When StoneCo (STNE) fell to the $20 range on several occasions during the market meltdown earlier this year, the drop gave investors another good entry point. At current levels, the valuations are less compelling, so investors may not expect more upside ahead. Still, how did the company manage to report strong first-quarter results after laying off 1,300 staff, or 20% of the total?

CEO Thiago Piau said that the staff cut “measure will give us the strength to maintain Stone’s service level, seeking to transform the lives of entrepreneurs in the long run. It will bring security to those who stay.” In that period, the company’s revenue grew 33.8% year-on-year to R$716.8 million. This is an impressive feat because it happened during a major pandemic the region and the world never experienced.

StoneCo invested heavily in its operation before the outbreak. TPV (total payment volume) grew 52% Y/Y in Q1 then at fourth-quarter levels up to March 15. The first half of March saw TPV grow 63%. The slowdown that followed and the potential re-opening next suggests that StoneCo will report a sharp recovery from the second-quarter trough. The stock scores an A on the major metrics:

Scores courtesy of Seeking Alpha Premium

The company’s client business still grew despite the lockdown dynamic. It added over 50,000 and now reaches a client base of over 530,000.

Staff Cut

The company took a drastic move of cutting staff by 10,000, or 20% of its workforce. But it not only gave them a generous package, but the company also helped staff find another job. It leveraged its existing partnerships with other companies to help re-staff those let go.

In April, digital banking account openings grew by 35,000. At 160,000 accounts, investors should expect the pace of customer growth to increase. Bears may argue that high COVID-19 cases in Brazil will derail the TPV and account opening growth. But two-thirds of StoneCo’s hub volume is in cities outside of the 27 state capitals where 50% of the virus infections are concentrated.

TPV growth fell sharply from the start of the year but is already showing signs of recovering:

Presentation Slide courtesy of StoneCo

Opportunity

StoneCo’s CEO believes the company has room to double its outstanding credit balance. The company has a strong understanding of the transactional behavior of its clients. So, as it develops its scoring process, optimizes its algorithms daily, and builds its client relationship, profit margins will expand at a steady pace.

StoneCo’s digital platform is a strong source of profit growth. The company commands ~51% of Brazil’s e-commerce volume:

In addition to holding electronic transaction suppliers like PayPal (PYPL) or Square (SQ), investors may continue holding StoneCo's stock.

Unlike other companies that withdrew their guidance, StoneCo issued a forecast for the second quarter. The company said that it anticipates “Adjusted Pre-Tax Margin to be positive,” at between 20% and 24% in 2Q20. This includes the one-off severance costs and one-off expenses associated with incentives given to clients.

Price Target

StoneCo trades at unfavorable valuations. Its price-to-book is similar to the industry, but the price-to-earnings is far higher than that of the S&P 500 index:

Data courtesy of stock rover

StoneCo is currently benefiting from seasonal strength, which ends in August:

Chart courtesy of stock rover

Investors with a short-term time horizon may want to hold this stock for another 45 days, sell before August, and then buy shares again in September. The DIY Value Investing marketplace does not have a position in this company at this time. This is due to valuation concerns.

Your Takeaway

StoneCo is a solidly run company with its growth rates accelerating. Investors who continue to hold the stock will get rewarded. Others who missed the entry price in the $20s will want to wait it out for now.

Please [+]Follow me and get free real-time alerts whenever I publish an article. Join the DIY value investing marketplace now. Our service nearly doubled its subscriber base in 2020. Followers liked the list of 20 stocks that could triple. Read the DIY tutorials and tricks. Get the special picks to combat the COVID-19 damage to investor portfolios. Join DIY investing today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.