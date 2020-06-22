Reality Comes For Mortgage REITs

We’ll just go ahead with our bearish outlook on MITT and IVR.

IVR’s earnings release just came out. Book value loss as of the end of Q1 2020 doesn’t look so bad, but that’s because a major chunk of the loss is scheduled for Q2.

MITT’s earnings release verified that book value was down dramatically and indicated it had declined more during the second quarter.

Bargains still exist in the sector, but you’ve got to know where to look.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q1 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q1 2020 Price (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Agency 0.97 $4.65 $4.53 (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.91 $6.07 $5.53 (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.90 $7.50 $6.73 (AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. Agency 0.89 $14.55 $12.99 (DX) Dynex Capital Agency 0.89 $16.07 $14.24 (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.82 $11.10 $9.13 (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.74 $6.96 $5.13 (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.67 $13.73 $9.17 (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.54 $5.28 $2.85 (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid 1.46 $2.63 $3.83 (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid 0.89 $5.02 $4.48 (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 0.80 $3.41 $2.73 (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.79 $12.45 $9.88 (EFC) Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.78 $15.06 $11.82 (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.67 $2.69 $1.80 (MFA) MFA Financial Hybrid 0.56 $4.34 $2.43 (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 1.10 $15.16 $16.66 (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.69 $10.71 $7.41 (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.66 $3.89 $2.58 (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: Some mortgage REITs such as AGNC and ORC have reported material gains to book value during Q2 2020. They aren't the only mortgage REITs who should see book value higher as today than it was on 3/31/2020.

Prices in the table and used for the chart were pulled on 6/15/2020 about 30 minutes before the market closed. Consequently, they won't be a perfect match for closing prices.

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Source: The REIT Forum

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values have changed. In some cases, they will be up quarter-to-date; in other cases, they will be down.

As of 05/07/2020, management's estimate for IVR book value was $2.25 to $3.25. As a reminder, shares of IVR just closed at $4.47. The earnings release indicates that, as of 5/31/2020, the book value should be between $2.65 and $3.15. So no, IVR isn't actually trading at 89% of book value.

Why Do These Ratios Matter So Much?

You may notice that we write about these topics quite frequently. Why? Because share prices swing hard, especially when there is panic in the sector. The difference in price movement can be massive.

That level of volatility is NOT usual when we look at a period that spans years, but it is quite normal in the period that began in late February and runs through at least today.

Disclosure

Mortgage REITs With High Valuation - MITT

Despite some changes in book value quarter to date, you could guess our bearish outlooks using the chart of price to trailing book value.

There's MITT, where the price-to-trailing book value ratio is 1.56, and their earnings announcement indicated book value as of the end of April was down significantly. As of the end of May, it was not substantially higher than at the end of April. Putting those things together, we can come up with a quick summary:

Book value Q1 performance was terrible.

Book value Q2 performance also looks very bad.

Here's the outlook:

Source: The REIT Forum

Mortgage REITs With High Valuation - IVR

There's IVR where the trailing book value was just reported at $5.02. However, using the 5/07/2020 projected range, it looks bad. In the earnings release, they estimated $2.65 to $3.15 per common share as of 5/31/2020.

How would that do on the chart? Even at the top end, $3.15, it would be second worst, losing only to MITT. Who wants to pay 1.42x book value? Apparently, some people because IVR's price in the "after hours" trading is still running right around $4.48.

Here's the outlook:

Source: The REIT Forum

Note: Following management's commentary on current book value, estimates may be revised. However, I'm quite comfortable sticking to the bearish outlook.

I feel like some people still might not get the message in the earnings release. Book value was $5.02, but as of the end of May, it was at best $3.15. In other words, over 37% of your book value per common share from 3/31/2020 was already lost by 5/31/2020. Congratulations! It's back to back quarters of shareholder devastation!

When estimating IVR's performance, make sure to include the most important ingredient:

Conclusion

The sector is filled with opportunities. Some of those opportunities are much more attractive than others. If you aren't careful, you could wind up with one of the very few mortgage REITs trading at a premium to current book value. If you want to learn more about opportunities in the sector, follow me.

Ratings:

Bearish on common shares: MITT, IVR

