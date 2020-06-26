We think you can buy shares under $13.50 if you have a good degree of risk tolerance (risk 4) and a longer-term time horizon.

The fund is not without its risk given the types of securities it invests in plus the lower liquidity of the fund itself.

We think the current discount could be high single digits after taking out the distribution.

Shares of this well-run fund are trading at a rare discount. And the discount in actuality is much larger than it appears.

(This report was issued on June 15 to members of Yield Hunting. All data herein is from those dates.)

Barings Corporate Investors (MCI)

We are expecting a quarterly NAV update on this high-yield fund in a few weeks time. And for the first time in many quarters (and even years) there's a nice opportunity setting up here. The price prior to the COVID-19 crisis was well above par with the premium rising through most of the last year. When the virus crisis hit, the price crashed.

The price was at $16.98 at the high in mid February and cratered all the way down to $9.40 on March 19, a decline of 44.6% peak-to-trough. The blue line is the NAV which is only reported on a quarterly basis, unlike daily for most CEFs.

(Source: CEFConnect)

The quarterly NAV is going to be reported as of June 30 and will likely come out the third week of July. In January, the fourth quarter NAV was $15.24 per share on 20.22M shares. Net investment income for the year was $22.58M or $1.12 per share.

We estimate that the NAV will rise by at least 11% in the next update if today were the end of the quarter. This is our conservative model. The more aggressive model shows a NAV return of over 35%.

Data by YCharts

If we use the conservative model and the NAV adjusts higher by 11% then the NAV estimate for the second quarter is $15.72 net of that distribution. The fund did pay a 24 cent distribution in May which needs be factored in as well. At that level, the shares are trading at a 12% discount.

My issue with the model is that at $15.72 it's at a 52-week high. And just intuitively, I do not think we could be at an all-time high on the NAV right now, especially after taking out a distribution.

(Source: CEFdata.com)

The positives are that the net investment income production so far in 2020 is outperforming 2019. That's a good sign that they had some positive bond swaps and/or minor leverage cost benefit (there was only a small amount of gearing in the fund).

The distribution was cut from $0.30 per "quarter" to $0.24, a decline of 20%. This is the likely catalyst for the lower valuation applied to the shares.

Fund Strategy and Characteristics

From the annual report:

MCI invests principally in privately placed, below-investment grade, long-term debt obligations and often accompanied by equity features, purchased directly from their issuers and sourced through Barings extensive deal network of private equity sponsors. MCI’s principal investments are in the privately placed, below-investment grade, long-term debt obligations of companies primarily domiciled in the U.S. These direct placement securities may in some cases be accompanied by equity features such as warrants, conversion rights and occasionally preferred stocks. We typically purchase these investments directly from their issuers, who tend to be smaller companies, and may also temporarily invest in marketable investment-grade and other debt securities (including high yield) and common stocks. MCI is managed on a total return basis, and distributes substantially all of its net income each year in the form of quarterly dividends.

(Source: Barings.com)

Total Net Assets: $396M

Debt outstanding: $30M

Effective leverage: 7.03%

Management Fee: 1.24%

Avg Daily Volume: 24K shares

Avg Daily Volume $: $350K

Distribution: $0.24 (four time per year)

The Portfolio

What are you buying when you own shares of MCI?

The fund is a middle market lending fund that's more akin to what you see in BDCs than in CEFs. It's mostly floating rate loans to private companies that are smaller than what's typically found in fixed income closed-end funds. About half of those loans are floating rate with 30% being fixed rate. The rest of the portfolio is in cash or equivalents (11.7%) and a small allocation to some equities.

(Source: Annual Report)

The company reduced their distribution from $0.30, where it had been for many years, to $0.24, a decline of 20%. The reason for the reduction is the fund board anticipating an increased level of non-accrual investments.

But the fund did earn a greater amount of net investment income in the first quarter. MCI earned $0.32, which would be enough to keep the distribution the same as it was previously. However, $0.08 of that was a non-recurring past due interest. In other words, a borrower was in arrears on a loan and began paying again.

During the first quarter four mezzanine debt issuers deferred their quarterly interest payments and were placed on non-accrual. They also had one senior term loan issuer that did a payment-in-kind non-accrual due to the company only paying a partial cash interest payment during the quarter.

But they also noted this:

The new non-accrual investments represent approximately $0.02 in quarterly income for the Trust. On a go forward basis, we do anticipate a rise in non-accrual loans.

So why reduce the distribution if they do not foresee an increase in the non-accrual rate? And why then is net investment income down to $0.24 in the first quarter when you back out the 8 cents of past due interest received?

This is unclear but it's likely a result of anticipated lower realizations in the portfolio. In the first quarter, they had four private investment exits, all of which were favorable. However, they note that the exits occurred prior to March when the COVID-19 crisis ramped up. Post March, it's likely we will be in a reduced merger and acquisition environment.

The answer to the distribution question is that they have not earned the distribution through net investment income ("NII") since 2013. Instead, they have augmented NII with non-recurring income and earnings carry forwards. Essentially, the fund also was susceptible to a lower interest rate environment and a tighter "spread" environment leading to lower yield on subordinated debt investment opportunities. These lower yielding investment opportunities have been unable to replace prepayments and realizations in the portfolio. In essence, lower interest rates and a rich market environment in private equity led them to estimate future NII to be lower, and thus reduced the distribution.

Sure, the 19a shows the company earned 100% of its distribution. However, the fund actually only earned $1.12 in NII last year while paying out $1.20 in distributions. However, they have carry forwards from prior years that they are using to augment their NII production. But there's only so much of that they can rely on.

The table below is from their annual report last year. The first red box shows NII per share in each of the last four calendar years. You can see NII production was above the $1.20 annual distribution in 2017 and 2018 but fell well below it in 2019.

(Source: Annual Report 2019)

(Source: Annual Report 2016)

Concluding Thoughts

MCI is looking relatively attractive today as the fund reduced the distribution by 20% and investors sold off the shares to a rare discount. Additionally, the quarter is nearly done and the NAV (only adjusted quarterly) will almost certainly be marked higher by 10%-15% gross of the distribution.

The shares should trade near their long-term average for valuation which is approximately a 5.5% premium to NAV. The distribution wasn't all net investment income previously. So, like when an equity fund cut its distribution and the shares sell off, it becomes a good buying opportunity. Why? The payment for the distribution comes out of NAV. What difference does it make if it comes from your own capital or not? It has no bearing on the earnings power of the fund.

We think the shares are a rare bargain. The NAV returns on this fund are number one for multi-year periods. If we can get those superior returns at a discount, to me that make sense.

(Source: CEFdata.com)

The largest risk are that the underlying securities are risky and illiquid. Not to mention the fund's shares itself are not very liquid trading 23K shares per day. Limit orders are a must!

ACTION: Buy under $13.50!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.