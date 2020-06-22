Near-term headwinds are not to be ignored, yet favorable execution could set the stock up for LDD returns over the next five-plus years.

With wider macro risks and uncertainty weighing on the stock, now may be as good a time as any to pivot the business toward a future that includes Bayer.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Analytical Investor as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Throughout this piece, I am going to outline the reasons why I believe that in a low interest rate environment, Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) does not appropriately discount its future low double digit return prospects. A soon-to-be No. 2 player in a sustainably growing industry with an expanded and diversified footprint across geographies and segments, the stock provides a rare opportunity for investors to gain attractive future growth at a very reasonable price.

Source: hoosieragtoday.com

Elanco, is currently the fourth largest animal health company, globally, with revenue coming in at $3.1 billion for the year ended Dec 31 2019. Globally, the business is the #1 in medicinal feed additives, #2 in poultry and #3 in other pharmaceuticals, which are mainly companion animal therapeutics measured by 2018 revenue, according to Vetnosis.

Products by Elanco are offered in four main categories:

Companion Animal (CA) Disease Prevention

CA Therapeutics

Food Animal (FA) Future Protein and Health

FA Ruminants & Swine

As of Dec. 31, 2019, Food Animal products represented approx. 60% of company-wide revenue. Breaking down the FA segment a little more, the business' top selling drug, Rumensin, which is housed in this segment, from 2017 through 2019, accounted for 10%, 11% and again 10% of group wide sales, respectively. This highlights the dependence Elanco has on Livestock and is a large reason why they have entered into an agreement to purchase Bayer's Animal Health unit.

Rocked by the African Swine Fever in 2019 and the Novel Coronavirus in 2020, emphasis has been thrust not just on management, but investors as to the volatile nature this portion of Animal Health exhibits and helps to justify the discount the stock trades at to peers.

Speaking recently about the Coronavirus, the Elanco CEO outlined the continued negative ramifications the pandemic is having on the level and type of service sales and veterinary representatives are able to give to potential customers, ultimately slowing down the recovery and the ability to up-sell Elanco offerings. While the business is set to trend higher in the back end of 3Q and into 4Q and 2021, this slower uptick in normality vs. that outlined by c-suite executives from Zoetis (ZTS) and Idexx (IDXX) lays bare the reduced stickiness and penetration Elanco products currently have with customers and their pets. It accentuates the necessity of the Bayer transaction and why it becomes so important to increased momentum and market share gains.

Bayer Animal Health Unit

Bayer Animal Health (OTCPK:BAYRY) is a unit that displays fairly anaemic growth on an fx-adj. basis, growing less than the 4-5% CAGR estimated for the Animal Health industry from 2018 through 2025.

2017 and '18 sales both came in at +0.5% while 2019 sales were +2.0%, mainly aided by continued strong growth in the Seresto collar. Seresto, nonetheless, is a very interesting proposition; it will ultimately reduce the dependency Elanco has on livestock, adding a robustness to the portfolio while also lowering the variance in company Cash Flow from Operations, thus providing management much needed visibility that will allow frequent and more structured debt pay down. It is a product line that represents ~20% of Bayer AH 2019 sales and is in the key parasiticides market that is showcasing healthy and sustainable growth - something COVID-19 has further entrenched as populations have increased the rate at which they adopt, acquire and care for pets - below is the growth in the product from 2017-2019:

2017 2018 2019 SERESTO* 25.3% 22.9% 9.3%

*Above growth figures are ex-FX effects.

Source: Bayer 2017, 2018, 2019 Financial Statements

Analyzing profitability and execution of the unit, Bayer AH, from a lower base, exhibits greater efficiency through the income statement than Elanco. While this is marginal, the added scale that the acquisition affords Elanco, should aid the transformation of expanding margins, that over time, converge toward the likes of Zoetis, also listed below. It has to be said, however, that a phenomena and key risk usually apparent in acquisitions is that they are accretive to sales and earnings but not necessarily to returns. In this age of lower expected returns from most asset classes, this is an extremely important point; one that the EBITDA margin expansion, nevertheless, can help address. By being able to significantly increase the margin profile of the larger company (current Elanco margins are roughly half that of its main competitors), Elanco management can increasingly focus on shareholder returns as opposed to outright growth. While growth is important, as shareholders, we progressively look to what returns are being generated. A company's objective should not be simply to grow; it should be to grow such that it creates value.

Adj. EBITDA Margin 2017 2018 2019 ELANCO 15.5% 21.0% 21.6% BAYER AH 26.5% 24.4% 26.4% ZOETIS 37.5% 37.1% 38.7%

Source: Elanco, Bayer and Zoetis Financial Statements

Source: Consensus analyst estimates for returns.

My belief in this stock is that management are now underway with a pivot of strategy that gains greater exposure to the growth of the market and TAM, which ultimately aids the long run returns and capital appreciation the company is able to generate. Elanco is a relatively long duration asset; in an environment of lower rates, discounting those future, increased cash flows, makes the Bayer deal and company as a whole more attractive than it did at the start of the year. This gives management and investors alike, time to fully execute and pivot to a sustainable model, whereby they can grow the top line at MSDs, allowing operating efficiencies to grow the bottom line at HSDs.

Moreover, this transaction is not about acquiring leading lines and drugs, nor is it about instantaneous penetration in key markets. The fundamental reason for the deal are the R&D capabilities it brings. Increased opportunities to fill that future pipeline with continued and robust treatments, especially in the less volatile companion animal segment, moves Elanco from what is currently a smaller, predominantly livestock/farm animal business, to a No. 2 companion animal incumbent, with the ability and resources to challenge the leader.

1Q20 Earnings and Look Ahead

1Q20 was a messy quarter on multiple fronts for Elanco. AFS, while unforeseen, has severely impacted sales in key international markets, COVID-19, dented momentum in home and developed markets for both CA and FA at the same time as a move to amend distributor relationships resulted in current and intermediate cash flow pressures from working capital changes.

Elanco CEO, Jeffrey Simmons, announced the following in regard to the distributor change: "In the first quarter, we made initial progress to meaningfully reduce channel inventory, primarily in our U.S. companion animal business, and we expect to further tighten channel inventory across all business areas, primarily in the second quarter." This distributor relationship adaption took around $65mm from earnings in 1Q, with a further $80-$100mm coming in 2Q. The structural change speaks to managements view that 2020 is now a write off year, providing fertile ground to implement long-run accretive changes.

The scale Bayer AH has now afforded Elanco, means the change in distribution agreements probably makes sense in regard to long-term business strategy. Elanco and most in the industry work with distributors who market/promote and sell manufacturer products either DTC or via vet practices and other retailers. Through this arrangement, manufacturers provide commissions and rebates to said distributors. The increased reach and scope Elanco is moving toward, means they aim to effectively and efficiently run their own marketing and distribution campaigns, reducing commission costs, thus increasing company profitability.

On a comparative basis, the "Sales Rebates and Discount Costs as a % of Sales" figures for both Elanco and Zoetis are detailed below:

ELANCO 2019 2018 2017 2016 Sales Rebates & Discounts $211 $169.9 $165.5 n/a % of Sales 6.9% 5.5% 5.7% ZOETIS Sales Rebates & Discounts $190* $146 $141 $122 % of Sales 3.0% 2.5% 2.7% 2.5%

Source: Elanco and Zoetis Financial Statements.

*This figure takes into account the reduction in accrued expenses highlighted in the FY'19 financial statements. Zoetis mgmt also indicated a further $169mm worth of rebates reduced AR for the year. This amount has been excluded from the above as the inclusion in the AR line item is due to how the contract was initiated and the method of payment. Accrued Expenses are the normal standard and where prior year's rebates were placed, also facilitating smooth comparison with Elanco.

**All amounts listed above are in $mns.

As evidenced in the above table, Elanco pays a significantly higher proportion of sales on rebates, than Zoetis. For example, by bringing the % of Sales down to say 3%, it would cut annual expenses by ~$77mm, based on 2019 sales, rendering the cost cuts accretive to earnings by year 3. However, it is important to note the increased emphasis on internal sales and marketing, along with increased inventory levels will harm changes in working capital initially, yet, with more data, evidence and control on when product is needed and when to ramp to meet a marketing campaign, it provides management another fundamental lever to pull in order to significantly rationalize margins and increase returns and EPS growth.

Looking forward, the current valuation and opportunity in the stock creates a favorable long-term setup. In the deal prospectus, synergies of $275-$300million are expected by year three. The AH unit of Bayer had 2019 Op' Ex of €809, thus on a simple basis at current FX, and using the midpoint of the synergies range, operating expenses of the combined unit, would fall ~13% alone, increasing margins and with it EPS, assuming linear tax and interest expenses. This methodology excludes any gross margin expansion from increased scale that could accrue. By way of comparison, Zoetis has a 5 year average P/E of 26.5x with a CAGR in earnings of 18.3%; Elanco changes hands for 21x next years earnings. With expected synergies, top-line growth and increased profitability, low to mid double digit EPS expansion is what I am looking for in the stock, thus applying the average pure comparable multiple to Elanco, the current price looks to be providing investors with a ~20% discount to peer group value.

As outlined, the possibility of long run multiple expansion and growth in earnings make the stock attractive, in my view. Nonetheless, the position is not without its risks. An inability to fully execute on the strategy outlined, integration issues or further unforeseen events, would only serve to exacerbate a tough 2020, putting further pressure on margins into 2021 which ultimately flow through to returns and earnings.

Conclusion

A rebound in animal proteins in international markets over the next 18-24 months, coupled with an invigorated companion animal sector make the next 3-5 years promising with a multiplicity of sustainable opportunities. A normalization of earnings trends and free cash flow generation post acquisition will add to portfolio robustness, while scale and pipeline generation can facilitate increased profitability.

Although we will more likely than not have 2-3 messy quarters, Elanco's pivot and long-term focus can provide investors with an entry point that reflects the risks - but maybe not so much of the rewards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.