Investment thesis

On 7/3/17, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) announced that,

"We completed the transaction to create Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) and combined our Oil & Gas business and Baker Hughes Incorporated (Baker Hughes) to create a new company in which GE holds an ownership interest of approximately 62.5% and former Baker Hughes shareholders hold an ownership interest of approximately 37.5%."

The business combination was expected to achieve $600 million in cost synergies and $100 million in revenue synergies based on $60 per barrel price of crude oil and represented a big bet on fossil fuels. The ensuing meltdown of the sector finds GE with a 36.8% interest in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BHR) which the company has indicated that it intends to divest in an orderly fashion over time. Let's look into GE's "wayback machine" to see how this fiasco unfolded, shall we?

How we got here - GE CEO Jeffrey Immelt - "the force behind the BHI - GE Oil and Gas merger"

Like GE's ill-advised $10.6 billion purchase of Alstom's power and grid business, which I referred to as an "albatross" in my 12/31/17 article "The NEW GE Power Faces an Uncertain 2018", the GE/ Baker Hughes merger was the "brainchild" of GE CEO Jeffrey Immelt. It was a penultimate Hail Mary by the former Dartmouth College tackle and "I am a football player" (video compliments of youtube.com). But #79 was no Doug Flutie, and this initiative has failed miserably. Immelt left GE (prematurely) in July 2017 (the same month that the deal was completed), and on 10/31/17, BHGE reported a Q3 loss of $104M. When the final chapter of this odyssey is written, I believe this business combination will rank as one of Immelt's (who was named as one of the "World's Best CEOs" three times by Barron's) 3 worst decisions of his 16 yr. tenure as GE CEO.

The curbing of enthusiasm

GE CEO John Flannery made clear that the GE/BH honeymoon was over when he disclosed on 11/13/17 that GE was "evaluating our exit options on Baker Hughes" as a way of reducing the company's volatility and exposure to the boom and bust cycles of the oil and gas sector. That pretty much signaled that it was just a matter of time before the newlyweds parted ways. But, as usual, time was not on GE's side as there was a lock-up provision in effect until July 2019 which prevented the company's disposal of any BHGE shares. However, before Flannery was fired "effectively immediately" on 10/1/18, he did manage to have the transaction agreement amended, which culminated in a $2.2B pre-tax loss on the sale of BHGE shares in 11/18, which decreased GE's ownership interest from 62.5% to 50.2%.

Culp deconsolidates

In September 2019, less than 2 months after the lock-up period ended, now GE CEO Larry Culp (who is oftentimes still referred to as "new" despite being GE's #1 for more than 1½ yrs.) oversaw the sale of 144.1 million shares in BHGE at a price to the public of $21.50 per share for $3.0B in cash (net of certain deal related costs) which reduced the company's ownership interest from 50.2% to 36.8%. As a result, GE deconsolidated the Baker Hughes segment and reclassified its results to discontinued operations for all periods presented and recorded an $8.7B pre-tax loss in discontinued operations.

So, where do we go from here?

COVID-19

I stated in my 4/9/20 blog post "4 Reasons Why Larry Culp Should Revise GE's 2020 Guidance" that COVID-19 is a "clear and present danger" which will have a devastating economic effect for an indeterminate length of time. GE also acknowledged the magnitude of this reality in the company's Q1 2020 10-Q by stating:

COVID-19 factors described above negatively impacted GE cash from operating activities (CFOA) and Industrial free cash flows (FCF)* by approximately $1B."

On a macro level, the overarching issue is the COVID-19 environment, and I fully appreciate that GE is unable to predict the extent to which the pandemic and related impacts will continue to adversely impact their business operations, financial performance, results of operations, financial position and the achievement of the company's strategic objectives as stated in their Q1 2020 10-Q. On a company-specific level , GE has been tight-lipped about details of their announced plan in reference to their remaining stake in BKR other than stating that they "continue to evaluate the timing of an orderly sale over time." Although GE will likely realize a significant influx of capital in this regard, unless there is an unexpected price spike in BKR stock, it will likely result in a sizable tax loss. BKR is a high beta stock which has experienced increased volatility of late, due in large part to the sharp fluctuations in the price of crude oil. Post deconsolidation, GE is reporting their equity in BKR on a market to market basis (see link for information regarding the accounting treatment of MTM), and all subsequent changes in fair value will be recognized in earnings from continuing operations. BKR was trading at $15.94, as of the date that I submitted this article for publication, which means that it has declined more than 25% since the September 2019 sale. What influences when, and how much of BKR may be disposed of in 2020 is admittedly a subjective determination exacerbated by the many ever-changing circumstances. But here are some factors that I believe are relevant to GE's decision in this regard.

GE's cash position

In my view, there was a wee bit of irrational exuberance regarding GE's completion of the $21.4B BioPharma sale to Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) announced by the company on 3/31/20. As Ms. Carolina Dybeck Happe, GE's new CFO pointed out at the company's Q1 2020 earnings call on 4/29/20 that 90% of this amount will be needed to cover $18B of GE and GE Capital long-term debt maturities now through '21. I also consider Larry Culp's disclosure on 5/28/20 at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference that 2020 Q2 free cash flow (FCF) is expected to be negative $3.5B to $4.5B (compared to analysts' average estimate of negative $2.5B a significant "red flag" deserving close monitoring.

Aviation and GECAS results may be increasingly suboptimal

News on 6/12/20 regarding The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) and "potential pitfalls" related to the 737 MAX add yet another uncertainty to the completion of the recertification process. This is a serious issue as GE has acknowledged that the Aviation unit was the hardest hit by COVID-19., and GE Aviation CEO David Joyce has a "heavy lift." Equally troubling is Larry Culp's disclosure on 5/28/20 that 85% of GECAS customers (vs. 75% as of 4/29/20) have sought short-term deferrals, and the company is "preparing for elevated repossessions and restructuring." These are cautionary metrics to be sure and will impair the company's liquidity ratio.

Financial statement impact

As I previously stated, GE's future disposals of their interest in BKR will likely result in a significant tax loss. The resulting effect on the company's financial ratios may attract more scrutiny from the rating agencies. This may cause Culp to attempt to delay sales until it becomes necessary. This is a slippery slope indeed and will require close attention. I'm also concerned that there may be material impairment writedowns (Aviation and GECAS are the most vulnerable), which may trigger loan covenants to be breached.

Conclusion

Based on the foregoing discussion of GE's past, present, and future relationship with BKR, I consider this situation to be a total train wreck. Understanding how the company could have misjudged the oil and gas sector so much is well beyond my pay grade. There were blatant signs that fossil fuels were becoming less relevant in favor of renewables and that the price of crude would be negatively affected. Perhaps, it was the will of GE CEO Jeffrey Immelt that dictated how GE would be operated and go "all in", while many of their competitors downsized their exposure to the sector and pursued other market opportunities. At present, it appears to me that GE is essentially doing a post-mortem, and hopefully, the company will overcome this monumental mistake F/K/A BHGE in due time. But the reality is that GE's optionality is constrained due to COVID-19 factors, as well as a host of other issues broached in this article. Q2 is expected to be clearly suboptimal, and in my view, GE's future will continue to be severely challenged throughout 2020, and probably beyond as well.

