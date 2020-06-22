uniQure is an excellent acquisition target for Sanofi with potential to be first to market in gene therapy treatments for hemophilia B and Huntington disease.

Introduction

Last month, pharmaceutical giant Sanofi (SNY) announced it closed its sale of 21.6 million shares of Regeneron (REGN) common stock with total gross proceeds of $11.7 billion. There is now growing speculation as to how the French drug company might spend the proceeds. Sanofi announced last year it will narrow its focus to immuno-oncology drugs and gene therapies. Sanofi immediately backed up those claims by acquiring Synthorx for $2.5 billion to bolster its oncology pipeline. The company may now have its eyes set on the gene therapy space. Dutch gene therapy player uniQure (QURE) would be an excellent candidate giving Sanofi access to a rich IP portfolio, world-leading manufacturing facilities and a pipeline with a potential approval in hemophilia B next year.

Sanofi's new focus

Sanofi CEO, Paul Hudson, immediately announced a shake-up at the firm when taking over in late 2019. The British CEO, formerly head of Novartis (NYSE:NVS), announced that the company would move away from cardiovascular disease to focus on oncology, immunology, vaccines and rare diseases. Subsequently, Sanofi announced that it was eliminating 466 jobs in France and Germany, ending its cardiology research programs. Then in December 2019, Sanofi announced it would acquire San Diego, California based biotechnology company Synthorx for $2.5 billion gaining access to THOR-707, a variant of interleukin-2 (IL-2) in development to treat multiple solid tumor types. When asked about strategy for rare diseases and gene therapy on the Q1 2020 conference call, Paul Hudson stated that his contractual agreement had prevented him from being involved in the gene therapy space until end February 2020. He stated:

"Now, I can play a more active role. We are starting to get to the decision points on how we want to deploy. I can tell you there's a lot of excitement and enthusiasm. There's also some very good in-house projects that need augmenting and some capabilities that need adding."

With a potential gene therapy company acquisition on the cards and many gene therapy biotech companies to choose from, who would be the best fit for Sanofi?

uniQure

In steps uniQure. The company has been working in the gene therapy space since it was founded in 1998 and has several attractive qualities that set it aside from other players in the space.

Manufacturing capabilities

uniQure has invested heavily in becoming a leader in gene therapy manufacturing. Since uniQure was one of the early pioneers in gene therapy it has afforded them the opportunity to develop significant capabilities for commercial scale manufacturing. The company has an 80,000 ft2 commercial-scale AAV facility in Lexington, Massachusetts. The company firmly believes its manufacturing capabilities give it a competitive advantage to reduce development costs and the ability to eventually support demand for drug approvals in more prevalent indications such as Huntington disease.

Of note, Sanofi has its biological manufacturing facility in Framingham, Massachusetts, a mere 30-minute drive from uniQure's manufacturing facility.

miQURE Platform

uniQure possesses a proprietary gene silencing platform, which is designed to deliver microRNA via a recombinant AAV5 vector to non-selectively lower or knock-down select proteins. This is the technology that the company is using to treat Huntington disease by lowering the level of human Huntingtin protein in Huntington's disease patients. Preclinical studies have demonstrated not only good efficacy in lowering expression of target genes and improved tissue-specificity, but also good safety with no off-target effects.

AAV5

uniQure's pipeline consists of AAV5-based gene therapies, including five clinical trials for liver-directed and CNS diseases. uniQure believes AAV5 offers a unique advantage in that it has a relatively favorable immunogenicity profile compared to other AAV serotypes. One major challenge for AAV-based gene therapies are circulating anti-AAV neutralizing antibodies that may prevent gene therapy transfer. Yet, uniQure has been able to demonstrate successful transduction of AAV5 in pre-clinical and clinical studies with pre-existing anti-AAV5 neutralizing antibodies. The company is confident that this will make nearly all patients eligible for AAV-based gene therapies. As such, the company has multiple patents protecting the use of AAV5 and the administration technology surrounding it.

Pipeline

uniQure possesses a diverse pipeline, the bulk of which is fully owned by the company other than a collaboration with Bristol-Myers (BMY) for cardiovascular disease. This means any acquiring company will not have to worry about surrendering profits in partnership deals.

Hemophilia B

uniQure's lead gene therapy candidate is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061) for the treatment of hemophilia B, a hereditary bleeding disorder caused by missing or defective factor IX (FIX). In a phase II trial, uniQure was able to show sustained FIX activity 41% of normal in 3 participants at 1 year after treatment. It should be noted that two out of the three patients in this trial had pre-existing neutralizing antibodies to a different AAV serotype and were therefore ineligible for another gene therapy trial. This again shows the benefit of the AAV5 serotype with a favorable immunogenicity profile. In March 2020, the company completed dosing of 54 patients in the HOPE-B trial that is expected to read out at the end of this year. This puts the company ahead of competitor Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) who isn't expected to read out data in their gene therapy hemophilia B trial until mid-2021. This means uniQure has the potential to be first to market a one-time administered gene therapy treatment for Hemophilia B approved in 2021.

Huntington disease

AMT-130 is a one-time administered disease-modifying therapy utilizing the miQURE gene-silencing platform. Huntington disease is a fatal neurodegenerative disorder caused by a CAG trinucleotide repeat expansion in the huntingtin gene. AMT-130 is designed to silence expression of the huntingtin gene and therefore the toxic buildup of mutant huntingtin fragments. A phase I/II trial had enrolled its first two patients and was set to begin in March 2020, but was later delayed given the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company announced last week that the trial had resumed and the first 2 patients were treated (1 intervention and 1 placebo). These first two patients will now be observed for a 90-day period by the Data Safety Monitoring Board before further cohorts can be dosed. Once again, uniQure is ahead of its competitors and could potentially be first to market should everything go to plan.

It should be noted that Sanofi has previously had an eye for the Huntington disease market. In 2015, Sanofi partnered with Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) to develop AAV gene therapies for certain neurological diseases that included VY-HTT01 for the treatment of Huntington disease. However, in June 2019 Sanofi terminated its license agreement with Voyager relinquishing its rights to license the Huntington's disease program. Should Sanofi acquire uniQure, they would once again jump into the Huntington disease gene therapy race, this time at the front of the pack.

Hemophilia A

The hemophilia A gene therapy space is competitive with BioMarin (BMRN) taking the lead with an announcement last week that their gene therapy treatment Valrox dramatically reduced bleeding episodes in hemophilia A patients now 4 years post-transfusion. However, there has been some question regarding durability of treatment, as factor VIII (FVIII) levels have steadily declined each year post-transfusion. Last week too, Pfizer and partner Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) announced sustained FVIII activity levels in a phase I/II trial in 5 patients with severe hemophilia A, showing no bleeds or FVIII infusions up to 61 weeks. With Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) also in the race using SPK-8011 for the treatment of hemophilia A, what can uniQure offer with a pre-clinical candidate?

uniQure believes the reduction in FVIII expression over time is related to the fact that unlike other clotting factors FVIII is not naturally native to the liver and is produced by endothelial cells throughout the body. It is uniQure's belief that liver stress related to FVIII production may be the cause of the sustained decrease in FVIII seen over time in the aforementioned trials. To tackle this problem, uniQure has developed a novel approach with AMT-180 that encodes a transgene for a variant of factor IX that is induced through factor VIII-independent activation of factor IX. Although very early days, the company has shown some promising pre-clinical data and wishes to submit an IND later this year.

Other pre-clinical targets

uniQure recently presented new preclinical data at the ASGCT annual meeting using gene therapy candidate AMT-150 for spinocerebellar ataxia type 3 (SCA3) and AMT-190 for Fabry disease, both of which showed early signs of safety and efficacy. Like AMT-130 for Huntington disease, AMT-150 will utilize the company's proprietary miQURE platform to reduce expression of the ATXN3 gene that results in the mutated form of the ataxin-3 protein.

uniQure Financials

As of March 31, 2020, uniQure had cash and cash equivalents of $342.0 million with a net loss of $28.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $27.8 million for the same period in 2019. The company believes it has enough cash to fund operations into 2022.

Recently at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference, CEO Matt Kapusta was asked about preparation for commercial launch of Etranacogene dezaparvovec and the potential for partnerships. Matt Kapusta stated:

"In parallel we are also exploring various options of go to market strategy. So, that would also include consideration for partners both ex US and as well as global licensing strategies. What we're focusing on is maximizing shareholder value and of course doing that through the most rapid manner that we can bring this product, which we think will be first to market and potentially best in class, to patients around the world. So, we're evaluating several different approaches to that but meanwhile we're doing everything we need to be doing to commercialize direct in the united states"

If approved, Etranacogene dezaparvovec could potentially reach over $1 billion in global peak sales. AMT-130 could fetch substantially more if approved with estimated peak sales in excess of $3 billion. Recent price targets from Chardan Capital Markets and Goldman are $105 and $98 per share, respectively. An M&A scenario could see a substantial premium, especially if there are multiple suitors like there were for Spark Therapeutics, where Sanofi lost out to Roche in a bidding war that saw Spark Therapeutics go for $4.8 billion in 2019. ­­­­­­­­­­

Risks

There are certainly risks to investing in uniQure. Investors should do their due diligence and never invest purely on M&A speculation. The HOPE-B trial is set to read out this year and any concern surrounding safety or efficacy could see the stock plummet. Furthermore, the first two patients treated with AMT-130 are now being observed for an initial period of 90 days, followed by a meeting of the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB). The DSMB will review safety data on the first two patients and make a determination about continued dosing of the next patients. Any safety issues would spell disaster for the company.

Conclusion

Sanofi is now cash-rich after completing its sale of Regeneron common stock. There are clear synergies between Sanofi and uniQure, and with Sanofi looking to expand further into gene therapy space, a transaction between the two companies might make sense. Any company that acquired uniQure would gain access to a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Lexington, MA and a fully-owned proprietary pipeline with the potential to be first to market in hemophilia B and Huntington disease.

