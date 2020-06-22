Investors have been disappointed with International Business Machines Corporation's (IBM) poor strategic initiatives, underwhelming operating performance, and incessant headcount reductions. All of which have led the company to give shareholders cumulatively negative total returns going back more than five years. We're seeing IBM's performance falling well below broader markets as well as industry peers:

Data by YCharts

Bulls contend that a business turnaround is on the way, but the narrative described below will strongly suggest otherwise.

Overarching Trends

The longstanding excuse from bulls has been that IBM has been shedding their older businesses, namely hardware (i.e. building computers), which has pressured the company's top line. However, hardware has accounted for less than 8% of total sales, so even a routine high-single digit decline in sales from this segment (which includes power systems, storage systems, and IBM Z), would equate to less than 1% downward pressure to consolidated annual revenue. Overall sales weakness actually stems from their Global Technology Services [GTS] segment, the largest revenue contributor at 36% (which includes cloud services), declined by 6+% year-over-year. Despite that the Red Hat acquisition is now contributing approximately $4 billion in annualized sales and supposed to be posting double-digit growth, IBM's TTM revenue hit a fresh low in 2020:

Data by YCharts

Ginni Rometty argued that the acquisition of Red Hat was a good fit for IBM, but her rationale was less than convincing. When asked about the move at the Red Hat summit, Ginni responded with the following: "There's lots of reasons you're going to end up with an environment that's hybrid, and there's a great way to pull more innovation in. So, to me, the timing is exactly right for this now. It's kind of a chapter two for lots of clients, and the technology and the demand for open is so strong." Interesting that she brings up innovation as the primary driver for the acquisition when R&D pales in comparison to the other top competing U.S. cloud providers:

Data by YCharts

What's equally interesting is that IBM's capital expenditures, which are a broad gauge of reinvestment in the business, have been in steady decline over the last decade. But what's most concerning, however, is that total capex declined by 25% year-over-year after the closing of the Red Hat acquisition. Normally companies report an uptrend in capex following a major business combination, but IBM eliminated an incremental $1 billion in the last year:

Data by YCharts

First Quarter Miss

What was really surprising following the release of first quarter results is that Wall Street called the report "pretty standard" and claimed "mixed results." However, IBM actually reported a pre-tax loss of $49 million in the first quarter, which was the company's absolute worst quarterly performance in over a decade! Many investors passed over this because net income was positive based on a tax gain being recorded following an "intra-entity" divestment. Most of the operating deleveraging was due to weaker sales, higher SG&A, and more interest expenses.

Data by YCharts

To be sure, management guided that they will achieve synergies through labor cost reductions, but investors should recognize that almost all other cloud providers have been growing their employee headcount to increase their talent pool, drive retention, and ultimately foster product innovation and ultimately growth. The question is whether these layoffs won't actually lead to further top-line pressure. If history is any guide, that will be the case.

Interest expenses expanded substantially as well, as the Red Hat acquisition was primarily financed with debt. Run rate interest expenses increased from approximately $840 million to more than $1.3 billion. A 54% increase in debt costs in part stems from the hefty price tag of $35 billion.

Other Moving Parts

For those who don't know, IBM has an incredibly large finance arm. In good times, these generally provide a steady stream of supplementary income. But when business conditions turn down, a serious overhang is created as credit quality weakens and cash flow wipes out. Well, as of Q1 2020, approximately 45% of IBM's lease and loan receivables are rated junk between the BB to D credit classifications. At the same time, the aggregate of leases, receivables, and loans declined from a net value of $23 billion at the end of 2019 to only $19.8 billion in the first quarter of 2020, an astounding decline of 14% in one quarter. And despite carrying a much smaller book, total allowances for credit losses actually increased from $221 million to $238 million. Unfortunately, IBM showed weakness in several ways, in part triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. Part of the rise in allowances is related to the new accounting standard of Current Expected Credit Losses [CECL] coming into practice, and given the depth of poor credit quality in these assets, it wouldn't be surprising to see allowances staying elevated headed into the second quarter.

Switching gears to other cost items, IBM is oddly reporting higher executive compensation costs, despite that sales and profitability are collapsing:

Data by YCharts

In nearly all cases, the board and shareholders will agree that executive compensation should increase following a sustained improvement in certain metrics, typically based on overall operating performance. That's certainly not the case here. Comparing stock compensation to pre-tax income shows a glaringly disappointing trend:

Data by YCharts

Balance Sheet Decline

IBM still has an excellent balance sheet, but after being a serial acquirer and consistent underperformer, it's not hard to image that the company's financial position has begun to unwind. On the one hand, about one-third of total assets are now carried as goodwill. Having an exorbitant amount of goodwill can be a common balance sheet red flag for several reasons:

Data by YCharts

At the same time, financial leverage has also meaningfully expanded. IBM's debt to EBITDA has gradually increased from approximately 1x to about 4x:

Data by YCharts

Such deterioration in financial leverage has not only led to a heavier interest burden, but also forced IBM to stall its buyback program.

In the last 10 years, more than one-third (1/3) of IBM's EPS growth was driven by share repurchases. With this primary earnings booster gone, it will be extremely difficult for IBM to show meaningful uplift off its current annualized $10 EPS. That's probably one reason why IBM decided to withdraw its full year outlook. Trading at $123 with a $10 EPS gives the company a multiple of approximately 12x, which generally corresponds with a low-to-no growth company. Although this price seems fair on an absolute basis, it continues the long ongoing story that IBM likely will continue to perform at an equivalent or below pace relative to others.

Bottom Line

Unfortunately, IBM continues to report more of the same: stagnation and weak performance. I think most investors didn't fully recognize the gravity of first quarter earnings either. Rather than seeing a turnaround materialize, we're seeing profitability unwind at an even faster pace. One could make the argument that it pays to hold IBM with a dividend yield of 5%, which is fair, but it's probably not worth buying at this level. Investors looking for better returns should look elsewhere in the technology sector. Thank you for reading and please comment below. If you found this article interesting and want more research like this, click on the "Follow" button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.