Smart Income: Putting Your Income To The Test

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Last time, here at High Dividend Opportunities, we touched on Smart Income and its role in the Income Method. We concluded that report by saying:

SMART Income needs to be the largest portion of the income that you receive. It vastly reduces the risks of dividend cuts, but can never completely remove them. By keeping an eye on sentiment, management, ability, realness, and trends, you can evaluate your various securities and determine if they need to be purged or built upon. As income investors, we can deploy the SMART income evaluation to help winnow down the potential investments that we have found using the Income Method. By adding an additional sifter to your toolbox, you'll reduce the impact of income loss or cuts.

Today we want to keep our promise. We are going to use the SMART scale to evaluate the income generated by a couple of securities and see how smart they really are.

Quick Review of SMART

To quickly review our SMART income tool, I suggest you re-read our previous report covering it in detail.

S - Sentiment

Checking into sector-based and security-based sentiment to understand short-term movements vs. long-term issues.

M - Management

Managements ability to "get it done." Management is a major part of the company's or fund's choices and actions.

A - Ability

Dividend coverage, within the context of the security's specific sector coverage norms and expectations. Not all coverage ratios will be a one for one comparison.

R - Real Income

Evaluating Return of Capital. Is what I'm getting sustainable by the company or is it simply my money back?

T - Trends

How is the company's cash flow? Is it rising or falling? Not just top-line or bottom-line growth but all encompassing.

Evaluation 1: The GEO Group

We are first going to evaluate The GEO Group (GEO) with a yield of 16%. GEO is a private prison REIT that owns, operates, leases, or manages prison facilities around the world. Predominately it sees its revenue flow from the United States. GEO is hard to replace as the United States has a massive prison population, and the federal and state run facilities have a large overcrowding problem.

Sentiment - 0

GEO gets a sentiment score of zero. Why? With this being a political year, the winds of sentiment are blowing hard against GEO's market price.

Data by YCharts

Looking further back in time, GEO faced similar pressures last election cycle. The pressure valve was relieved once the election occurred. GEO dodged some negative sentiment when all eyes were on COVID-19. With recent events, anything police or corrections related is being in the negative view column.

Bottom line: Expect volatility in your investment knowing that sentiment in the short term will work against you. However, know that historically, negative sentiment is not impacting GEO's bottom line.

Management - 2

GEO's sentiment is horrible, however their management is the exact opposite. While the winds of the fickle are against GEO, management has been stalwarts at keeping GEO running smoothly.

Source: Open Insider

Management has been a strong net-buyer of common shares. They also are still steering GEO through the COVID-19 pandemic with solid leadership.

Ability - 2

GEO has a strong history of paying dividends and growing their dividend all while seeing price movements:

Source: Seeking Alpha

So we must ask, how has their ability to pay been?

This past quarter GEO had an AFFO of $0.55 per share versus a dividend of $0.48. The dividend is covered 1.14x by AFFO. Looking over the past few quarters, we see coverage ratios of 1.37x, 1.5x, and 1.46x. Historically GEO has strongly had the ability to pay its dividend from a recurring cash flow basis.

Real Income - 2

The big question we must ask is if the income we are getting is sustainable. GEO has a long history of producing income and raising its dividend, but is it all a house of cards?

GEO has a 95.7% retention rate for its contracted customers. Furthermore, GEO's facilities are not ones you can readily replace. Most cities and towns are not begging for a new prison to be located and built there. So states and federal agencies have to lease from GEO, or buy GEO's facilities outright if they do not want GEO managing their prisoner population. We see lots of bluster about closing private prisons, we do not see many workable solutions. What better customer would one wish for than having federal and local governments as your customers?

Trends - 2

Trends focuses on top and bottom line cash flow trends.

Data by YCharts

GEO has seen steady annual top-line and bottom-line growth. As a REIT GEO largely grows through debt issuance or share issuance. We can see an unusual spike in the total share count in 2017. GEO in April of 2017 did a 3 for 2 stock split, jumping the total number of shares outstanding. Since then total shares have slowly declined. This means GEO is largely growing via debt. As we can see, total debt increases often preceded total revenue jumps. You get the debt to buy or build a facility to get the contracted revenue.

Overall the trends point to a strong position for income generation. Debt is serviceable for a REIT and no major debt becomes due until 2024.

Total SMART Income Score: 8

While GEO's Income rates solidly as SMART Income, one must be aware of GEO's sector seeing strong negative sentiment, especially during election years. However, overall GEO's ability to pay and grow their dividend remains strongly supported.

Evaluation 2: American Finance Trust (AFIN)

HDO members know that we like AFIN's preferred offering American Finance Trust, 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (AFINP) with a yield of 8.4%. However, we do frequently get asked about why not the common stock? Let's take a look at why.

Sentiment - 0

REITs have taken a beating this year. Between the ever-looming retail apocalypse to COVID-19 shutdowns and rent issues, REITs have taken a beating. AFIN is no exception: Source: AFIN Earning Slides

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) has outperformed AFIN. While their performance has mirrored each other, AFIN has sold off more deeply.

Data by YCharts

Overall, we expect the REIT sector to face headwinds and for AFIN in particular going forward while COVID-19 is a headwind. We're seeing worries erupt in the market over new infection rates and damages to stores from rioting in many cities.

Management - 0

AFIN is externally managed. This means management's interests are not aligned with the common shareholder. Management benefits from fees tied to the total assets owned by AFIN, not for positive common shareholder returns.

While COVID-19 was driving their common share price down, management was busy adding new locations to AFIN's portfolio:

Source: AFIN Earning Slides

How did they finance these actions?

Data by YCharts

New shares! This isn't surprising from an externally managed REIT. Issuing shares all while the market beats your share price down due to fears seems silly. It is.

Ability - 1

Is AFIN able to pay its common dividend? Yes and no.

Yes - Its FFO now covers the NEW dividend - after its recent cut.

No - AFIN is no stranger to paying out more than it makes. This helps keep new investors interested in common shares.

Looking back at AFIN's coverage of dividend to FFO. This quarter is now 1.03x however past quarters were: 0.87x, 0.87x, 1.01x, 0.908x

With a history of overpaying and issuing new shares to grow assets under management, AFIN's ability to sustain the new dividend rate is highly in doubt.

Real Income - 0

The big question we must ask is if the income we are getting is sustainable. AFIN has a history of dividend-paying, but is it all a house of cards?

While AFIN is no Ponzi scheme and holds real assets (in fact great real estate properties), its dividend is highly questionable. Essentially management uses the dividend as a siren song to lure in new investors and money.

Data by YCharts

AFIN has been a losing bet on all metrics. The dividend is decreasing. The share price continues to fall, and with new shares being issued, it's largely handicapped to recover.

Trends - 0

How is AFIN doing on a top-line and bottom-line basis with the cash flowing through it?

Data by YCharts

AFIN on a trending basis shows continued poor performance for the common shares. Revenue and FFO on a quarterly basis gyrates and it's flat to slightly positive trending on an annualized basis. FFO per share shows the real struggle. AFIN isn't growing its FFO fast enough to keep up with the issuance of new common shares, so its FFO per share metric is struggling.

What do we expect? AFIN's FFO per share will continue to be range bound and not improve. As long as management can keep cashing in on common equity investors, they will keep the share printing machines running like the Weimar Republic in the 1920s.

Total SMART Income Score: 1

AFIN common dividend income receives a strongly failing grade. If you own it, sell it.

Now some of you may be wondering, why do you recommend the preferred shares? Well AFINP is a different ball game. As preferred equity holders, it's in our interest for more common shares to continuously be issued. That boosts the coverage of AFINP's dividend payments. The more AFIN management issues common shares, the more income they can produce to cover the preferred stock dividends. Furthermore, the properties that AFIN buys from the proceeds of common shares, the more there are assets to cover the principal (or the par value) of the preferred stocks. So issuing more common stocks is a win/win situation for preferred shareholders.

AFINP preferred shares get stronger as management keeps printing AFIN common shares. So moving up the capital stack raises the SMART Income score overall by removing many of the issues that AFIN common presents.

Conclusion

Looking at applying SMART Income, we can readily see that GEO's income production is sustainable and reliable. Despite all the negative sentiment today and the related price volatility, GEO will continue to be a solid cash machine, and the price is likely to be much higher once this negative sentiment on the sector changes.

Meanwhile applying SMART income to AFIN we see massive warning signs to its dividend sustainability, management's focus and the trending common share issuance. Management is able to get it done if you consider harming common shareholders "getting it done."

We also see how stepping up a single step in the capital stack provides a source of SMARTer Income as AFINP preferred stock removes many of the issues that holding AFIN common stock presents.

Both GEO and AFINP are part of our high-yield smart "model portfolio" and they should be in yours too!

We truly hope this has been enlightening and look forward to evaluating future income alongside of you on its SMARTness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFINP, GEO, GEO BOND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.