N95 respirator masks have surged beyond all expectations, but given the group's breadth and diversity across a wide range of products, results across all segments are more of a mixed picture. Healthcare and personal safety have done well, but this was partly offset by weakness in transportation and electronics, office supplies, and other areas.

That's the very nature of conglomerates - diversification across a range of industries or product lines creates a balance for the group as a whole, as spending patterns for each product group may move in opposite directions to each other depending on current conditions.

Data by YCharts

For 2020, analysts expect adjusted EPS of $8.07, representing a 90-day change of -14.6% due to COVID-19. At this point, I'm not too concerned since this would still leave 3M's 3.64% yield on a 74% payout ratio. It's an attractive payout for a stock that has so far weathered the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic relatively well.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Dividend Yield 4.31% Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth 44 Consensus EPS Estimates for 2020 $5.47 Dividend Payout Ratio in 2020 (Estimate) 35%

Drugstore and pharmaceutical wholesaler Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has spent much of the past five years in the investing doghouse as margins have come under pressure from cheaper generic drugs and growing competition from online retailers.

But although challenging industry conditions are likely to persist in the short term, a stabilization in EBITDA and margins may not be far away following a major restructuring of its retail business and an ambitious cost-cutting drive set to enhance its competitive position. Moreover, as the prices of generic drugs have come under pressure, so too has its dependence on such profits waned.

Free cash flows have so far remained robust, in spite of recent growth in capital investments and margin pressure, with the group generating $1.78 billion in the first half of the year. This is largely down to working capital reductions from management initiatives and falling cash restructuring costs. Revenues have also continued to trend upwards, with 3.2% growth to $70.16 billion.

Data by YCharts

Aflac

Dividend Yield 2.96% Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth 38 Consensus EPS Estimates for 2020 $4.29 Dividend Payout Ratio in 2020 (Estimate) 27%

Aflac (AFL) operates in both the United States and Japan, selling life insurance and supplemental health insurance.

Financials are not usually considered safe-haven investments at times of economic distress, but Aflac's resilient business model and low payout ratio should help it to deliver positive dividend growth for years to come.

The company is not without its risks though. Sales of new policies have slumped in the final weeks of the first quarter amid COVID-19 pressures and a scandal at its distribution partner Japan Post. On the upside, the company is well prepared to deal with the dual challenges, having already de-risked its investment portfolio and bolstered its liquidity. It now holds $4.8 billion of cash at the holding company and has no debt maturities until 2023 after recent refinancing.

In any case, they've kept their now 38-year dividend growth streak alive, having already survived three past recessions. The knock on the insurer, however, is that it is too conservative and doesn't grow as quickly as many investors would want. But as tough times show, its main "detraction" is also its greatest strength.

Data by YCharts

Sure enough, consensus EPS estimates for the current fiscal year have been reduced by just 3.2% over the past three months, to $4.29. Aflac's stock now yields 4.4%, with a forecast payout ratio of 27% in 2020. And while the dividend yield is not huge, Aflac has been known to generously return additional surplus capital to shareholders through share repurchases.

Data by YCharts

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Dividend Yield 3.52% Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth 45 Consensus EPS Estimates for 2020 $2.83 Dividend Payout Ratio in 2020 (Estimate) 52%

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) is currently yielding 3.3%. Not too long ago, its dividend yield exceeded 4.5%. ADM is one of the few companies that dominate the global grain handling and food processing industry. It's a capital intensive business that involves buying crops from farmers, transporting to importers, or processing into products such as animal feed, biofuels, and other food ingredients.

Despite being in the stable business of food, the company isn't completely immune to the effects of COVID-19 - the company has been exposed to lower commodity prices which have discouraged farmers in North America to sell their corn and soybeans - and instead store them in anticipation of better prices in the near future. Biofuel production at two of its corn dry mill facilities have also been temporarily idled due to the recent much-reduced gasoline demand and low energy prices.

In tailwinds, ADM benefited from the much-improved volumes originating from South America which helped to prop up operating profits and margins at its Ag Services segment.

Data by YCharts

The forecast payout ratio for 2020 is 52%, so even after a 14.7% decline in the estimated EPS for 2020, dividend growth at ADM would still look safe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.